ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Dim sum, Cantonese specialties shine at YH Seafood Clubhouse | Review

By Amy Drew Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
A massive mound of fried lobster atop fancifully seasoned French fries. This is the stuff of kings. Hedonistic, epicurean kings. Amy Drew Thompson/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

I have eaten dim sum with my bare hands while sitting on a San Francisco sidewalk. I have grabbed steaming plates of chicken feet, flaky-creamy egg tarts and crisp-fried taro balls off clattering carts in the close confines of beloved and oft-aging restaurants from New York to Orlando and beyond.

But I have never eaten it in a place as fancy as the palatial YH Seafood Clubhouse in Doctor Phillips, a gleaming, gilded space well-suited for both the ‘hood — and the legions of locals and tourists who’ve been jamming the place since it opened last spring.

YH is another Orlando feather in the cap of the Tampa-based Yummy House group (hence the initials), the founding team of which originally hails from Toishan, China, and whose empire — hatched in the realm of the Bucs back in 2008 — now stretches into Sarasota, Gainesville, Ocala and the City Beautiful.

Dim sum here — served daily from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (a la carte menu also available) — is both decadent and delicious, but it was on my first visit, at dinnertime, where I truly felt like a baller.

Because who else eats a preposterous plate of fried lobster off a white tablecloth on a weeknight?

Lightly battered and tender — its carapace plated proudly, antennae spiraling skyward — the market-priced crustacean (roughly $70 on my visit) comes atop a mound of fries piled with flavorful bits of fried garlic, scallions and chilies. It’s a heap of frivolous fun that’s the stuff of kings. Hedonistic, epicurean kings.

Seafood is king here, and the salt-and-pepper calamari app ($15) is an award-winning part of the court. Another fried delight, this one’s gorgeously smothered in scallions, shallots and jalapeño-laden spicy goodness. In fact, the thick but tender hunks might be the best version I’ve ever had.

Jumbo oysters (two, and truly monstrous for $15) are served on the shell. Steamed in a gentle soy-garlic sauce, the method allowed the bivalves’ briny essence to permeate a bit.

That night we sat in the smaller room, where an elegant bar encourages exploration of the cocktail menu. I didn’t partake but would in the future. YH is definitely the stuff of dates and special occasions, though lunchtime dim sum in the main room still feels posh, even amid large tables filled with casually dressed visiting families and badge-donning convention goers.

The noise level was lively as the room filled, much like the activity at my table, where the plates arrived in gentle waves that came closer together as the meal moved along. Prices here are, well, on the pricy side, but not terribly so considering the space, the general cost of things these days and the neighborhood. This shopping center is home to a host of disposable income-type tenants: Whole Foods, Golf Galaxy and spas for both people and dogs.

Dim sum tends to add up, calorically and financially (if you have a favorite local already, it’s probably more affordable there), but the menu here does make it easy to rein things in. Items are marked for serving sizes — S, M, L and XL — along with those designated KS (for kitchen special).

You also can order off the regular menu, which I did to sample one of their beautifully executed Cantonese dishes. Beef chow fun ($22) is a house favorite — and one of mine — this one featuring a heap of toothy, spongy noodle stacks — beautifully soy-stained and tossed with tender meat, sprouts, scallions and the like. Dressed with a bit of crisp chili flake in red-orange oil, it soars to another level.

These items — and more of the fancifully plated seafood specials — are what will bring me back next time, likely for a dress-up date night complete with cocktails.

Though you might find more expansive dim sum menus in your favorite and decidedly dingier local, this one’s got all the usual suspects. Buns and rolls, proteins and dumplings, noodles and tarts in all their varied steamed, baked, deep-fried and roasted glory. The latter, for my purposes, came with the HK roasted duck ($12.95), chopped and juicy with beautifully crisp skin.

Crisp, too, were the deep-fried sticky pork buns ($6.50), three hefty glutinous ovals that are more bun than pork, but a good choice for the carb cravers. I prefer mine in the comforting form of congee ($12.95), a lovely rice porridge I adore ordering in part because I love having it for breakfast the next day (there are always leftovers) the sliced fish option suited, and silkily so.

The steamed stuffed eggplant roll ($7.25) was light on eggplant, which serves as a delicate wrapper, but super heavy on shrimp — which could be a bonus. Food is a subjective thing. I eat everything, so win-win. Chinese broccoli with oyster sauce ($12.95), another kitchen special, was crunchy, green relief from the weight of dim sum’s delightful indulgences. Flavorful, too. Get some.

And get reservations if you’re hitting them up on the weekend. This club is happy to have you as a member, but without one, you’re going to have to wait for your figurative card.

If you go

YH Seafood Clubhouse: 8081 Turkey Lake Road in Orlando, 407-440-4979; yhseafoodclubhouse.com

Find me on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter or Instagram @amydroo or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie . Email: amthompson@orlandosentinel.com , For more foodie fun, join the Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

3 Orlando restaurants make Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list

Yelp recently released its "Top 100 US Restaurants 2023" list and several places throughout Florida made the cut — even some in Orlando. For the past 10 years, Yelp has compiled a list of its most popular and highly rated restaurants. The diverse list is a combination of plant-based...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Animal Rights Group to Protest Foie Gras in Winter Park This Weekend

Grassroots animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) has released details of their plans to protest yet another location in Winter Park this coming Sunday, February 12th. The demonstration will take place at Wild Fork, a national exotic grocery that sells foie gras. Early last year, DxE Orlando launched a...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Three Orlando restaurants scored spots on Yelp’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in the U.S.

Three Orlando eateries secured slots on Yelp's recently-published list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States. Yelp's annual list spotlights restaurants from around the U.S. aggregated from user reviews. This is the 10th year of the Top 100, and the trio of Orlando restaurants who made the cut cover a diverse array of culinary ground. Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine came in very strong at ninth place. One Yelper likened the food to "a party for my taste buds that I never wanted to end.” Orlando Weekly restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara called it a "gastronomic love fest." The omakase-style eatery Kadence scored the 30th place slot.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Try a New Disney Springs Restaurant BEFORE It Opens

We’re excited about the new restaurants coming to Disney World. We’ve been watching the construction of the upcoming The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers over at the BoardWalk, but we’ve also been keeping an eye on the construction of the upcoming Summer House on the Lake at Disney Springs. Well, Summer House just opened its first location in Florida — at Orlando International Airport.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World’s Reedy Creek Has DIED — Here’s What Happens Next

The battle over the fate of Disney’s Reedy Creek District is officially coming to a close. Currently, the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) gives Disney a substantial amount of control over the operations of the land it sits on — it has worked that way for 50+ years. As of last night, however, the Florida state legislature has made a decision that will likely drastically affect the way the district operates. In the aftermath of some friction between Disney and Florida Governor Ron Desantis over Disney’s reaction to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, the Florida legislature and DeSantis signed a bill into law that will dissolve RCID in June of 2023. But now, Florida has taken further steps to strip Disney’s power.
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report February 11, 2023

COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Saturday or Sunday due to severe weather and rip currents this weekend. SHARKS. Small Bonnethead sharks (also known as Shovelhead sharks) 2 to 3-feet-long that resemble...
COCOA BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

Animal Rights Group Commemorates 10-Year Anniversary with Winter Park Protest

Grassroots animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) performed another demonstration locally, this time in protest of US slaughterhouse gas chambers. The event, which featured a special slam-poetry segment complete with percussion instruments and background chanting, also marks DxE’s 10-year anniversary. The protest started off at a Sprouts Farmers Market in the Winter Park area, then later migrated to a Central Florida Walmart supercenter in Casselberry.
ORLANDO, FL
Variety

Disney Will Not Fight DeSantis Takeover of Special District in Orlando

Disney will not fight a bill that gives Gov. Ron DeSantis broad powers over its Orlando theme parks, after the bill passed both houses of the Florida Legislature this week. The bill establishes a new district to assume the powers held by the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Disney has controlled since it was created in 1967. The new entity, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, will be run by a five-member board appointed by DeSantis and confirmed by the state Senate. In a statement, Disney said it is “ready to work within this new framework,” indicating that it will not...
ORLANDO, FL
i4biz.com

Jewett Orthopaedic Keeping You at the Top of Your Game

As Central Florida thought leaders focus on making the region known for medical advancements in treatment, education, technology and research, it is important to be reminded that one of the great innovators in orthopedic medicine opened his clinic in Orlando back in 1936. Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Continues Legacy of Care...
ORLANDO, FL
matadornetwork.com

7 Outdoor Things To Do in Orlando Besides Theme Parks

It’s not surprising that Orlando is known primarily for theme parks, since it’s home to both Disney World and Universal Orlando, which have multiple massive amusement parks. But there are plenty of things to do in Orlando besides theme parks, and considering the cost and crowds at places...
ORLANDO, FL
tourcounsel.com

Seminole Towne Center | Mall in Sanford, Florida

Seminole Towne Center is a super-regional enclosed mall located in Sanford, Florida, 20 mi (32 km) north of Orlando at the intersection of I-4 and SR 417. It has 1,136,579 square feet (105,591.6 m2) of gross leasable space. Current anchors are JCPenney, Dillard's, Dick's Sporting Goods, & Elev8 Fun, With 2 vacant anchors which are the former Macy's & Burlington.
SANFORD, FL
Inside the Magic

Iconic Universal Attraction “In Bad Shape,” Needs Repair

Universal Orlando Resort sees thousands of Guests daily. With all these Guests, Universal is always updating, changing, and adding attractions. Universal is home to two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Universal Orlando also is home to Universal’s Volcano Bay, which is a water park for Guests to enjoy.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

One Airline Will Offer NEW Nonstop Flights to Orlando

Traveling to Disney World is about to get a whole lot easier for a select group of people!. Many Disney World guests travel through the Orlando International Airport on their way to their Disney vacation. This airport has been going through quite a big change recently, from getting a fancy new Terminal and Brightline Train Station to enhanced security measures that make it easier for you to make your flight. Now, a major airline is adding a NEW nonstop route to and from this airport.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🌮Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Airlines Adds NEW Nonstop Route to Orlando

When you travel to Disney World, do you fly? We would guess that a lot of our readers do. That’s why it’s important to stay on top of what airlines are doing to make sure you’re getting the best deals, know about discounts, and have details about new service to and from Orlando International Airport. Now, we’ve got a NEW flight to tell you about that can take you to Disney World!
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?

Just when I thought I really had started to get a hold on the what's what around Florida and feel like a real resident, someone or something comes along and pulls the rug out from under me and I get humbled (and intrigued) once more. Honestly, I think there are so many secrets and stories to learn about Florida's history that no one, not even people who've never stepped a toe out of the Sunshine State, will ever find out in their lifetime.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy