Bridgeport, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

Editorial: Open government laws are not optional

It’s a funny thing about freedom of information in Connecticut. It’s not about guidelines or best practices. The business of open government is covered by laws. Public officials are bound to uphold those laws, whether it’s convenient or not. If anyone, in any public office, should be...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Fight On The Train

2023-02-12@1:22am–#Norwalk CT– #mta — Norwalk Police have one person in custody for fighting on the train. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates

$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven

NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police. The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Two women died on the same day in Bridgeport, and their families are still waiting for answers

The families of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls said the Bridgeport Police Department is once again leaving them in the dark. First, it was the city’s failure to inform each family that the two Black women had died in separate incidents in the city on the same day in December 2021. That lack of notification led to national outrage and a change in state law last year that requires such notification within 24 hours.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ctexaminer.com

Federal Grant will Help Stamford Police Catch Auto Thieves

There is good news for Stamford residents who nervously watch home-security videos of hooded thieves stepping through their yards and down their driveways, trying the handles of their cars. Stamford police got a $94,444 grant to spend on catching criminals who steal cars and whatever’s in them. The grant...
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Fight!

#Milford CT–On February 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Naugatuck Avenue for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Bryant, who then pushed them to the ground. A witness observed Bryant shake the victim and push them every time they.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Person struck by train in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The train from New Haven to Grand Central is running late after a person was struck by a train near New Haven. The Metro-North Railroad confirmed on their twitter account that the train was running 55-60 minutes late after a person was struck by a train near New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Teacher compensation is broken; merit pay is a solution

There are few topics that can be agreed upon in today’s polarized world, but the benefits of providing children with an excellent education is one of them. How exactly excellence is defined, and how to bring about that excellence is debatable, at least in public education. One of the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

School Leaders Warn Of 'Safety Issue' That Happened Thursday

DERBY — School superintendents in Ansonia and Derby said police are investigating a ​“safety issue” that happened on Thursday afternoon. “We want to keep you informed of a safety issue that occurred. We just received a call from Derby Police stating that a female student from Emmett O’Brien was approached by an adult male in a black sedan when she got off the bus this afternoon,” Derby Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Conway said in an email to parents at 6:46 p.m.
DERBY, CT
New Haven Independent

Woman Who Stole From Shelton Company Sent To Federal Prison

HARTFORD – A Fairfield mother of two who stole $1.5 million from a Shelton financial services company was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Wednesday. Carolina Guerreno, 50, will face two years on federal probation after she is released from prison. Guerrano was the chief financial officer...
SHELTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Women's Business Development Council a 'trustworthy steward of taxpayer dollars'

I’m exhausted. Not in the usual way. Sure, I work hard and have a lot of responsibilities, like most people. But I love my work and I enjoy my crazy life. I’m tired of the nonsense. I’m drained by the political ping-pong being played in our city. No matter how honest and sincere one is, the facts are never as salacious as misrepresentations and lies.
STAMFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Skeptic Counters Camera Civil Rights Claim

Advocates of ​“speed cameras” on perilous streets invoked traffic stop-sparked police violence to argue that the devices protect rather than curtail civil rights. That’s a new argument. One camera skeptic who wore the badge isn’t buying it. The statewide safe-streets advocates made that argument at...
NEW HAVEN, CT

