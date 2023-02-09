ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Fight On The Train

2023-02-12@1:22am–#Norwalk CT– #mta — Norwalk Police have one person in custody for fighting on the train. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Editorial: Open government laws are not optional

It’s a funny thing about freedom of information in Connecticut. It’s not about guidelines or best practices. The business of open government is covered by laws. Public officials are bound to uphold those laws, whether it’s convenient or not. If anyone, in any public office, should be...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven

NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police. The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates

$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
STAMFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Federal Grant will Help Stamford Police Catch Auto Thieves

There is good news for Stamford residents who nervously watch home-security videos of hooded thieves stepping through their yards and down their driveways, trying the handles of their cars. Stamford police got a $94,444 grant to spend on catching criminals who steal cars and whatever’s in them. The grant...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Person struck by train in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was struck by a train in New Haven, causing a delay on the Metro-North Railroad. Metro-North stated in a Twitter post that the 6:39 p.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Station was delayed by about an hour. The train returned to full service around 9:30 p.m. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Two women died on the same day in Bridgeport, and their families are still waiting for answers

The families of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls said the Bridgeport Police Department is once again leaving them in the dark. First, it was the city’s failure to inform each family that the two Black women had died in separate incidents in the city on the same day in December 2021. That lack of notification led to national outrage and a change in state law last year that requires such notification within 24 hours.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Fight!

#Milford CT–On February 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Naugatuck Avenue for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Bryant, who then pushed them to the ground. A witness observed Bryant shake the victim and push them every time they.
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash Knocks Out Power

2023-02-09@10:52pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 3 car crash at Asylum and Boston Avenue has knocked the power out in the area. I wonder how many people are gong to ask about the power outage because Facebook doesn’t show you all our posts. But you could download our FREE app paid for by BMW of Bridgeport! Apple and Android!
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Beloved wishing booth in Chester removed by state

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a beloved piece of local charm in one Connecticut town. A wishing booth – where neighbors and visitors alike could take a moment to dream big. But now – their wish is that it would come back – after the booth was suddenly taken down. The wishing booth once […]
CHESTER, CT
NECN

Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven, Conn.

Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
NEW HAVEN, CT

