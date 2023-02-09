Read full article on original website
Norwalk News: Fight On The Train
2023-02-12@1:22am–#Norwalk CT– #mta — Norwalk Police have one person in custody for fighting on the train. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Editorial: Open government laws are not optional
It’s a funny thing about freedom of information in Connecticut. It’s not about guidelines or best practices. The business of open government is covered by laws. Public officials are bound to uphold those laws, whether it’s convenient or not. If anyone, in any public office, should be...
There’s something about Bridgeport
Bridgeport officials may be building a dock, but they don’t have a ferry to operate there.
Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven
NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police. The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital […]
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates
$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
Bridgeport vows to increase public records transparency hours after Hearst CT Media investigation
Hours after Hearst Connecticut Media Group published an investigation Thursday outlining the City of Bridgeport’s record of stonewalling residents’ request for public records – and violating the state’s transparency laws more often than any other municipality – Mayor Joe Ganim announced plans to “remove the bottleneck delay.”
As Cities Push for Free Bus Service, Transit Workers Cope with Homelessness, ‘Epidemic of Attacks’
This week lawmakers in Stamford joined their counterparts in New Haven and Hartford and passed a resolution calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to make bus rides free forever. Lamont suspended fares on all public transit buses in April 2022 to give people a break from inflation and lure back those who rode buses before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Bridgeport ignores scoldings, warnings and orders, testing limits of CT transparency laws
When residents are denied access to records they request from government agencies in Connecticut, a public watchdog is supposed to be there to settle disputes over whether those records should be released. But the ability of the state’s Freedom of Information Commission (FOIC) to forge compliance from state and municipal...
Federal Grant will Help Stamford Police Catch Auto Thieves
There is good news for Stamford residents who nervously watch home-security videos of hooded thieves stepping through their yards and down their driveways, trying the handles of their cars. Stamford police got a $94,444 grant to spend on catching criminals who steal cars and whatever’s in them. The grant...
New leader takes command of the Wilton Police Department: 'Everybody is calling me chief now'
WILTON — Standing outside the station house off Danbury Road, Thomas Conlan — Wilton's new police chief— heard a robust shout from someone nearby. "Congratulations!" yelled a Planning & Zoning Department official who, like many in the town, knows Conlan as a familiar face and veritable fixture in town.
Person struck by train in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was struck by a train in New Haven, causing a delay on the Metro-North Railroad. Metro-North stated in a Twitter post that the 6:39 p.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Station was delayed by about an hour. The train returned to full service around 9:30 p.m. […]
Two women died on the same day in Bridgeport, and their families are still waiting for answers
The families of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls said the Bridgeport Police Department is once again leaving them in the dark. First, it was the city’s failure to inform each family that the two Black women had died in separate incidents in the city on the same day in December 2021. That lack of notification led to national outrage and a change in state law last year that requires such notification within 24 hours.
Milford News: Fight!
#Milford CT–On February 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Naugatuck Avenue for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Bryant, who then pushed them to the ground. A witness observed Bryant shake the victim and push them every time they.
Stratford Drunk Driver Assaults His 'Distraught' Passenger In Milford: Police
Police pulled over a drunk driver and discovered he was transporting an injured passenger he had assaulted, officials say. In New Haven County, Milford Police say it was determined that Fairfield County resident Jacob Kitchner, age 21, of Stratford, was intoxicated during a traffic stop on Woo…
Bridgeport News: Crash Knocks Out Power
2023-02-09@10:52pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 3 car crash at Asylum and Boston Avenue has knocked the power out in the area. I wonder how many people are gong to ask about the power outage because Facebook doesn’t show you all our posts. But you could download our FREE app paid for by BMW of Bridgeport! Apple and Android!
New Haven Line service delayed after person struck by train
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Line service was delayed after a person was struck by a train Saturday night. The Metro-North Railroad's Twitter account said the service is now running "on or close to schedule" after operating on up to 20 minutes of delays. They tweeted that...
Beloved wishing booth in Chester removed by state
CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a beloved piece of local charm in one Connecticut town. A wishing booth – where neighbors and visitors alike could take a moment to dream big. But now – their wish is that it would come back – after the booth was suddenly taken down. The wishing booth once […]
Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven, Conn.
Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
Family: Naugatuck 26-year-old killed in Bridgeport shooting was victim of 'random crime of opportunity'
They say that father was the victim of "a random crime of opportunity," shot in his car during a robbery while he was on William Street visiting a family member.
'Serious' wrong-way crash closes I-84 in Southington: Troopers
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Both sides of Interstate 84 in Southington were closed for several hours overnight Saturday after a "serious" wrong-way car crash. Connecticut state police responded to the westbound side of I-84 near Exit 30 just before 3 a.m. Saturday. A BMW X3 traveling in the center lane...
