(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill requiring background checks for private sales of firearms is advancing in the Minnesota House. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus V-P Rob Doar says it's an additional hurdle for law-abiding gun owners that criminals will continue to walk around. He says according to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, only eight percent of criminally acquired firearms come from private sales. D-F-L Representative Brion Curran of Vadnais Heights noted the overall number of gun deaths in the U-S, is 45 thousand plus people per year. Eight percent of 45 thousand people is three thousand-600 people. The House Judiciary and Civil Law Committee also passed the so-called 'red flag' law and sent it to Ways and Means.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO