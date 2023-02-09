Read full article on original website
Minnnesota House Democrats Advance Two Gun Control Measures
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gun safety bills are advancing at the Minnesota Legislature, backed by Democrats who are hoping their new control of both chambers will help them pass proposals that Republicans were able to block in recent years. The two main bills would expand background check requirements...
Gun control measures advance in St. Paul
(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill requiring background checks for private sales of firearms is advancing in the Minnesota House. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus V-P Rob Doar says it's an additional hurdle for law-abiding gun owners that criminals will continue to walk around. He says according to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, only eight percent of criminally acquired firearms come from private sales. D-F-L Representative Brion Curran of Vadnais Heights noted the overall number of gun deaths in the U-S, is 45 thousand plus people per year. Eight percent of 45 thousand people is three thousand-600 people. The House Judiciary and Civil Law Committee also passed the so-called 'red flag' law and sent it to Ways and Means.
How gun commerce has changed in Minnesota since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Minnesota since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Democrats push to let all residents buy into MinnesotaCare
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Lawmakers have gone to work on a proposal to allow all residents to buy into the state-run MinnesotaCare health insurance program, not just low-income workers struggling to get by. Democratic legislators and Gov. Tim Walz have been pushing for several years to expand MinnesotaCare...
Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
South Dakota women getting abortion meds from other states
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The border between Republican-led South Dakota and Democratic-controlled Minnesota has become a firing line in the national clash over abortion rights, with online doctor visits and mail-order prescriptions blurring the lines of state sovereignty and the reach of law enforcement. On one side...
Iowa Passes Bill Banning Gay and Trans Panic Defense After Introducing “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
Despite the fact that in January Iowa House Republicans introduced a similar to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” Iowa has now a bill passed on Thursday would prohibit Iowans charged with a violent crime could not use a victim’s sexuality or sexual orientation or gender identity as a mitigating factor in their defense.
Paul Marquart confirmed by Senate as Minnesota Revenue Commissioner
ST. PAUL, MN (KDLM) – Former DFL State Representative Paul Marquart of Dilworth was unanimously confirmed by the Senate to become Minnesota’s Revenue Commissioner. “He is a friend of the taxpayer and he also listens to differences of opinion and looks for constructive ways to bridge those differences,” said Rochester Republican Carla Nelson, former chair of the Tax Committee. Nelson worked with Marquart as her House counterpart.
Minnesota House passes emergency funding for food shelves
High angle shot of some different raw vegetables, such as cauliflower of different colors, broccolini, fava beans, french beans, kale, onion or carrots, on a white rustic wooden table. The Minnesota House Thursday unanimously passed emergency funding for food shelves. The bill will provids Minnesota food shelves with funds to...
As hunger rises in Minnesota, House passes school meals for all bill
More school meals would be delivered to students free of charge under a bill with traction in Minnesota’s Legislature, part of a broader push to address food insecurity. The DFL-led House passed a plan Thursday night guaranteeing one daily breakfast and lunch to every student who wants one. Money to cover the costs would go to almost every public district, charter schools and some parochial schools. The vote was 70-58.
Jesse Ventura says ‘cannabis saved my life’ as he testified for legalization in Minnesota
Jesse Ventura says ‘cannabis saved my life’ as he testified for legalization in Minnesota. Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate Committee Thursday afternoon, telling a story about how cannabis he obtained illegally at the time helped stop his wife’s chronic seizures.
Clay & Becker Co. businesses blast MN paid family leave bill
MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Ninety-eight businesses part of the Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo Chamber of Commerce are against a bill in the Minnesota Legislature that would give employees up to 24 weeks of paid family leave. “This bill is by no means set in stone. It’s already I believe had...
House Judiciary & Civil Law Committee Advances 2 Gun Safety Bills
A bill requiring background checks for private sales of firearms is advancing in the Minnesota House. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus V-P Rob Doar says it’s an additional hurdle for law abiding gun owners that criminals will continue to walk around:. “All of this being said…according to data from the...
Voters chime in on Biden administration so far
MINNESOTA (KVRR) — Vice President Harris’ visit to St. Cloud focuses on Minnesota’s push for clean energy in the coming decades. By 2030, the movement requires 80% of the state’s electricity to come from carbon-free sources. That goal will be increased to 100% by 2040. Some...
After DC assault, Minnesota Congresswoman is recovering back home
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – After being attacked in her Washington DC apartment building, Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is recovering back in Minnesota. DC police say Representative Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her apartment building around 7:10 am Thursday but the male attacker fled when Craig defended herself. Congresswoman...
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C. apartment
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Representative Angie Craig was assaulted in her Washington D.C. apartment Thursday. In a statement posted to Twitter from her spokesman at around 7:15 a.m. Craig “was assaulted in the elevator in the elevator of her Washington D.C. apartment building.”. The congresswoman fought...
Lawsuit over Walz pandemic powers will continue
A holdover lawsuit from Minnesota’s pandemic peacetime emergency will go on after the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a key question about the governor’s authority remains unsettled. The lawsuit brought by a group of citizens and aided by a conservative law firm challenged Gov. Tim Walz over...
HB1230 passes the South Dakota House
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Several bills dealing with eminent domain were debated in the South Dakota legislature this week. House Minority Leader Oren Lesmeister of Parade says the House passed one bill that clarifies how eminent domain can be used. Lesmeister says negotiation are often dragged out too long. Lesmeister says the...
Amid litigation and a lost democratic seat, group urges California lawmakers to rethink costly Capitol project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid an ongoing lawsuit, continued transparency concerns and voter refusal to reelect the lawmaker who was the face of the effort, opponents of the California Capitol Annex project are urging state leaders to rethink the $1.2 billion plan. "We want to call on the governor, the...
Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen hires lawyer in response to 6th state investigation; describes review as "witch-hunt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen says he's hired an attorney now that the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for a sixth time. "What we're seeing is allegations that literally represent a witch-hunt and this is the democratic machine. I have phone calls...
