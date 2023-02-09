Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Harrison on Tszyu: Tough Fighter But... So Basic To Me; Just Somebody I See Around The Block
Tony Harrison will gladly embrace the underdog role that comes with his upcoming clash with Tim Tszyu. What the former WBC junior middleweight titlist can’t accept, however, is the argument that he will be facing a superior boxer when they meet. “To be honest, Tim is a tough fighter...
Boxing Scene
Former PBC Production Exec Building ‘Boxing TV’ Audience With Free Live Fights, Vast Library
Anthony Bailey learned during his time as a production and technology executive for Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions that it takes consistency to build boxing audiences. On a smaller scale, that is Bailey’s blueprint for Boxing TV, a free platform that offers boxing content 24 hours a day.
worldboxingnews.net
The rise, fall, and resurrection of ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson
World Boxing News charts the rise, fall, and resurrection of Mike Tyson from the youngest heavyweight champion and convicted felon to an actor and podcast host. Tyson grew up in the tough neighborhood of Catskill, New York. Getting involved in gangs, Tyson was going off the rails until getting introduced to the great Cus D’Amato.
worldboxingnews.net
Jack Catterall is about to get mugged by Josh Taylor a second time
Josh Taylor looks set to move on from a rematch with British rival Jack Catterall despite signing on the dotted line for a second UK battle. According to reports, Taylor will face Teofimo Lopez in a collision of two former unified champions later this year. Taylor had been set to...
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing left shocked as respected journalist Ron Lewis dies at 54
World Boxing News is saddened to acknowledge that respected boxing writer Ron Lewis has died. The shock announcement left the boxing world stunned. Lewis, 54, was an integral part of the ‘journo pack’ in the United Kingdom and covered many events throughout his long career. Heading to the...
worldboxingnews.net
How many world champions did Floyd Mayweather really beat?
World Boxing News totals the number of world champions beaten by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather during his remarkable career. Ahead of his exhibition and 45th birthday, WBN looks at the facts after CEO Leonard Ellerbe stated Mayweather beat 26 titleholders in his 50 wins. “Imagine beating more champions than anyone...
Yardbarker
Deontay Wilder open to two-fight series against Francis Ngannou with boxing and MMA
Former boxing heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (43-2-1) is eyeing the baddest man on the planet and the hottest free agent in combat sports. That man is former UFC heavyweight champion and current top ranked heavyweight in the world Francis Ngannou (17-3). Ngannou recently split from the UFC after the two...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder date becomes a mess as Canelo eyes Mexico fight
Deontay Wilder facing Andy Ruiz Jr. in Las Vegas this spring got more complicated this week as reports surged on Canelo Alvarez’s return. Despite initially giving up his regular Cinco de Mayo date due to injury, Canelo has made a massive u-turn and since wants to fight on home soil.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner warned by late substitute opponent ‘shock’ is coming
Ex-world champion Adrien Broner’s comeback to boxing will last all of one fight, according to late substitute opponent Michael Williams Jr. Broner faces a third-choice foe in Williams, having seen fights against Ivan Redkach and Hank Lundy fall apart for different reasons. Up steps the unheralded Willaims for the...
worldboxingnews.net
O’Shaquie Foster shocks Rey Vargas for vacant WBC crown
With the words “ice water” and “shock the world” etched on his trunks, O’Shaquie Foster produced the fight of his life, coolly and methodically out-boxing two-division world champion Rey Vargas to capture the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship in his first title shot live on SHOWTIME Saturday, February 11 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Boxing Scene
Hearn On Smith Springing The Upset Over Eubank: “Liam Smith Is A Much Better Fighter”
The mere thought of Liam Smith pulling off the upset made Chris Eubank Jr. incredulous. Although he was filled with hubris, Eubank constantly claimed that his normally unmatched work ethic was unnecessary this time around. Smith though, took Eubank’s jest in stride. As the two met in the center of...
worldboxingnews.net
Mario Barrios stops Jovanie Santiago in eight rounds
Former champion and San Antonio-native Mario “El Azteca” Barrios snapped his two-fight losing streak with a razor-sharp, career-rejuvenating performance against Jovanie Santiago. The bout happened in Saturday’s co-feature to Vargas vs Foster. Barrios dropped Santiago in the eighth round with a left to the body and followed...
Top Rank planning Josh Taylor-Teofimo Lopez junior welterweight fight, sources say
Top Rank is planning a Josh Taylor-Teofimo Lopez junior welterweight title fight this summer in the U.K., sources told ESPN, but no deal has been struck yet.
Boxing Scene
Mayer on Baumgardner Rematch: It's What I've Been Asking For This Whole Time
The sport’s best rivalry now carries increased stakes—if there is a sequel. Alycia Baumgardner fully unified the junior lightweight division in a little more than a year. The latest step came in a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Paris’ Elhem Mekhaled (15-2, 3KOs) this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. Baumgardner won the WBA title and defended her WBC, IBF, IBO and WBO belts to become undisputed queen.
worldboxingnews.net
Tszyu vs Harrison confirmed for March 11 in Sydney, winner gets Charlo
It was announced on Saturday night’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast that Tim Tszyu, son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and an undefeated action fighter, will return to his birth place of Sydney, Australia. He will face former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison for the vacant Interim WBO 154-pound...
worldboxingnews.net
Zak Chelli beats Anthony Sims, Viddal Riley scores TKO
Former English Super Middleweight Champion Zak Chelli put on one of the best performances of his career to beat a highly regarded opponent in Anthony Sims Jr who many thought would be too much for Chelli. Chelli got the best of the opening rounds of the fight, although all were...
worldboxingnews.net
Adam Azim cards UD victory, Tyler Denny wins war
Adam Azim, the most exciting young prospect in world boxing today, dominated an experienced undefeated opponent in Santos Reyes to take a unanimous decision victory over 10 rounds. Azim gave a mature, intelligent performance to move to 8-0 as a professional, controlling the entire fight and almost never giving Reyes...
worldboxingnews.net
Joyce vs Zhang undercard takes shape for April 15 in London
Denzel Bentley will return to British title business when he defends his middleweight belt against Kieran Smith on the undercard of the Joe Joyce-Zhilei Zhang heavyweight showdown at the Copper Box Arena on April 15, live on BT Sport. Peacock Gym puncher Bentley (17-2-1, 14) is back fighting in London...
BoxingNews24.com
Denis Douglin previews Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez
By Dan Ambrose: Denis Douglin says he feels that David Benavidez will be making a mistake by fighting angry against Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant because he’ll be tensing up and he’ll make mistakes in their fight next month on March 25th on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
