ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
capecod.com

Cape Cod Commission Receives $240,000 for Road Safety

HYANNIS – A $240,000 federal grant has been awarded to the Cape Cod Commission to support roadway planning to improve safety. The commission reports that fifteen people died in motor vehicle crashes on Cape Cod roads in 2022, indicating the need for safer roads. With the money, the commission...
capecod.com

Lobster Fishers Sue to Block Closure Meant to Aid Whales

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of Massachusetts lobster fishers has sued the federal government over an emergency closure of fishing grounds that is designed to protect a vanishing species of whale. The closure, enacted Feb. 1, blocked off about 200 square miles of Massachusetts Bay from lobster fishing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

NOAA Testing Ropeless Lobster Fishing Gear

HYANNIS – Ropeless lobster fishing gear is being tested by federal officials off the coast of Massachusetts. NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center has partnered with dozens of commercial lobster fishing boats permitted by the government to assess the ropeless gear, which is also referred to as on-demand gear.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.3 WCYY

Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
MAINE STATE
McKnight's

4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit

Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts

Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
foxwilmington.com

Letters Supporting Lindsay Clancy Pour In as Fellow Moms Share Their Postpartum Mental Health Stories Online

Newly unsealed court documents revealed a flood of support from loved ones, colleagues and even strangers for Lindsay Clancy as legal proceedings against the Massachusetts mom charges with killing three children are underway. Clancy’s friend, fellow nurse and colleague Juliet Pollander, who worked the 12-hour nightshift alongside her, spoke to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Bocado named most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp. The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the...
WORCESTER, MA
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Attorney General Settles $6.5 Million Claim Against Home Security Company

Massachusetts' Attorney General has announced a $6.5 million settlement to resolve allegations that a Connecticut-based home security company trapped consumers in long-term, automatically renewed contracts and illegally collected debts. A.G. Andrea Campbell said the settlement includes $4.7 million in debt relief for Massachusetts customers of Safe Home Security and its...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts family raises questions about GoFundMe process

BOSTON — After a disaster or tragedy, a lot of people open their wallets, perhaps seeking comfort in being generous. And a lot of giving these days is done through websites like GoFundMe. But how do you know your donation actually gets to the person it's intended for? One local family says they learned the hard way that that's not a given, so they asked NewsCenter 5 for help.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy