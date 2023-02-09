ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Valley: Comedian Kieran Hodgson goes viral with hilarious impressions video

By Jacob Stolworthy
 3 days ago

Comedian and actor Kieran Hodgson’s video of his hilarious Happy Valley impressions has gone viral.

Hodgson, who recently co-wrote and starred in Channel 4’s Prince Andrew: The Musical , shared a video online in which he recaps the third and final series of the hit BBC show. Hodgson speaks in character as the Happy Valley stars.

During the video, he imitates Sarah Lancashire ’s Catherine Cawood and her sister Clare, played by Siobhan Finneran.

He also delivers impressions of Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) and his teenage son Ryan (Rhys Connah).

Other moments see Hodgson take on Susan Lynch’s Alison Garrs, Conn O’Neil’s performance of Clare’s boyfriend Neil, and the PE teacher Mr Hepworth (Mark Stanley).

Hodgson shared the video on Twitter , writing: “A little treat for fans of # HappyValley Bad TV Impressions.”

Viewers have disagreed with his assessment, however, and are commending him for his efforts.

Director Jon S Baird ( Filth ) called the video “absolutely brilliant”, with actor and impressionist Jan Ravens concluding: “What a delight! It keeps on getting better.”

Comedian, actor and writer Anna Morris branded his impressions “genius”, while Twitter user @Gribbsy stated: “Can’t stop watching it.”

Hodgson has previously filmed similar videos for TV shows such as Line of Duty , The Crown , His Dark Materials and Succession .

Happy Valley ’s third and final series drew to a close on Sunday (5 February).

Following the episode’s broadcast, creator Sally Wainwright revealed that the ending was changed at the request of Lancashire .

Meanwhile, a sweet gift that was sent by acclaimed star Lancashire to her co-stars after filming had ended has also been disclosed.

Happy Valley is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

