Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
With nothin but chicken tenders and processed foods more young people will be getting heart attacks. Its all u non cooking spoiled brats eat, is trash
Reply(7)
8
Nita
17h ago
So now they are trying to normalize young people having heart attacks long before the “thang.” Ok…🤦♀️
Reply(1)
7
KeepItReal
2d ago
Good this it didn’t happen after she got the Fauci Ouchi or she wouldn’t have survived
Reply(2)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Related
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
A 24-year-old says she 'ignored' her bloating and stomach pain until it got so bad she went to the ER. Doctors diagnosed her with ovarian cancer.
Chloe Etheridge said she didn't realize she had cancer symptoms: "I don't think young women know the symptoms of ovarian cancer."
Man rushed to hospital with insect bite given devastating diagnosis
A man who was rushed to hospital with an ear infection has been told he has just months to live after his illness turned out to be a terminal brain tumour.Dave Whitford, 49, first realised something was not right when he became dizzy and started vomiting while sitting in his garden.The next day he was rushed to hospital where doctors told him he was suffering from an inner ear infection that had been caused by an insect bite.Because Dave was still feeling sick and struggling to balance, doctors performed a scan on his head, which revealed a small growth on...
Here's Exactly What a Heart Attack Feels Like, According to Cardiologists
Cardiologists break it down.
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)
Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
msn.com
Jeremy Renner: discharged from the hospital, but with very bad news
Slide 1 of 16: Jeremy Renner has been discharged from the hospital after his serious snow plow accident. Now, after 16 days in hospital care, he can finally sleep in his own bed.
Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know
A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
I’m a surgeon – here are 6 reasons nose scabbing could be a sign of something dangerous
A sudden change in the weather, allergies or a virus can damage or irritate the sensitive skin in the nose, causing sores - and in some cases bleeding. And despite being rather painful, they are usually nothing to worry about. But in some cases, a sore inside the nose can...
I survived cervical cancer – here are the signs that told me something was wrong
A cancer survivor who experienced severe vaginal bleeding which felt like “somebody had just popped a balloon”, before she underwent gruelling treatment to remove a large vascular tumour in her cervix, wishes to give the positive message to other women that a cervical cancer diagnosis is “not a death sentence”.Joanne Painter, who lives in Northampton, was diagnosed with stage 2 cervical cancer when she was 38 years old after noticing unusual vaginal discharge and then experiencing abnormal, heavy bleeding for several months.The mother-of-two, who is the founder and managing director of a natural green burial ground and a humanist...
6 mouth cancer symptoms everyone should know as cases skyrocket
Cases of mouth cancer have grown by more than a third over the last decade, according to a recent report, placing renewed emphasis on the importance of knowing the symptoms and having them checked out early.According to research published by the Oral Health Foundation, 8,864 people in the UK were diagnosed with the disease in 2021, up 36 per cent on a decade ago, with 3,034 people dying with the illness within the year.That represents an increase in deaths of 40 per cent in the last 10 years and a 20 per cent rise in the last five.“Traditional causes...
In 2017, a Man Was Admitted to a Hospital After Having a Hemorrhage. He Lost a Large Portion of His Head
Energy drinks are often marketed as a quick solution for those seeking a quick burst of energy, but the reality can be far from the advertised image. In a Facebook post, a woman shared the devastating story of her husband's battle with a severe medical complication that doctors blame on energy drinks.
Boy dies of cancer after doctors dismissed mother’s warnings six times
A little boy whose headaches turned out to be a brain tumour died in his parent’s arms just four months after his diagnosis.Rayhan Majid, aged four, died after doctors discovered an aggressive grade three medulloblastoma tumour touching his brainstem.His mother Nadia, 45, took Rayhan to see four different GPs on six separate occasions after he started having bad headaches and being sick in October 2017.No one thought anything was seriously wrong, but when his headaches didn’t clear up Nadia rushed him to A&E at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.An MRI scan revealed a 3cm x 4cm mass in...
buzzfeednews.com
Tyre Nichols Had Crohn’s Disease. His Mother Disputed That It Would Take Five Police Officers To Subdue Him.
During the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols — the 29-year-old who was brutally beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop in Tennessee — questions remain about the role Nichols’ physique may have played in his arrest. At 6 feet 3 inches, he weighed...
americanmilitarynews.com
Heart attacks are less recognizable in women; here’s what you should know
While heart attacks don’t discriminate based on gender, women are more likely to die from a heart attack than men. Studies suggest that’s because women are less able to recognize the symptoms of a heart attack. Cardiovascular nurse Jennifer Gaydosh knows firsthand how tricky it can be to...
How old is too old to have a baby?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Childbirth is thought by many to be one of life’s greatest miracles, but is there an age when that miracle can become a disaster. The average age that a woman gives birth in the U.S. is 26.2 years old, according to The World Factbook. While it is not unheard of for […]
Warning as popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
SUGARY drinks like full-fat Cola can increase people's risk of deadly heart attacks and strokes, a study has revealed. Experts based in the US found drinking the popular beverages can lead to a dangerous spike in blood sugar levels. This is because sweet drinks contain very high levels of a...
A woman went to the ER with 'severe' abdominal pain and discovered herbal tea had damaged her liver
The woman recovered after she stopped drinking the tea that contained ingredients including aloe vera.
A 23-year-old woman was throwing up uncontrollably for two years — until doctors discovered she had a mysterious cannabis-related syndrome
The 23-year-old patient said she had been using cannabis for several years, and that the only thing that soothed her nausea was a hot bath.
The 2 unusual red flags patients notice up to a week before silent killer strikes
MOST of us believe we are familiar with the immediate signs of a stroke. But research suggests warning signs could appear up to a week before it actually happens. A stroke is a life-threatening brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to part of your brain is cut off.
Tyla
72K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 20