Moscow, ID

Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger arrest prompts review of cold cases

By Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Bryan Kohberger ’s arrest for the murders of four University of Idaho students has prompted authorities to review cold cases in his home state of Pennsylvania.

Officials in two separate Pennsylvania counties – Northampton County and Lehigh County – confirmed they have been sifting through unsolved cases looking for any potential ties to the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.

So far, no connections have been found between Mr Kohberger and unsolved crimes, they said.

The accused killer grew up in Albrightsville, before moving to Washington in summer 2022 to begin his graduate program at Washington State University (WSU).

It has now emerged that, around the time of the murders, Mr Kohberger was facing disciplinary action from WSU over his teaching assistant job.

According to NewsNation, within a month of starting the role he was under review because of “behavioural problems” and a “sexist attitude towards women”.

Then, on 13 November, Mr Kohberger is accused of stabbing to death Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves in Moscow, Idaho.

One month later – on 19 December – he was ultimately fired from his WSU job. Days later on 30 December he was arrested and charged with the homicides.

