The rise, fall, and resurrection of ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson

World Boxing News charts the rise, fall, and resurrection of Mike Tyson from the youngest heavyweight champion and convicted felon to an actor and podcast host. Tyson grew up in the tough neighborhood of Catskill, New York. Getting involved in gangs, Tyson was going off the rails until getting introduced to the great Cus D’Amato.
NEW YORK STATE
Jack Catterall is about to get mugged by Josh Taylor a second time

Josh Taylor looks set to move on from a rematch with British rival Jack Catterall despite signing on the dotted line for a second UK battle. According to reports, Taylor will face Teofimo Lopez in a collision of two former unified champions later this year. Taylor had been set to...
Boxing left shocked as respected journalist Ron Lewis dies at 54

World Boxing News is saddened to acknowledge that respected boxing writer Ron Lewis has died. The shock announcement left the boxing world stunned. Lewis, 54, was an integral part of the ‘journo pack’ in the United Kingdom and covered many events throughout his long career. Heading to the...
How many world champions did Floyd Mayweather really beat?

World Boxing News totals the number of world champions beaten by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather during his remarkable career. Ahead of his exhibition and 45th birthday, WBN looks at the facts after CEO Leonard Ellerbe stated Mayweather beat 26 titleholders in his 50 wins. “Imagine beating more champions than anyone...
Yardbarker

Deontay Wilder open to two-fight series against Francis Ngannou with boxing and MMA

Former boxing heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (43-2-1) is eyeing the baddest man on the planet and the hottest free agent in combat sports. That man is former UFC heavyweight champion and current top ranked heavyweight in the world Francis Ngannou (17-3). Ngannou recently split from the UFC after the two...
Deontay Wilder date becomes a mess as Canelo eyes Mexico fight

Deontay Wilder facing Andy Ruiz Jr. in Las Vegas this spring got more complicated this week as reports surged on Canelo Alvarez’s return. Despite initially giving up his regular Cinco de Mayo date due to injury, Canelo has made a massive u-turn and since wants to fight on home soil.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Adrien Broner warned by late substitute opponent ‘shock’ is coming

Ex-world champion Adrien Broner’s comeback to boxing will last all of one fight, according to late substitute opponent Michael Williams Jr. Broner faces a third-choice foe in Williams, having seen fights against Ivan Redkach and Hank Lundy fall apart for different reasons. Up steps the unheralded Willaims for the...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
O’Shaquie Foster shocks Rey Vargas for vacant WBC crown

With the words “ice water” and “shock the world” etched on his trunks, O’Shaquie Foster produced the fight of his life, coolly and methodically out-boxing two-division world champion Rey Vargas to capture the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship in his first title shot live on SHOWTIME Saturday, February 11 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in a Premier Boxing Champions event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mario Barrios stops Jovanie Santiago in eight rounds

Former champion and San Antonio-native Mario “El Azteca” Barrios snapped his two-fight losing streak with a razor-sharp, career-rejuvenating performance against Jovanie Santiago. The bout happened in Saturday’s co-feature to Vargas vs Foster. Barrios dropped Santiago in the eighth round with a left to the body and followed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Mayer on Baumgardner Rematch: It's What I've Been Asking For This Whole Time

The sport’s best rivalry now carries increased stakes—if there is a sequel. Alycia Baumgardner fully unified the junior lightweight division in a little more than a year. The latest step came in a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Paris’ Elhem Mekhaled (15-2, 3KOs) this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. Baumgardner won the WBA title and defended her WBC, IBF, IBO and WBO belts to become undisputed queen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tszyu vs Harrison confirmed for March 11 in Sydney, winner gets Charlo

It was announced on Saturday night’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast that Tim Tszyu, son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and an undefeated action fighter, will return to his birth place of Sydney, Australia. He will face former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison for the vacant Interim WBO 154-pound...
Zak Chelli beats Anthony Sims, Viddal Riley scores TKO

Former English Super Middleweight Champion Zak Chelli put on one of the best performances of his career to beat a highly regarded opponent in Anthony Sims Jr who many thought would be too much for Chelli. Chelli got the best of the opening rounds of the fight, although all were...
Adam Azim cards UD victory, Tyler Denny wins war

Adam Azim, the most exciting young prospect in world boxing today, dominated an experienced undefeated opponent in Santos Reyes to take a unanimous decision victory over 10 rounds. Azim gave a mature, intelligent performance to move to 8-0 as a professional, controlling the entire fight and almost never giving Reyes...
Joyce vs Zhang undercard takes shape for April 15 in London

Denzel Bentley will return to British title business when he defends his middleweight belt against Kieran Smith on the undercard of the Joe Joyce-Zhilei Zhang heavyweight showdown at the Copper Box Arena on April 15, live on BT Sport. Peacock Gym puncher Bentley (17-2-1, 14) is back fighting in London...
BoxingNews24.com

Denis Douglin previews Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez

By Dan Ambrose: Denis Douglin says he feels that David Benavidez will be making a mistake by fighting angry against Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant because he’ll be tensing up and he’ll make mistakes in their fight next month on March 25th on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV

