ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Rockets Plunge Odesa into Darkness, But Determined Residents Carry On

By Michael Wasiura
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Since October 10 of last year, Russia has been waging a missile and drone campaign aimed at crippling Ukraine's electricity grid. While controlled power outages are a frequent occurrence all across the country, they have been especially severe in the southern city of Odesa, which enjoys access to fewer potential electricity transmission routes than more centrally located Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv.

"It's clear that this problem will not be solved quickly," Oleksandr Kharchenko, the director of Ukraine's Energy Industry Research Center, said as part of a briefing at the Kyiv Media Center on February 3. "Every time we make repairs in one location, we experience strikes in other places."

"The worst situation is in the Odesa and Kherson regions," Kharchenko added, "and I don't expect there to be an improvement in the overall situation for at least another two or three months."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpLAX_0khWcX6B00

The Russian campaign may not have bombed Ukraine back into the Stone Age, but it has made life decidedly more 19th Century in character. Candlelight dinners — both at home and in several of the culinary capital's cafes and restaurants — have become an almost everyday occurrence. Running water is now a luxury, with residents sometimes waking up at 5 a.m. in order to shower or run the washing machine before the next hours-long power cut kicks in. And evening strolls have become an adventure in which residents must navigate around cracked sidewalks and planter boxes without the aid of streetlights.

Due to the unreliability of home refrigeration, people have started planning out menus so as to avoid keeping meat and dairy products in their refrigerators for more than one or two days. Power banks are left plugged into outlets overnight in order to charge up during nighttime windows of electricity supply. Residents with gas stoves — as opposed to electric models — find themselves hosting more guests than usual.

The situation is not a "blackout" in the technical sense of the word. Although most residences in the greater Odesa area are without power most of the time, a constant but strictly limited supply of electricity is still available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kH862_0khWcX6B00

"Due to the Russian rocket attacks, the volume of electricity going to our city has significantly decreased — sometimes to as low as 30% of normal," Petro Obukhov, a member of the Odesa City Council, told Newsweek.

This means that local power dispatchers must prioritize between competing needs in order to ensure that objects of critical infrastructure continue functioning. Often, there is only enough power left over to provide homes and businesses with a few hours of electricity each day.

"Hospitals and military sites cannot be disconnected, and boiler stations used for heating cannot be shut off for more than 24 hours without running the risk that water in the system will freeze," Obukhov explained. "Sometimes, this means that citizens only receive six or so hours of electricity in a day, and often some of those hours are, for example, between 3 and 6 in the morning."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NgScX_0khWcX6B00

In order to ensure that the maximum amount of electricity remains available for private consumption, the city has cut back on certain services that Odesa residents were already taking more or less for granted more than a century ago. At night, most streets are lit only by the headlights of passing cars and by the headlamps and telephone flashlights of adventurous pedestrians. Service on electric-powered mass-transit, such as streetcars, is often either reduced or is cancelled altogether. Even stoplights stop functioning for hours at a time.

"There are a few more accidents, but for the most part, drivers got used to navigating through intersections within a day or two of the first shut-offs," Denis, a local taxi-driver, told Newsweek .

"The biggest danger is to pedestrians. People will still try to cross the street on the middle of the block as if we can see in the dark," Denis added. "When they do that without even carrying a flashlight, they're putting their lives in danger."

In order to ensure that citizens always have access to a well-heated space supplied with power for charging devices and a kettle for heating tea, "Invincibility Points" have been established around the city. While most of these spaces consist of a corner of a supermarket that is equipped with a sufficiently high-powered generator, one space set up by the city government in the center of town even features a wood-burning stove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5NO5_0khWcX6B00

"Our generator can't operate around the clock," an administrator at the Invincibility Point on Oleksandrivsky Prospect told Newsweek. " Every six hours or so, we have to let it rest, and so, in the event that we can't heat the space during that time, we have a backup plan."

In the early days of the Russian rocket campaign, when power outages were still a rarity, Invincibility Points attracted a fairly sparse clientele. As the Russian attacks have increased, however, they are getting increasingly heavy use.

"Everything depends on the situation with electricity," the administrator explained. "With the situation as bad as it is now, we sometimes have up to 50 people in here at a time. It's everything from homeless people to students who need to connect to their online lectures."

If residents are willing to pay for the privilege of accessing electricity, they can almost always find a free table and set up their laptops at any of the several generator-powered cafes in the city center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21bCcc_0khWcX6B00

"People can come here and find a warm, comfortable, safe space to work or to just get a cappuccino," Nikolai, a barista at No Name Coffee Place on Koblevska Street told Newsweek .

"If you're closed for even a day, customers will simply stop coming, and so we bought a diesel generator for around $2,000 months ago when the power cuts began," he continued. "It costs around $15 every day for fuel, but since the economic situation is so bad, we haven't raised our prices. Everyone is just adapting to the extra expenses."

While the purchase of portable diesel generators has allowed coffee shops, restaurants, pharmacies, commercial stores and barbershops to remain open, their omnipresence on city streets means that both air and noise pollution have risen dramatically in recent months. Still, the situation is not all bad all of the time.

"Some of the consequences are kind of fun," Obukhov, the Odesa city council member, said. "I walk my dog in the park, and you see all of these other people walking around in the pitch black with their flashlights."

"If nothing else," he added, "it's a reminder that we're all in this together, even if we can't see each another."

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War

A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Ukrainian forces obliterate Russian tank destroying homes in Bakhmut suburbs

Footage shows Ukrainian forces obliterating a Russian tank that was spotted destroying people’s homes in the suburbs of Bakhmut. Aerial shots show explosions occurring in an urban area before the tank is apparently hit by Ukrainian ordnance, with smoke rising into the air from a treeline on the edge of a field on the outskirts of the embattled Ukrainian town.“Units of the State Border Service of Ukraine, together with the Defence Forces, delivered striking blows to the enemy’s manpower and equipment in the Bakhmut area,” the State Border Service of Ukraine said, sharing the video. Sign up for our newsletters.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Purchases Nearly Two Dozen Mobile Crematoriums From China As Russia Continues To Suffer 'Irretrievable Losses' In War

Vladimir Putin has reportedly purchased 21 mobile crematoriums from China in a sneaky ploy to hide the true death tolls Russian forces have suffered in the war. It's been reported the controversial leader was recently informed that the shipment "is ready and will be delivered to Russia via third countries in the near future."However, video of the alleged vehicles has surfaced, with some reports claiming Putin has already received them and given the order for the crematoriums to be deployed alongside Russian troops. This comes as experts predict Russia has suffered "irretrievable losses" that could reach 220,000 by May 1...
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s ‘Elite’ Shadow Army Edges Into Complete Collapse

Tens of thousands of fighters rounded up to fight in Ukraine for Wagner Group, the Russian private mercenary fighting corps, have gone missing or died, according to a Russian non-governmental organization.While Wagner Group recruited approximately 50,000 fighters in recent months, including from prisons, only 10,000 fighters remain fighting at the front for Wagner, Olga Romanova, the head of Russia Behind Bars, told My Russian Rights, according to The Moscow Times.“According to our data, 42-43 thousand [prisoners] were recruited by the end of December. Now they are, most likely, already over 50,000,” Romanova said. “Of these, 10,000 are fighting at the...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
TheDailyBeast

‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv

The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
TheDailyBeast

Top Putin Ally Says He ‘Will Not Hide’ Intention to Invade Poland Anymore

Ramzan Kadyrov, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has begun rattling off threats about attacking Poland after Ukraine.Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, suggested Monday that Russia should “denazify and demilitarize” Poland next.“What if, after the successful completion of the NMD, Russia begins to denazify and demilitarize the next country? After all, after Ukraine, Poland is on the map! I will not hide that I personally have such an intention,” Kadyrov said on Telegram. “I personally have such an intention, and I have repeatedly stated that the fight against Satanism should continue throughout Europe and, first of all, on...
msn.com

Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
128K+
Post
1122M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy