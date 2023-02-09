Read full article on original website
wiltonbulletin.com
Editorial: Open government laws are not optional
It’s a funny thing about freedom of information in Connecticut. It’s not about guidelines or best practices. The business of open government is covered by laws. Public officials are bound to uphold those laws, whether it’s convenient or not. If anyone, in any public office, should be...
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport vows to increase public records transparency hours after Hearst CT Media investigation
Hours after Hearst Connecticut Media Group published an investigation Thursday outlining the City of Bridgeport’s record of stonewalling residents’ request for public records – and violating the state’s transparency laws more often than any other municipality – Mayor Joe Ganim announced plans to “remove the bottleneck delay.”
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Fight On The Train
2023-02-12@1:22am–#Norwalk CT– #mta — Norwalk Police have one person in custody for fighting on the train. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
wiltonbulletin.com
New leader takes command of the Wilton Police Department: 'Everybody is calling me chief now'
WILTON — Standing outside the station house off Danbury Road, Thomas Conlan — Wilton's new police chief— heard a robust shout from someone nearby. "Congratulations!" yelled a Planning & Zoning Department official who, like many in the town, knows Conlan as a familiar face and veritable fixture in town.
There’s something about Bridgeport
Bridgeport officials may be building a dock, but they don’t have a ferry to operate there.
hamlethub.com
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates
$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
ctexaminer.com
As Cities Push for Free Bus Service, Transit Workers Cope with Homelessness, ‘Epidemic of Attacks’
This week lawmakers in Stamford joined their counterparts in New Haven and Hartford and passed a resolution calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to make bus rides free forever. Lamont suspended fares on all public transit buses in April 2022 to give people a break from inflation and lure back those who rode buses before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven
NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police. The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital […]
darientimes.com
Two women died on the same day in Bridgeport, and their families are still waiting for answers
The families of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls said the Bridgeport Police Department is once again leaving them in the dark. First, it was the city’s failure to inform each family that the two Black women had died in separate incidents in the city on the same day in December 2021. That lack of notification led to national outrage and a change in state law last year that requires such notification within 24 hours.
ctexaminer.com
Federal Grant will Help Stamford Police Catch Auto Thieves
There is good news for Stamford residents who nervously watch home-security videos of hooded thieves stepping through their yards and down their driveways, trying the handles of their cars. Stamford police got a $94,444 grant to spend on catching criminals who steal cars and whatever’s in them. The grant...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight!
#Milford CT–On February 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Naugatuck Avenue for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Bryant, who then pushed them to the ground. A witness observed Bryant shake the victim and push them every time they.
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
Eyewitness News
Person struck by train in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The train from New Haven to Grand Central is running late after a person was struck by a train near New Haven. The Metro-North Railroad confirmed on their twitter account that the train was running 55-60 minutes late after a person was struck by a train near New Haven.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Teacher compensation is broken; merit pay is a solution
There are few topics that can be agreed upon in today’s polarized world, but the benefits of providing children with an excellent education is one of them. How exactly excellence is defined, and how to bring about that excellence is debatable, at least in public education. One of the...
New Haven Independent
School Leaders Warn Of 'Safety Issue' That Happened Thursday
DERBY — School superintendents in Ansonia and Derby said police are investigating a “safety issue” that happened on Thursday afternoon. “We want to keep you informed of a safety issue that occurred. We just received a call from Derby Police stating that a female student from Emmett O’Brien was approached by an adult male in a black sedan when she got off the bus this afternoon,” Derby Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Conway said in an email to parents at 6:46 p.m.
New Haven Independent
Woman Who Stole From Shelton Company Sent To Federal Prison
HARTFORD – A Fairfield mother of two who stole $1.5 million from a Shelton financial services company was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Wednesday. Carolina Guerreno, 50, will face two years on federal probation after she is released from prison. Guerrano was the chief financial officer...
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Women's Business Development Council a 'trustworthy steward of taxpayer dollars'
I’m exhausted. Not in the usual way. Sure, I work hard and have a lot of responsibilities, like most people. But I love my work and I enjoy my crazy life. I’m tired of the nonsense. I’m drained by the political ping-pong being played in our city. No matter how honest and sincere one is, the facts are never as salacious as misrepresentations and lies.
Skeptic Counters Camera Civil Rights Claim
Advocates of “speed cameras” on perilous streets invoked traffic stop-sparked police violence to argue that the devices protect rather than curtail civil rights. That’s a new argument. One camera skeptic who wore the badge isn’t buying it. The statewide safe-streets advocates made that argument at...
$1.5M Embezzlement Case: Fairfield Woman Who Served As CFO Sentenced
The former chief executive officer for a Fairfield County company will serve the next two years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $1.5 million, federal authorities said. She used the money on vacations, luxury cars, jewelry, and a time-share condominium, the prosecutor said. Caroli…
Conn. College students call for president’s resignation following fundraiser controversy
Students at Connecticut College in New London are calling for the resignation of the school's president. This comes after the school's dean of equity and inclusion resigned.
