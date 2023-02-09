Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Role reversal: LSU women's basketball team greets and cheers for fans
A group of diehard LSU Women basketball fans got a big surprise when they arrived by bus from Baton Rouge to their hotel in Columbia, South Carolina, Saturday night. In a reverse of roles, the members of the team and coaching staff created a cheer tunnel and were out in force at the hotel to greet the busload of fans.
theadvocate.com
LSU's freshman softball pitcher made two strong debuts in the same day at Tiger Park
LSU freshman Sydney Berzon’s college debut in the circle turned into a special one. Or two. Berzon pitched a one-hit shutout in a 12-0 victory against No. 19 Oregon State at the round-robin LSU Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Park, then returned in the nightcap to pitch out of a jam and earn her first save in a 11-3 victory against New Mexico State.
theadvocate.com
LSU's corner infield positions are all but set. But the Tigers have depth there, too.
LSU’s corner infield spots might have the most depth of any position this seasons — and the most certainty. Last spring, Jacob Berry, who'd been a designated hitter at Arizona, took over third base at the start of LSU's season. But some of Berry's defensive inconsistencies showed, sometimes prompting a move to right field or designated hitter. That left Jack Merrifield and Collier Cranford to play third.
NOLA.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU women's 'ridiculous' success says S. Carolina needs to win while it can
On ESPN, they’re calling it the women’s basketball Super Bowl. The hyperbole for once isn’t all that heavy-handed. A matchup with the gross tonnage of No. 3 LSU at No. 1 South Carolina doesn’t come around very often. Especially this deep into the regular season with two teams that are the nation’s last unbeatens standing.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team
The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
theadvocate.com
Saturday's Cajundome Classic has 6 games on the slate, including entertaining STM-New Iberia
The Cajundome Classic has six high school basketball games scheduled for Saturday, beginning at 1:20 p.m. The nightcap between St. Thomas More and New Iberia will the headliner. The Cougars, who are 27-4 overall, are ranked No. 2 in the LHSAA's Division I select unofficial power ratings, while the Yellow...
theadvocate.com
LSU baseball's Cade Beloso explains decision to come back for fifth year
LSU fifth-year senior first baseman/second baseman tore his ACL before the first game of the season last year and was out for season. "It was a no-brainer— that’s not how I wanted to end my LSU career," Beloso said. Beloso, who has played both first base and designated...
theadvocate.com
New doctors at OLOL, personnel moves at Baton Rouge General
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes five new doctors. Dr. Greg Bizette is a hematology and oncology specialist. He earned a medical degree from LSU Medical Center-Shreveport. Bizette completed his internship, residency and medical oncology fellowship at the Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation. Dr. Danielle Cobb is a surgeon...
theadvocate.com
Girls basketball: Scotlandville edges Liberty to claim district title
Scotlandville junior guard Kamiera McDonald scored six points in the fourth quarter, including a key 3-pointer, to help lift the Hornets to a 48-47 victory over host Liberty on Friday night in girls basketball action. Scotlandville (20-8) won the District 4-5A title with a 5-0 record. Liberty (17-9, 4-1) battled...
theadvocate.com
Cajuns near perfect in season-opening win over Lafayette
UL softball coach Gerry Glasco has seen first-game jitters before and he hoped his Ragin’ Cajuns could avoid it in Friday’s season opener against Lafayette College at Lamson Park. They answered that challenge with flying colors in a dominating 12-0 win in five innings over the Leopards. “I’m...
theadvocate.com
Photos: The Krewe of Orion rolls through Baton Rouge on Saturday night
The Krewe of Orion rolls along South River Road in downtown Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The Krewe of Orions’s theme for its 24th annual Mardi Gras Parade is “In Our Wildest Dreams.”
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Second annual Mardi Gras parade rolls in Gonzales
Rain and cold weather did not stop the Krewe of Ascension Mambo Mardi Gras parade in Gonzales. The second annual event was postponed an hour to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 due to the conditions. The route started at the Gonzales Civic Center along Irma Blvd. It turned left on Cornerview...
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'
Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
theadvocate.com
Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week
Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana and USM fought for 1st place in a packed house. Here's how things played out.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ 10-game winning streak came to an end with a 82-71 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The game was played before the fifth largest crowd in Southern Miss history - 8,097. The game was...
theadvocate.com
Photos: Krewe of Artemis
The Krewe of Artemis rolled through downtown Baton Rouge delivering another year of their parade for people of all ages. Families filled the streets for the Mardi Gras event.
wbrz.com
LSU head coach Brian Kelly files for divorce; sources say petition to be withdrawn
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly filed this week for divorce from his wife of 28 years, according to court records, but sources say the couple has reconciled and will seek to have the case withdrawn from the courts. Kelly filed a petition for divorce from Francisca...
wbrz.com
Ready to roll! WBRZ previews parades happening in the capital area this weekend
BATON ROUGE - 2une In talked with several local krewes Friday to preview their upcoming parades in and around the capital area!. Pick your favorite or watch them all—all four are ready to let the good times roll this Carnival Season. Krewe of Artemis. When: Friday, Feb. 10 from...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Bucket List: Spanish Town Mardi Gras and St. Patrick's Day parades
This is the third article in a series of 26 on the Baton Rouge Bucket List. The Advocate's features staff is completing 26 items throughout 2023 and writing first-person accounts and/or previews of the experiences every other week throughout the year. We encourage readers to play along and let us know about your happenings related to the Baton Rouge Bucket List.
