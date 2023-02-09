Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
How many world champions did Floyd Mayweather really beat?
World Boxing News totals the number of world champions beaten by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather during his remarkable career. Ahead of his exhibition and 45th birthday, WBN looks at the facts after CEO Leonard Ellerbe stated Mayweather beat 26 titleholders in his 50 wins. “Imagine beating more champions than anyone...
sportszion.com
“Conor McGregor absolutely destroys Islam Makhachev” UFC fans thrash Islam Makhachev following his win vs Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284
Islam Makhachev entered the octagon today to defend his lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski, and even though he was successful in doing so, UFC fans believe that Conor McGregor would absolutely smash Islam Makhachev if they were to fight each other in the same event. The mixed martial arts fighter...
BoxingNews24.com
Rolando “Rolly” Romero Is Gifted A Shot At WBA 140-Pound Champ Alberto Puello
By Vince D’Writer: Despite the fact that he hasn’t competed in the 140-pound weight class, boxing contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero has somehow leapfrogged Gary Antuanne Russell and Ismael Barroso as he’s set to face the WBA super lightweight champion Alberto Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) in April, at a venue that has yet to be determined.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
msn.com
‘Islam got his ass whooped’
Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed with Islam Makhachev’s win. UFC 284 went down last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the main event, Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski in an excellent fight. (Watch highlights!) The Dagastani fighter became...
Boxing Scene
Michael Williams: I'm Coming To Get Rid of Adrien Broner!
In the world of boxing, there are few stories more exciting than that of an underdog, and Michael Williams Jr. (20-1, 13 KOs), a young hungry fighter from Fayetteville, North Carolina, is living that story in the lead up to his showdown with former 4-division world champion, Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs).
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner warned by late substitute opponent ‘shock’ is coming
Ex-world champion Adrien Broner’s comeback to boxing will last all of one fight, according to late substitute opponent Michael Williams Jr. Broner faces a third-choice foe in Williams, having seen fights against Ivan Redkach and Hank Lundy fall apart for different reasons. Up steps the unheralded Willaims for the...
Alexander Volkanovksi claims Islam Makhachev was “feeling a little frail” during their UFC 284 faceoff
Alexander Volkanovski is claiming Islam Makhachev was ‘feeling a little frail’ during their UFC 284 press conference face-off. UFC 284 takes place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Headlining the event will be Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) for...
Israel Adesanya explains his decision for quick rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287: “I’m not one of these guys who just chills”
Israel Adesanya is explaining his decision to accept a quick turnaround rematch against Alex Pereira at UFC 287. UFC 287 takes place on Saturday, April 8th in Miami, Florida. The event will be headlined by a UFC middleweight championship rematch between current champion Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) and former champion Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA). The pair previously met at UFC 281 in November of last year where it was Pereira who captured the title by a fifth-round knockout.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
sportszion.com
Dana White no-show at post-fight press conference after Islam Makhachev slams UFC President for overlooking UFC 284 for Power Slap
When the Lightweight champ and the then Pound-for-Pound number 2 fighter complained about the lack of promotion he felt for UFC 284, a good chunk of the MMA world took notice. Though Dana White tried to refute his claims back then, recent developments show us that the Dagestani may have been right all along.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner had a problem: Toxic relationship and alcohol abuse
World Boxing News continues the Adrien Broner countdown of every problem the former world champion has overcome ahead of his comeback. Broner listed twenty hurdles he had to maneuver to be in a position to make money again. Numbers two and three, following his first citing bankruptcy, are a toxic relationship and alcohol abuse.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘doesn’t need tampered gloves or PEDs to win’
Former long-reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder had a dig at two of his rivals when discussing his role as a top-division superstar. Wilder decided to remind Tyson Fury and forthcoming opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. of his past allegations towards the pair. Speaking to Elie Seckbach, Wilder stated that Ruiz...
Floyd Mayweather’s next fight rumored to be versus recently departed UFC legend
Floyd Mayweather Jr. could follow up a bout against an MMA veteran at the end of the month with a
VIDEO | Joe Rogan’s live reaction to Islam Makhachev’s unanimous decision win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan seemingly did not agree with the judges’ decision for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski. UFC 284 was headlined by a champion vs. champion match between UFC Lightweight Champion Makhachev, and featherweight titleholder Volkanovski. Only Makhachev’s gold was up for grabs. The bout went the distance and while Makhachev was awarded the victory, Volkanovski made things very interesting.
Look: Kawhi Leonard Had 1-Word Reaction To Kevin Durant Trade
Kawhi Leonard is a man of few words — and he recently furthered that reputation. When the Los Angeles Clippers star was informed of Kevin Durant's blockbuster trade to the Phoenix Suns, he responded with a simple, one-word reaction: "Oh," he said, per NBA insider Ohm Youngmisuk. Kawhi later added ...
worldboxingnews.net
O’Shaquie Foster shocks Rey Vargas for vacant WBC crown
With the words “ice water” and “shock the world” etched on his trunks, O’Shaquie Foster produced the fight of his life, coolly and methodically out-boxing two-division world champion Rey Vargas to capture the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship in his first title shot live on SHOWTIME Saturday, February 11 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in a Premier Boxing Champions event.
calfkicker.com
Conor McGregor criticized for partying with famous rapper ahead of UFC return
Fans have criticized Conor McGregor for partying instead of training since it was just revealed he’s coming back to UFC against Michael Chandler following a stint on TUF. The Irishman hasn’t competed since breaking his leg in a horrific loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. However, he’s been sure to enjoy himself ever since and has been often seen partying.
calfkicker.com
Jose Aldo targeting Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match in 2023: ‘His side has already agreed’
Former featherweight UFC champion Jose Aldo can now proudly claim to be a professional boxer—and an unbeaten one at that. Aldo put on the boxing gloves for the first time on Friday at Shooto Brazil Boxing. It was broadcast live on UFC streaming service from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s Nova Uniao Upper Arena.
