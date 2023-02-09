ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Role reversal: LSU women's basketball team greets and cheers for fans

A group of diehard LSU Women basketball fans got a big surprise when they arrived by bus from Baton Rouge to their hotel in Columbia, South Carolina, Saturday night. In a reverse of roles, the members of the team and coaching staff created a cheer tunnel and were out in force at the hotel to greet the busload of fans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU's freshman softball pitcher made two strong debuts in the same day at Tiger Park

LSU freshman Sydney Berzon’s college debut in the circle turned into a special one. Or two. Berzon pitched a one-hit shutout in a 12-0 victory against No. 19 Oregon State at the round-robin LSU Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Park, then returned in the nightcap to pitch out of a jam and earn her first save in a 11-3 victory against New Mexico State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU's corner infield positions are all but set. But the Tigers have depth there, too.

LSU’s corner infield spots might have the most depth of any position this seasons — and the most certainty. Last spring, Jacob Berry, who'd been a designated hitter at Arizona, took over third base at the start of LSU's season. But some of Berry's defensive inconsistencies showed, sometimes prompting a move to right field or designated hitter. That left Jack Merrifield and Collier Cranford to play third.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team

The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

New doctors at OLOL, personnel moves at Baton Rouge General

Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes five new doctors. Dr. Greg Bizette is a hematology and oncology specialist. He earned a medical degree from LSU Medical Center-Shreveport. Bizette completed his internship, residency and medical oncology fellowship at the Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation. Dr. Danielle Cobb is a surgeon...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Girls basketball: Scotlandville edges Liberty to claim district title

Scotlandville junior guard Kamiera McDonald scored six points in the fourth quarter, including a key 3-pointer, to help lift the Hornets to a 48-47 victory over host Liberty on Friday night in girls basketball action. Scotlandville (20-8) won the District 4-5A title with a 5-0 record. Liberty (17-9, 4-1) battled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Cajuns near perfect in season-opening win over Lafayette

UL softball coach Gerry Glasco has seen first-game jitters before and he hoped his Ragin’ Cajuns could avoid it in Friday’s season opener against Lafayette College at Lamson Park. They answered that challenge with flying colors in a dominating 12-0 win in five innings over the Leopards. “I’m...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Second annual Mardi Gras parade rolls in Gonzales

Rain and cold weather did not stop the Krewe of Ascension Mambo Mardi Gras parade in Gonzales. The second annual event was postponed an hour to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 due to the conditions. The route started at the Gonzales Civic Center along Irma Blvd. It turned left on Cornerview...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'

Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week

Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Photos: Krewe of Artemis

The Krewe of Artemis rolled through downtown Baton Rouge delivering another year of their parade for people of all ages. Families filled the streets for the Mardi Gras event.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Bucket List: Spanish Town Mardi Gras and St. Patrick's Day parades

This is the third article in a series of 26 on the Baton Rouge Bucket List. The Advocate's features staff is completing 26 items throughout 2023 and writing first-person accounts and/or previews of the experiences every other week throughout the year. We encourage readers to play along and let us know about your happenings related to the Baton Rouge Bucket List.
BATON ROUGE, LA

