Kansas City, MO

Winter Weather Advisory expanded as snow falls in Kansas City

By Jamie Peters
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Weather Advisory to include the Kansas City metro.

According to NWS, the wet snow is making roadways slick this morning.

The advisory runs through noon Thursday.

It says residents can expect 1-3 inches in the KC metro and up to 4 inches north of the city.

NWS suggests allowing extra time to get to your destination.

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

