theadvocate.com
Why do 'neutral grounds' divide New Orleans streets? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Among the linguistic peculiarties that set apart New Orleans speech ("Where y'at, dawlin'?") one of the most peculiar is the way residents describe the grassy strips that run down the middle of major streets. What's called a median elsewhere is a "neutral ground" here, a name that comes naturally to...
theadvocate.com
New doctors at OLOL, personnel moves at Baton Rouge General
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes five new doctors. Dr. Greg Bizette is a hematology and oncology specialist. He earned a medical degree from LSU Medical Center-Shreveport. Bizette completed his internship, residency and medical oncology fellowship at the Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation. Dr. Danielle Cobb is a surgeon...
wwno.org
In New Orleans, doctors and churches are teaming up to help Black parishioners get needed care
At St. Joseph the Worker Church in Marrero, Louisiana, a handful of parishioners shuffle into a brightly lit church on a Monday morning for daily mass. It’s an opportunity to get together and pray for loved ones — from a friend who has landed in the hospital to a child that is sick.
NOLA.com
'I just paint what I see': Lorraine Gendron is still creating vibrant Louisiana folk art at 85
Louisiana folk artist Lorraine Gendron began her art career in the 1980s using mud from the Mississippi River. She started using the material out of necessity — it was readily available and free. She used it to mold small alligators that she then sold during the 1984 Louisiana World Exposition in New Orleans.
ecowatch.com
Studies Find Louisiana Government Helped Create Cancer Alley
Two studies by researchers from the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic have confirmed that “Cancer Alley,” a 184-mile region in Louisiana along the Mississippi River with a high number of petrochemical plants as well as high cancer rates for residents, is not only real, but that government officials helped create it.
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: They were unknown heroes against injustice, except to us kids
I hope you are spending February like so many others, honoring the contributions and sacrifices of Black Americans who have helped make our nation great. News stories abound about some of the bravest and strongest people who ever lived and discussions about tragedies that a race of people endured to build this country, especially here in the South.
theadvocate.com
Photos: The Krewe of Orion rolls through Baton Rouge on Saturday night
The Krewe of Orion rolls along South River Road in downtown Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The Krewe of Orions’s theme for its 24th annual Mardi Gras Parade is “In Our Wildest Dreams.”
NOLA.com
Meet Queen Virginia: Louisianans celebrate Washington Mardi Gras at glittering Carnival ball
About 3,000 guests attended the 75th annual Washington Mardi Gras Saturday Night Ball on Jan. 28 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The theme of the ball was "Louisiana: The Steel Magnolia." Reigning as the queen of the ball was Virginia Grace Mills, daughter of Catherine and Carter Mills...
tourcounsel.com
Oakwood Center | Shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana
Oakwood Center is a major shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana, on the West Bank of the Mississippi River in the New Orleans metropolitan area. It was originally named "Oakwood Mall", and some signage and local usage continue to call it that. It is geographically in Terrytown, but the mailing address is in adjacent Gretna, Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Sean Ardoin brings Creole spirit to the red carpet at the Grammy Awards
Los Angeles (KPLC) - Sean Ardoin brought the spirit of Louisiana and LSU to the Grammy Awards, boasting a nomination for his collaborative album with the Golden Band from Tigerland. It was a picture perfect moment Sunday to capture a fourth-time Grammy nomination, and a trip nearly 2,000 miles from...
The Best Ways to Figure Out if Someone is Actually from Louisiana
Let's face it. Louisiana is a pretty darn cool place to live. If you've made your home here, that means the history and culture far outweigh the threats of crime and Mother Nature. As a result of Louisiana being so darn awesome, sometimes people like to play like they're from here, but let's face it, not everyone can be as cool as we are!
theadvocate.com
'Wines of the World' is Okeanos' theme for annual Mardi Gras Ball
The Krewe of Okeanos celebrated its 43rd annual Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 11 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center, Plaquemine. The theme was “Wines of the World,” and a variety of vino was tasted. King Okeanos Victor Devin Gum and Queen Tethys Jeanne Favert represented a...
wrkf.org
An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments
Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
theadvocate.com
First NBC Bank founder Ashton Ryan guilty of fraud in Louisiana's largest ever bank failure
Six years after First NBC Bank's dramatic collapse, a federal jury on Thursday found Ashton Ryan, Jr., its former president and CEO, guilty on 46 counts of bank fraud, conspiracy and other charges in a stunning fall for one of New Orleans' most prominent citizens. Ryan, clad in a somber...
theadvocate.com
James Gill: Carnival not what it used to be, when parades had class
Beads, according to research conducted by my colleague Doug MacCash, became part of Mardi Gras currency in New Orleans shortly before World War 1. Float riders tossed trinkets and beads to the crowds, but this was a more modest era, long before young ladies would flash intimate parts of their anatomy in exchange for a few worthless pieces of plastic on a string.
theadvocate.com
Photos: Krewe of Artemis
The Krewe of Artemis rolled through downtown Baton Rouge delivering another year of their parade for people of all ages. Families filled the streets for the Mardi Gras event.
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge providing minority students with more educational resources to improve scores
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana students have struggled in the classroom for years, but minority children seem to be the ones falling behind the most. Less than half of all third graders in the state were on track to master English or math, according to statistics provided by the Louisiana Department of Education. The data also revealed that Black students struggled significantly more than their peers.
Louisiana Myths: What Happens if You Eat Straight-Tail Crawfish?
No doubt that Louisiana crawfish are the best in the world. Wild-caught crawfish, particularly from the Atchafalaya Basin area, are still the cornerstone of the state's thriving industry. Plus there are thousands of acres of crawfish ponds managed by farmers in the Gulf Coast region that provide a seemingly never-ending supply, annually harvesting 100 million pounds or more.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Opinion| The numbers don’t lie, Louisiana is a loser
There's a population explosion happening across the South, except in Louisiana where the mass exodus continues. What's the deal with that?
theadvocate.com
Femme Fatale, Carrollton, King Arthur: Schedule, route, how to watch Sunday parades
Three parades roll this morning as Carnival parading season continues. Catch the krewes of Femme Fatale, Carrollton and King Arthur make their way along the Uptown route. All three parades will be broadcast live on the NOLA.com Parade Cam. The broadcast begins at 11 a.m. and you can watch in...
