A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attackMsBirgithMinneapolis, MN
Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
Closing of East St Paul's Stroh (Hamm's) Brewery (November 21, 1997)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
'It’s the vibe': A musical experience at the Cherry Pit
It started, as all great musical ventures do, in someone’s basement. The Cherry Pit, one of the Twin Cities’ most promising musical experiments, aims to bottle up that energy and move it from venue to venue. Each live show is lamplit, walls adorned with tapestries and curling vines....
Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America
Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
This New Minneapolis Shop Is A WHAT Bar?
Valentine’s day is just around the corner, so if you wanna get your partner (or friends) something pretty and sweet, head on over to this Minneapolis bar, however its not the bar you are thinking of. In Minneapolis, there’s a local shop called Flower Bar, yes Flower Bar, and...
Students are carving out careers in music in Red Wing
The first thing you’ll notice is the sound. It’s not exactly music, but it is quite rhythmic, even a bit soothing. It’s the scratching of chisels, the soughing of small hand saws and sandpaper. At wooden workbenches, students use precision tools to hone pieces of wood or...
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)
Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
The List: Jason's Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities
Food critic ranks the 30-plus best slices in the metro and beyond. This won’t be controversial, right? The post The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Vital public space: Minneapolis artist-architect team wins national award
At Franconia Sculpture Park in Shafer, Minnesota, there is a corridor to infinity in the grassy landscape. At least that’s how the creative team behind the mirrored art installation, “Clearing,” describes it. “They’re a series of paired mirrors that are on these repurposed City of Minneapolis lampposts,”...
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
Hidden Gem Minnesota Meat Market Is Home To A ‘World Famous’ Flavor Of Brat
I don't often consider myself 'lucky' in the overall sense of the term. I rarely win at pull tabs, meat raffles, or fantasy football. I will however claim that I am lucky enough to be within driving distance of this hidden gem of a meat market each time I stop and see my father-in-law. Some may have heard of Grundhofer's Old-Fashioned Meat's in Hugo, others, however, may have not. For those unfamiliar with Grundhofer's they actually offer you more than 100 brat flavors, including their 'World Famous' Gummer Bear brats!
Three More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Stores Closing In Minnesota
Three more Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores are closing in Minnesota. The company announced this week that it is closing its stores in Minnetonka, Roseville, and Rochester. The retailer had previously announced plans to close its Bloomington store. The move is part of a reorganization effort that will shutter 150 stores nationwide this year.
Police in Minneapolis find child taken in stolen vehicle
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis Saturday evening found an infant that had been inside a vehicle when it was stolen.The Minneapolis Police Department says the car was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake Street East around 6:45 p.m.Police located the young girl who had been abandoned in the 2000 Block of 3rd Avenue South around an hour later.The stolen vehicle, a light blue 2013 Mazda 5 with Minnesota license plate "FXA996" has not been found.Police are investigating the incident.
Four Seasons Mall | Shopping mall in Plymouth, Minnesota
Four Seasons Mall was an enclosed shopping mall in Plymouth, Minnesota, a suburb of the Twin Cities. Four Seasons Mall once comprised 117,000 square feet (11,000 m2) of retail space with approximately 26 storefronts. The mall opened in 1978 and the last tenant, Marcello's Pizza, closed on February 29, 2012. The mall was abandoned for a decade until the city demolished it in late 2022. A 411-unit apartment complex, several office and retail buildings, and a Metrolink park-and-ride are planned for the site.
Local dairy manufacturers look to win championship cheese contest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota dairy manufacturers are gearing up to compete for the coveted title of of U.S. Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Four companies and co-ops have submitted entries to be evaluated later this month in Green Bay ahead of the championship. The...
Two injured in shooting at Uptown Minneapolis restaurant
Minneapolis police are investigating after someone shot and wounded two men inside an Uptown restaurant on Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the BreakfastKlub, 1300 Lagoon Ave., just after noon and found two men suffering non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Paramedics took them to Hennepin County Medical Center.
NEXT Weather: Cooler Friday, before another lengthy warmup
MINNEAPOLIS – Cooler air is spilling into Minnesota Friday, causing temperatures to dip into the seasonable mid-20s -- but only temporarily.WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says Friday morning will have a sub-zero feel due to a windy overnight; that being said, it was already into double-digit temperatures by 5:30 a.m.Friday's high will reach about 27, which is the average. Winds will calm down as the day progresses, and there will be dominant sunshine.When we get to the weekend, temps will rebound into the 30s. Saturday's high in the metro will be 39, while Sunday's will be 37, O'Connor said.Next week will feature more temps in the mid-to-high 30s, with a high of 40 forecasted on Valentine's Day -- but we may get slammed by a storm starting that evening.
Teenager Admits To Luring Man To Minneapolis Apartment And Recorded His Death
(Minneapolis, MN) — A teen is confessing to luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded the victim being beaten to death by her boyfriend. Seventeen-year-old Qurionna Young says she also posted the killing, which happened in March of last year, on social media. The defendant pleaded guilty yesterday to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. Her alleged accomplice Emmanuel Davis was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty. Young is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.
Minnesota Goalie Makes 89 Saves In Epic High School Hockey Thriller
This is one for the Minnesota High School Hockey history books, as the Blaine Bengals and the Anoka Tornadoes played through 6 overtimes. The Bengals took on the Tornadoes in the Minnesota girl's Class 2A Section 7 Quarterfinals on Thursday, February 9th, 2023. The epic showdown took place at the Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine.
