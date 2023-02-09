ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Lee Anderson now supports the death penalty because of its 'success rate'

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Not content with all his other controversies ringing in the air, Lee Anderson has now decided to weigh in on the death penalty, saying he supports it because of its "success rate".

In an interview with the Spectator magazine, the newly appointed deputy Conservative Party chairman said he would support the return of the death penalty because “nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed”.

Asked about the issue a few days before his appointment, he said "yes" to supporting it.

“Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed.

“You know that, don’t you? 100 per cent success rate.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Now I’d be very careful on that one (the return of the death penalty) because you’ll get the certain groups saying: ‘You can never prove it’.

“Well, you can prove it if they have videoed it and are on camera – like the Lee Rigby killers.

“I mean: they should have gone, same week. I don’t want to pay for these people.”

Aside from this new hot take, Anderson has ruffled feathers in the past for his numerous strange opinions regarding the cost of living crisis.

What a charmer.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Tory MP scolded on Question Time for 'legitimising' Lee Anderson's promotion

A Tory MP was told off by a Question Time audience member on Thursday night over the appointment of Lee Anderson as deputy chairman of the party.George Freeman appeared on the show and faced the wrath of a ticked-off audience member.The unnamed woman said: “I just find it absolutely astounding actually, that you’re sitting here and…legitimising this promotion."She said that one of the reasons why there wasn't a general election after "the shambles" of Liz Truss was to give Rishi Sunak a chance "to clear up the reputation of the party".But since then she said the home secretary had been...
Indy100

10 of Lee Anderson's biggest controversies and most outlandish takes

Lee Anderson has been made deputy chairman of the Conservative party.It is a controversial move, to put it mildly, because since being elected to parliament in 2019, the MP has never been far from a scandal.From making dodgy comments to engaging with protestors in a less than politically correct way, Anderson has done things that would make most deputy chair people of major political parties blush.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere are Anderson's biggest gaffes:1. '30p Lee'Anderson is known by some as "30p Lee" because of making some strange comments about food banks.Speaking in parliament in May this...
The Independent

Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance

Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

Nadine Dorries tears up when announcing she 'has to remove herself' as an MP

Nadine Dorries teared up when announcing her time in parliament would be coming to an end.Speaking on her TalkTV show, the former culture secretary explained the reasons she was leaving parliament.She said: “Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris Johnson are already asking themselves the question: who next? And I’m afraid that the lack of cohesion, the infighting and occasionally the sheer stupidity from those who think we could remove a sitting prime minister, who secured a higher percentage of the vote share than Tony Blair did in 1997, just three short years ago …“That they...
Indy100

Labour's newest MP warns Tories their 'time is up' after winning byelection

Labour's newest MP has issued a warning to the Tories after she won a byelection.Ashley Dalton won the West Lancashire byelection last night with 14,068 votes after Rosie Duffield resigned last Autumn.There was a 10 per cent swing to Labour and nearly 11 per cent away from the Tories.Celebrating her win to a Sky reporter, Dalton said "time is up" for the Tories.She said: "What we've seen tonight is that they're definitely losing votes in the country and they can no longer have that mandate to govern and Rishi Sunak doesn't have a mandate to lead.Sign up to our free...
Indy100

Awkward moment Rishi Sunak is asked to apologise for Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak was asked to apologise about Liz Truss and it was very awkward.During PMQs, Stephen Flynn, Westminster leader of the SNP asked the prime minister to apologise for his predecessor in the role and left Sunak stumbling.Flynn said: "The former prime minister said she does not regret her time in office. Does the prime minister regret her time in office?"The house laughed and Sunak replied: "I am grateful to all my predecessors for the contribution they made to public life" then tried to change the subject to talk about Zelensky ahead of his address yesterday.Flynn didn't let things lie...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy