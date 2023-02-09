ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Battle for Bakhmut Continues as Zelensky Vows Ukraine Will Stand Ground

By Ellie Cook
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

The embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut remains under Kyiv's control, according to reports, as Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky , makes flying visits to some of the country's European allies.

The Donetsk city has long endured both heavy fighting and intense bombardment. Last week, Zelensky called the city a "fortress " and said Ukraine's armed forces will hold the city "for as long as we can."

"We resist [in Bakhmut]. And I thank every warrior who provides this resistance with his stamina," Zelensky said on Monday night.

The Ukrainian leader, who traveled to the U.K. and France on Wednesday, said Ukraine's armed forces in Bakhmut must "hold on" until they receive further weapons shipments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQjlH_0khWcVKj00

"It's all a matter of time," he told French outlet Le Figaro . "In war, time does not have the same meaning."

On Wednesday, the Institute for the Study of War think tank said Russian troops had been conducting ground attacks around Bakhmut, and had made tactical advances.

Russian forces made "marginal advances" in Krasna Hora, Zaliznyanske and Stupky, to the north of the city, as well as to the southwest, the ISW said. Moscow's forces are within 1.5 miles of the Bakhmut-Slovyansk highway to the north, the ISW added.

Russian ultra-nationalist "milblogger," Igor Girkin, said on Wednesday that Russian forces had managed to gain control of part of the highway from Bakhmut to the nearby city of Kramatorsk, which is just south of Slovyansk.

Writing on Telegram , he said that within the city, there were "advances in urban development" but "most" of the settlement was still controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Girkin, who also goes by Igor Strelkov, said although "there is no operational encirclement of Bakhmut yet," the "final outcome" will depend on the access to "reserves."

"Both sides suffer high losses in men and equipment in the area," he said, but said Ukraine had so far been able to "transfer reserves and carry out supplies through and to the north of the settlement."

On Sunday, the British defense ministry suggested that the two main roads into Bakhmut for Ukraine were likely "threatened by direct fire." Wagner units appeared to have already taken control of a route north from Bakhmut to Siversk.

"The capture of Bakhmut is of fundamental importance" for the Russian military and mercenaries, Girkin said, "so the battle will continue on our side until victory or until complete exhaustion of forces."

He added: "It seems that Bakhmut can be completely taken over a period of time from several days to the end of the month."

If Russian soldiers take Bakhmut, "they will want to go further," Zelensky told Le Figaro. "This will give them an advantage. The question is what will happen after Bakhmut."

On Thursday, Donetsk regional governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko , said two Bakhmut civilians had been killed the previous day.

Separately, a report from Ukraine's anti-corruption portal said Ukrainian National Guardsmen had downed a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter near the city. A portable anti-aircraft missile was used to shoot down the helicopter, the organization said.

On Wednesday, a retired Russian-backed commander in eastern Ukraine accused Ukrainian fighters of deploying chemical weapons in Bakhmut, without providing any evidence of the claim.

Newsweek has contacted the Ukrainian defense ministry for comment.

Comments / 6

Jon Elliott
3d ago

well from what I have read on independent news, Backmut is surrounded and all roads are cut off now. Zelensky 🤡 on his begging tour and his wife is probably shopping 🛍️

Reply(4)
3
Related
RadarOnline

25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War

A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Joe Biden's daring attempt to end the war in Ukraine: He offered Putin a whopping 20% stake

William Burns, President Biden's top intelligence advisor, travelled from the U.S. to Moscow earlier this month to bring resolution and peace. According to high-ranking bipartisan officials speaking with the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Burcher Zeitun (NZZ), the proposal officially surrendered 20% of Ukraine's territory for a lasting agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
TheDailyBeast

‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv

The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
US News and World Report

Ukraine's New Weapon Will Force a Russian Shift

WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) - The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses. The new weapon, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
128K+
Post
1122M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy