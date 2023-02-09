Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
Deadline

‘Empire’: Danish Satire From ‘The Wife’ Producer Gets Sales Deal After Goteborg Debut — EFM

By Zac Ntim,

12 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: REinvent International Sales has picked up Empire , an absurdist period drama about Denmark’s colonial history from Danish filmmaker Frederikke Aspöck.

Conceived and written by Anna Neye, who also stars in the film’s lead role, Empire is set in the Danish West Indies in 1848 and is a story about power and human interdependence that aims to challenge Denmark’s historical amnesia with a mix of earnest drama and absurd comedy.

The film’s full synopsis reads: St. Croix, the Danish West Indies, 1848. Anna Heegaard (Neye) and Petrine (Sara Fanta Traore) are close friends. Both are women of color, but their living conditions are very different – Anna is free and owns the enslaved Petrine. Anna shares her life with Danish Governor General Peter von Scholten at her country house, where she manages the home, her fortune, and her beloved and trusted housekeeper Petrine. Things are seemingly fine until rumors of a rebellion begin to swirl. Which side are Anna and Petrine really on – and is it the same?

The pic had its world premiere earlier this month in the Nordic Competition at Göteborg and will be featured in REinvent’s Promo Reel screening at the upcoming European Film Market on February 16. REinvent will handle international sales.

The film is produced by Pernille Skydsgaard, Nina Leidersdorff, and Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen for Meta Film in co-production with Brain Academy with support from the Danish Film Institute, Nordic Film & TV Fund, DR & SF Studios in collaboration with SVT & Seven Islands Films.

The film will premiere locally on April 20.

Empire challenges Denmark’s highly romanticized look upon its own colonial past and does so with a confrontational aesthetic,” Aspöck said.

“World history is written by and about white men, which is why Empire deliberately places female Afro-Caribbean characters – enslaved as well as free – at the center of its story. Through thorough research, the writer Anna Neye and I have done our utmost to try to understand the nuances of the former Danish colonies and how dehumanization affects those living within a terror-based society. In their attempts to survive, the oppressed risk oppressing further, and herein lie the human complexities and power dynamics we have wished to examine.”

Neye added: “People of color have been written out of the Danish history books in the same way women have. Visibility is important and we have deliberately wanted to create fully fleshed-out characters of color – characters full of agency and resilience. As an Afro-Danish writer I truly long for times when people of color are more than just a footnote in Danish history books. At least we deserve our own chapter.”

Aspöck is best known for her debut feature, Out of Bounds which premiered at Cannes in 2011. She has since taken films to Moscow, Karlovy Vary, Rotterdam, and Göteborg.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Saving Private Ryan’ Star Tom Sizemore Hospitalized In Critical Condition
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Jansen Panettiere Dies: Actor, Brother Of Hayden Panettiere Was 28
New York City, NY1 day ago
Manager Christina Shams Joins Authentic Talent & Literary Management’s Comedy Division
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Huey “Piano” Smith Dies: New Orleans Rocker Behind ‘Rockin’ Pneumonia And Boogie Woogie Flu’, ’Sea Cruise’ Was 89
Baton Rouge, LA15 hours ago
Alec Baldwin No Longer Facing 5 Years In Prison For Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting; Big Win For Actor In Battle With Santa Fe D.A.
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy