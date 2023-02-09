ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC restaurant owners in limbo as City Council stalls on permanent outdoor dining

By Bahar Ostadan
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyiZj_0khWduSF00
Gabriel Stulman at an outdoor dining shed at Jeffrey's Grocery in the West Village, one of four restaurants he runs in Manhattan.

A year after the mayor proposed making the city's outdoor restaurant shacks permanent, very little has been done to decide the fate of the structures. And as restaurateurs prepare for the busy summer season, they're saying they have a hard time making future plans without decisions from lawmakers.

Nearly 13,000 business owners , who’ve built everything from splintery plywood benches to elaborate, art deco gazebos, are still allowed to operate their alfresco tables due to an emergency executive order put in place by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2020.

The City Council passed a zoning bill last February as a first step toward regulations, but a bill sponsored by Mayor Eric Adams to establish permanent outdoor dining rules has stalled since last year.

Council members have been mostly quiet on their plans to make the program permanent. Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said on Tuesday the council is “almost there” on striking a balance between residents’ concerns and restaurant owners.

Other Council members have been more scathing in their criticism of outdoor dining. Sandy Nurse, chair of the Sanitation Committee, has said the sheds are “nests for rats” and does not want them to be permanent.

The lawmakers must decide which city agency oversees the set-ups, what fees business owners must pay to run them and which months they can operate. And city officials said the legislation must be passed before they can establish regulations for the dimensions, materials of the sheds — as well as which parts of streets and sidewalks they can occupy.

“It’s left me with a great level of uncertainty,” said Gabriel Stulman, the founder of four restaurants in the West Village and East Village, Jeffrey’s Grocery, Fairfax, Joseph Leonard and Jolene. “I don’t know how many people I’m going to employ this spring.”

Without clear guidance from the city, Stulman said he can’t offer the usual job security to prep cooks, dishwashers, servers, bartenders and other staff as his restaurants gear up for warmer months.

Before the pandemic, Stulman ran nine restaurants. He said revenue from outdoor dining has saved him amid rising costs of labor, rent, goods and insurance.

“We would not exist without those extra seats,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PizqC_0khWduSF00

Outdoor dining structures occupy less than 1% of the city’s street parking spaces, according to a report published by the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives in October 2021.

But many of the set-ups have been met with opposition. Stulman said frustrated residents living above his restaurants have blasted heavy metal out their windows and even pointed laser lights into customers’ eyes.

“There's a very vocal minority in some communities of Manhattan that are interested in curating the cityscapes in their vision, and are mistakenly believing that their vision is what the majority of their community wants,” Stulman said.

The Transportation Department monitors dilapidated outdoor sheds and has dismantled more than 200 since last summer, according to Vincent Barone, a spokesperson for the agency.

“It is extraordinarily difficult for restaurateurs to plan for the future without having the certainty of how outdoor dining is going to impact their business moving forward,” said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, the city’s influential restaurant lobby.

Rigie said business owners are weary of investing in outdoor dining structures without knowing how long they’ll be around.

“The longer outdoor dining has gone on without proper official guidelines, rules and regulations, it’s undermined the structures because they haven't gotten the proper investment,” he said.

Stuart Waldman has lived on Bedford Street in the West Village for 35 years. He’s not among the extreme naysayers, but said outdoor dining should be regulated.

“I’m not against outdoor dining … it’s a matter of density,” Waldman said.

Waldman’s ZIP code has 183 outdoor dining structures, according to city data . He said the six on his block have become a “tipping point,” pushing residents away from the neighborhood. He said the street hasn’t been properly swept in two years and fire trucks have a hard time making it down the street. There has also been an increase in rats, he said.

“When they suggested that [the sheds] be made permanent, I thought it was one of the wackiest ideas I've ever heard,” Waldman said.

Waldman even bought a noise meter that he said logged 75 decibels inside his apartment – somewhere between a vacuum running constantly and an alarm clock .

Restaurants in neighborhoods with fewer restaurants have generally faced less opposition.

“Having [the structures] has been a godsend because it's given us the extra seating,” said Morgan Taylor, the owner of Spicy Shallot in Elmhurst, Queens.

Taylor said his restaurant’s profits are 25% lower than before the pandemic, but its two outdoor dining structures are helping “regain some ground.”

He spent $40,000 to build two wood and plexiglass seating areas, which he hopes could last another decade. The structures bring in a fourth of the restaurant’s revenue, Taylor said, thanks to large parties booking them for baby showers and wedding parties. But he said he has a contractor on call to take them down if the new regulations outlaw his structures.

Taylor said tearing them down “would absolutely be a devastating blow.”

“Because of the uncertainty we’re not really sure what we’re doing,” Taylor said.

During his State of the City speech last month, the mayor pushed the Council “to figure out how New Yorkers can enjoy outdoor dining with a permanent version that works for business and residents.”

“My Council colleagues and I are working with City agencies and the administration to create something that works across New York City,” said Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez, who introduced a bill on the issue last February. “Sometimes that takes time, but we look forward to getting this done.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

The real fix for NYC affordable housing is new elected officials

There’s a difference between “affordable housing’ in woke fantasies and housing that’s actually affordable in the real world of bricks and mortar. Because advocates for long-range, massive affordable-housing programs based on socialistic pipe dreams are blowing more smoke than the stoners now stinking up every block in town. People’s Exhibit No. 1 is the damage that City Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan has done to the cause of bringing actual homes for lower-income tenants to central Harlem. A new effort to sway her is under way but in Mayor Eric Adams’ dream-world “City of Yes,” her answer is likely to be “No”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — There is new scrutiny on the more than nine thousand sidewalk sheds that dot the city, as one of them did what it was supposed to and prevented a possible tragedy. A large piece of stone fell off the facade of a 37-story building Wednesday at 16 Court Street. Pictures […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users

We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

City proposes complete redesign of Third Ave on Upper East Side

City transportation officials on Wednesday night unveiled a proposal to overhaul Third Avenue between 59th and 96th streets on the Upper East Side, converting some of the five northbound motor vehicle lanes with bus, bike and pedestrian-oriented infrastructure. The Department of Transportation, in redesigning the corridor, intends to replace two...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh facing mutiny over ‘breach of trust’

Embattled FDNY Chief Laura Kavanagh is facing a mutiny by her top chiefs, with five already demanding demotions and others threatening to follow suit in solidarity. The 40-year-old rookie commissioner set off a firestorm last week by violating an unofficial, long-standing Fire Department protocol and chain of command, insiders said.  Kavanagh — who Mayor Eric Adams tapped as the city’s first female fire commissioner in late October, in part to tackle the department’s ongoing struggle to diversify — made the unprecedented move of demoting three officers without consulting her two highest-ranking uniformed officers. In protest, Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Dumped MTA Cleaners to Get Some Cash Back After Abrupt Firings

Workers who were dumped with next to no notice from their fill-in jobs as subway car cleaners are getting a measure of payback, THE CITY has learned.More than 70 workers who were let go at the end of last year began receiving compensation for vacation and sick days after THE CITY last month reported on how they were abruptly...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot inside Manhattan smoke shop: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot inside a smoke shop in Manhattan on Saturday evening, police said. Authorities found the victim with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso inside the smoke shop at 2 West 125th St., near Fifth Avenue, in Harlem just after 8 p.m., according to the NYPD. The […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Sonja Morgan reduces the price of her NYC townhouse

Despite bringing in the top guns to sell her longtime New York City townhouse, Sonja Morgan just can’t catch a break. In the last decade alone, the “Real Housewives of New York City” star has had her Upper East Side residence on and off the market — but still, no takers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City

Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
BRONX, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy