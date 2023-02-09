ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of killing McKeesport officer allegedly involved in previous violent incidents

MCKEESPORT, Pa, (KDKA) — The man accused of killing a McKeesport police officer and injuring another allegedly made a threatening phone call to an out-of-state bank last month. Johnathan Morris was released from the hospital and taken to jail on Thursday. He faces a list of charges in connection with the shooting death of Officer Sean Sluganski and the shooting of Officer Charles Thomas.KDKA-TV has learned that in the weeks preceding Monday's shooting, Morris was already on the McKeesport Police Department's radar. According to Allegheny County 911 dispatch transmission, the enraged 31-year-old Morris called an Escambia County, Florida financial institution on Jan. 13 and made threats over the phone, saying he was going on a "killing spree." McKeesport officers at the address where Morris' mother lived minutes later asked dispatch more about the man they were looking for.McKeesport police: "County, any prior to that address on Wilson (Street)?"Dispatch: "That's a negative."Allegheny County dispatch received another call on Feb. 5 regarding gunshots fired at a Uni-Mart in McKeesport after a man allegedly became angry inside the store. Investigators believe the man who opened fire was Morris. No one was injured in that incident, which happened one day before Morris allegedly shot the officers. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
Complex

Video Shows Reporter Being Arrested at Ohio Governor’s Press Conference

A reporter was filmed being arrested on Wednesday while covering the devastating train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. ABC 6 writes that the incident took place inside an elementary school gymnasium, where Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, conducted a press conference. The briefing was reportedly scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. local time, but DeWine didn’t start addressing media until two hours later, when NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert was scheduled to go live for Rush Hour.
OHIO STATE
Law & Crime

‘No cops, no cops’: Woman fled for Thailand after killing Michigan State student in hit-and-run, FBI says

A Michigan woman is accused of killing a college student in a hit-and-run crash and then fleeing the country to her native Thailand, officials said. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, a U.S. citizen originally from Thailand, allegedly told another person that she believed she killed someone and that she was returning to Thailand. When encouraged to surrender to police, she refused, according to federal charging documents filed Monday.
OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
New York Post

Lawyer dies after gun triggered by hospital MRI scanner

A Brazilian lawyer tragically died after his gun was discharged by an MRI machine’s magnetic field at the hospital. The freak accident occurred on January 16 while the gun-loving lawyer, named Leandro Mathias de Novaes, was taking his mother to get scanned at the Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Jam Press reported. Unbeknownst to hospital staff, the attorney had a registered firearm in his possession. Staff had reportedly asked the pair to remove all metal objects before entering the MRI room, as is protocol at hospitals due to the device’s powerful magnetic field. However, Novaes decided to go in sans announcing his...
CBS Pittsburgh

Video shows sparks or flames 20 miles before train derailment in East Palestine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stunning video is raising questions for people in East Palestine.The video, which captured the train rolling 20 miles before the site where it derailed, is raising questions about when the crew knew there was a problem. The video, obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was taken by a security camera at an equipment plant in Salem, Ohio. What appears to be sparks and flames can be seen on the video underneath one of the train cars as it passes the plant. The National Transportation Safety Board referenced the video at a news conference earlier this week."We have obtained two...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
FireRescue1

3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

Elliot Blair ‘hit and dragged’ by ‘more than one person’ before death: lawyer

Elliot Blair’s head was badly fractured and his body bruised as if he’d been beaten by more than one person before his death, a lawyer for his family told The Post. The California lawyer’s cause of death remains a mystery after he was found face down outside his room at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, on Jan. 14, leaving his grieving wife and family to piece together clues. Preliminary results from a private second autopsy conducted in the US show Blair suffered more than 40 fractures on his head, mostly concentrated in the back of his skull...
The Independent

Body-camera shows commander confront reporter before arrest

A cable news reporter pushed to the ground and handcuffed while covering a news conference had a heated confrontation with the leader of the Ohio National Guard just before the reporter was arrested, body-camera footage showed.NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest Wednesday after authorities said he was told to stop his live broadcast and then refused their orders to leave the news conference with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.Lambert said afterward that he was just trying to do his job.Body-camera footage released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol showed Maj. Gen. John Harris Jr., commander...
OHIO STATE
