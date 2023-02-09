Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
BTC miner CleanSpark on the hunt for further crypto miner fire sales
Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm CleanSpark is planning to continue its strategy of scooping up distressed mining company assets this year. The Bitcoin miner released its fiscal Q1 earnings presentation on Feb. 9, with the company saying it remained optimistic about the coming year and continued growth. Chief financial officer Gary...
CoinTelegraph
Coincover secures $30M in funding to strengthen digital asset security
London-based digital asset protection firm Coincover has secured $30 million in a funding round led by Foundation Capital with a follow-on investment from CMT Digital. According to Coincover’s announcement, the funds will be used to scale its operations, drive recruitment, develop new products and form partnerships to help strengthen the security of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, thereby providing even more comprehensive protection to businesses and individuals holding digital assets.
CoinTelegraph
3AC and CoinFLEX launch website, waitlist for crypto claims exchange
A crypto exchange project initially proposed by 3AC and Coinflex has now launched an official website and waitlist as of Feb. 9. Called “Open Exchange (OPNX)”, the new project alleges that it will be “the world's first public marketplace for crypto claims trading and derivatives,” according to a tweet from the project’s official Twitter account.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum NFT collections lost nearly 60% of their market cap in 2022: Report
A survey of 81 nonfungible token (NFT) collections on the Ethereum blockchain showed a sharp overall loss in market capitalization in 2022, according to a report from DappRadar released Feb. 9. Losses were not evenly distributed, however. The Ethereum NFT market was worth $9.3 billion at the beginning of 2022,...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto projects respond to privacy coin ban in Dubai
The Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) recently provided the much-awaited guidelines for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which included a ban on privacy coins. On Feb. 7, VARA released several rulebooks for VASPs including the “Virtual Assets and Related Activities Regulations 2023” in which VARA...
CoinTelegraph
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
CoinTelegraph
Paris Blockchain Week and Google Cloud launch Web3 startup competition
The startup competition at Paris Blockchain Week will kick off today in partnership with Google Cloud. Startups with a focus on blockchain and Web3 will have up to Feb. 15 to apply to participate in this unique opportunity to engage with investors that have a dedicated focus on the industry, and convince them to back their projects.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin logo imperfection found on original artwork after 12 years
While Satoshi Nakamoto is credited as the anonymous creator of Bitcoin (BTC), what often goes unnoticed are the selfless contributions of the community members — miners, developers, designers, hodlers and investors — that help materialize the original vision. However, one such significant contribution was found to carry an imperfection for over 12 years, invisible to the naked eye.
CoinTelegraph
Tether taps Cantor Fitzgerald to help oversee bond portfolio: Report
Stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings is relying on the services of a major Wall Street firm to manage its Treasury portfolio, according to a Feb. 10 report by The Wall Street Journal. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Journal reported that financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald is helping Tether oversee...
CoinTelegraph
DEX aggregators making DeFi accessible to CEX fans
The sudden collapse of what was once the second-largest crypto exchange in the world has accelerated the migration from centralized exchanges (CEXs) to decentralized exchanges (DEXs). The now-bankrupt FTX still owes the equivalent of billions of dollars to users across the globe, and this is not the only instance of traders losing their funds with CEXs. The benefits of self-custody wallets and the use of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications have become more evident.
CoinTelegraph
Fed governor Waller says crypto ecosystem has distinct parts with varying potential
The parts that make up the cryptocurrency ecosystem are not all equal, the United States Federal Reserve Board of Governors member, Christopher Waller, told a conference audience on Feb. 10. He had clear preferences among the three elements of the ecosystem that he identified. Waller was hosted by the Global...
CoinTelegraph
Multichain DEXs are on the rise with new protocols enabling them
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their ability to offer users a high degree of control over their assets and a more secure trading environment than centralized exchanges. However, one major limitation of DEXs is their inability to support cross-chain and margin trading. There...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum price risks 20% correction amid SEC’s crackdown on crypto staking
Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), saw its worst daily performance of the year as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stopped Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange, from offering crypto staking services. On Feb. 9, Kraken agreed to pay $30 million to settle the SEC’s allegation that it broke...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin is already in its ‘next bull market cycle’ — Pantera Capital
Bitcoin (BTC) is beginning its “seventh bull cycle,” and investors should not be scared of crypto post-FTX, Pantera Capital believes. In its latest “Blockchain Letter” on Feb. 8, the asset management firm’s CEO, Dan Morehead, predicted that 2023 would be a “year for rebuilding trust.”
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin says no chance ETH is classed as security
Ethereum co-founder and crypto entrepreneur Joseph Lubin is confident that Ether (ETH) won’t be classified as a security in the United States. Cointelegraph spoke with Lubin, Ethereum co-founder and founder of blockchain tech firm ConsenSys, in Tel Aviv at the Web3 event, Building Blocks 23. Asked if ETH could...
CoinTelegraph
Binance upgrades proof-of-reserves verification to include zk-SNARKs
On Feb 10, cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced a major upgrade to its proof-of-reserves verification system, saying it would now incorporate zk-SNARKs — a cutting-edge technology Binance reports will allow it to verify its reserves in a more secure, transparent manner. After the collapse of FTX in 2022, proof-of-reserves verification...
CoinTelegraph
‘Kraken Down’ — SEC commissioner rebukes own agency over recent action
United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce has publicly rebuked her own agency over the shutdown of crypto exchange Kraken’s crypto staking program in the United States. The commissioner blasted her agency in a Feb. 9 statement titled “Kraken Down,” arguing that regulation by enforcement “is...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price more correlated to FTX developments than macro events: Research
The collapse of FTX and related developments did more to pull up or push down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) throughout Q4, compared to macroeconomic events such as rate hikes, according to research. In a “State of Bitcoin Q4 2022” report published on Feb. 10, Messari research analysts Sami Kassab...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin miners as energy buyers, explained
The energy consumption of cryptocurrency mining is a trade-off for the security and decentralization of blockchain networks. However, through the use of sustainable energy sources and effective mining algorithms, there are ongoing efforts to make the process more energy-efficient and sustainable. Mining crypto uses energy because it is a process...
CoinTelegraph
JPMorgan sees advantages in deposit tokens over stablecoins for commercial bank blockchains
JPMorgan Chase and consultants Oliver Wyman took a look at blockchain technology in commercial banking in a report released Feb. 9. Stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have dominated in the sphere so far, but the authors point out the advantages offered by deposit coins in terms of stability and reliability.
Comments / 0