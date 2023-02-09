Read full article on original website
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
Man accused of killing McKeesport officer allegedly involved in previous violent incidents
MCKEESPORT, Pa, (KDKA) — The man accused of killing a McKeesport police officer and injuring another allegedly made a threatening phone call to an out-of-state bank last month. Johnathan Morris was released from the hospital and taken to jail on Thursday. He faces a list of charges in connection with the shooting death of Officer Sean Sluganski and the shooting of Officer Charles Thomas.KDKA-TV has learned that in the weeks preceding Monday's shooting, Morris was already on the McKeesport Police Department's radar. According to Allegheny County 911 dispatch transmission, the enraged 31-year-old Morris called an Escambia County, Florida financial institution on Jan. 13 and made threats over the phone, saying he was going on a "killing spree." McKeesport officers at the address where Morris' mother lived minutes later asked dispatch more about the man they were looking for.McKeesport police: "County, any prior to that address on Wilson (Street)?"Dispatch: "That's a negative."Allegheny County dispatch received another call on Feb. 5 regarding gunshots fired at a Uni-Mart in McKeesport after a man allegedly became angry inside the store. Investigators believe the man who opened fire was Morris. No one was injured in that incident, which happened one day before Morris allegedly shot the officers.
Complex
Video Shows Reporter Being Arrested at Ohio Governor’s Press Conference
A reporter was filmed being arrested on Wednesday while covering the devastating train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. ABC 6 writes that the incident took place inside an elementary school gymnasium, where Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, conducted a press conference. The briefing was reportedly scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. local time, but DeWine didn’t start addressing media until two hours later, when NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert was scheduled to go live for Rush Hour.
Police Excuse For Arresting NewsNation Reporter Not Backed By Bodycam Footage
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said that he did not authorize the arrest and journalists “have every right to” report at his press conferences.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Waitress finds her stolen drivers license when customer tries to use it to buy alcohol
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I don’t dine out often; I love to cook and usually have plenty of time to prepare a healthy meal. However, occasionally, it’s nice to be waited on and have my meal served while visiting with friends. One such occasion turned out quite memorable.
Not Fired: Ohio Cops On Video Brutally Beating Black Woman Over Big Mac Keep Their Jobs
The Butler County, Ohio cops on video punching Latinka Hancock in the face over a Big Mac were not fired after brutalizing the Black woman. The post Not Fired: Ohio Cops On Video Brutally Beating Black Woman Over Big Mac Keep Their Jobs appeared first on NewsOne.
‘Welcome To The Neighborhood, Karen!’ Video Shows White Woman Accused Of Terrifying Black Kids Watering Plants
A TikTok video begins with Black children crying and a man shouting to a white woman, "Welcome to the neighborhood, Karen!" The post ‘Welcome To The Neighborhood, Karen!’ Video Shows White Woman Accused Of Terrifying Black Kids Watering Plants appeared first on NewsOne.
Woman marries her own father after rivalry with half-sister who showed interest in him
A woman from Adams County, Nebraska, married her own father after fighting with her half-sister over him. Samantha Kershner was 20 years old when she tied the knot with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40 years old at the time. The couple met after Samantha’s mother introduced her to Travis as her father when the girl was 17 years old.
‘No cops, no cops’: Woman fled for Thailand after killing Michigan State student in hit-and-run, FBI says
A Michigan woman is accused of killing a college student in a hit-and-run crash and then fleeing the country to her native Thailand, officials said. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, a U.S. citizen originally from Thailand, allegedly told another person that she believed she killed someone and that she was returning to Thailand. When encouraged to surrender to police, she refused, according to federal charging documents filed Monday.
Ohio police officer on leave after violent arrest
Video shows Sgt. Todd Stanley repeatedly punching Latinka Hancock outside of a Butler Township McDonald's. NBC's Maya Eaglin reports.Jan. 20, 2023.
Lawyer dies after gun triggered by hospital MRI scanner
A Brazilian lawyer tragically died after his gun was discharged by an MRI machine’s magnetic field at the hospital. The freak accident occurred on January 16 while the gun-loving lawyer, named Leandro Mathias de Novaes, was taking his mother to get scanned at the Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Jam Press reported. Unbeknownst to hospital staff, the attorney had a registered firearm in his possession. Staff had reportedly asked the pair to remove all metal objects before entering the MRI room, as is protocol at hospitals due to the device’s powerful magnetic field. However, Novaes decided to go in sans announcing his...
Drone footage captures scale of Ohio train derailment
Local authorities have issued evacuation orders for the whole town of around 5,000 people. The post Drone footage captures scale of Ohio train derailment appeared first on Talker.
Video shows sparks or flames 20 miles before train derailment in East Palestine
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stunning video is raising questions for people in East Palestine.The video, which captured the train rolling 20 miles before the site where it derailed, is raising questions about when the crew knew there was a problem. The video, obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was taken by a security camera at an equipment plant in Salem, Ohio. What appears to be sparks and flames can be seen on the video underneath one of the train cars as it passes the plant. The National Transportation Safety Board referenced the video at a news conference earlier this week."We have obtained two...
BBC
Ohio man fatally shot by police was cleaning out grandmother's home - family
A man in Ohio has been fatally shot by police while, his family said, he was cleaning out his dead grandmother's apartment. Joe Frasure was shot on Monday in the town of Wyoming and died in hospital on Tuesday. Police have said officers believed the 28 year old was a...
FireRescue1
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
Shocking moment cop ‘ferociously punches’ cyclist before colleague pepper-sprays him
DAMNING footage shows an innocent cyclist being pepper-sprayed and repeatedly punched by two police officers. Michael Rose was stopped by the officers during the height of lockdown in April 2020 in Aston, West Midlands. The footage, which was obtained from a nearby home, shows disgraced PC Declan Jones punching Mr...
5 people arrested in string of burglaries targeting Amish communities in Mercer County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 19-year-old man and four teenagers are accused in a string of burglaries and thefts that targeted Amish communities in Mercer County.State Police say Caden Hinkson and the other boys were behind 21 incidents targeting Amish communities over the last year and a half.They're accused of taking more than $21,000 in items and cash.
Elliot Blair ‘hit and dragged’ by ‘more than one person’ before death: lawyer
Elliot Blair’s head was badly fractured and his body bruised as if he’d been beaten by more than one person before his death, a lawyer for his family told The Post. The California lawyer’s cause of death remains a mystery after he was found face down outside his room at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, on Jan. 14, leaving his grieving wife and family to piece together clues. Preliminary results from a private second autopsy conducted in the US show Blair suffered more than 40 fractures on his head, mostly concentrated in the back of his skull...
Body-camera shows commander confront reporter before arrest
A cable news reporter pushed to the ground and handcuffed while covering a news conference had a heated confrontation with the leader of the Ohio National Guard just before the reporter was arrested, body-camera footage showed.NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest Wednesday after authorities said he was told to stop his live broadcast and then refused their orders to leave the news conference with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.Lambert said afterward that he was just trying to do his job.Body-camera footage released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol showed Maj. Gen. John Harris Jr., commander...
Kim Kardashian Came to Ohio to Talk Kevin Keith, Whose Case Now Rests in Gov. Mike DeWine’s Hands
On the heels of Kardashian's blockbuster podcast, the Ohio Parole Board has shot down Keith’s latest request for clemency. Will DeWine reconsider?
