Related
capecod.com
Cape Cod Commission Receives $240,000 for Road Safety
HYANNIS – A $240,000 federal grant has been awarded to the Cape Cod Commission to support roadway planning to improve safety. The commission reports that fifteen people died in motor vehicle crashes on Cape Cod roads in 2022, indicating the need for safer roads. With the money, the commission...
capecod.com
Lobster Fishers Sue to Block Closure Meant to Aid Whales
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of Massachusetts lobster fishers has sued the federal government over an emergency closure of fishing grounds that is designed to protect a vanishing species of whale. The closure, enacted Feb. 1, blocked off about 200 square miles of Massachusetts Bay from lobster fishing...
arizonasuntimes.com
Massachusetts Teachers’ Union Fundraises on GoFundMe to Pay $300K in Illegal Strike Fines
The Woburn Teachers Association in Massachusetts, a local affiliate of the National Education Association (NEA), has created a GoFundMe page to solicit cash in order to pay about $300,000 in fines with which it was penalized following an illegal week-long strike beginning January 30. “Any help would be immensely appreciated!!”...
Social worker reveals the best ways to help someone with a gambling addiction
For the first time ever, people in Massachusetts can legally bet on the big game. Many people will win their bets and many will lose, which can become a problem for some over time - in the form of a gambling addiction.
capecod.com
NOAA Testing Ropeless Lobster Fishing Gear
HYANNIS – Ropeless lobster fishing gear is being tested by federal officials off the coast of Massachusetts. NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center has partnered with dozens of commercial lobster fishing boats permitted by the government to assess the ropeless gear, which is also referred to as on-demand gear.
This Massachusetts restaurant ranks in the top 100 in the US
Yelp has just released its annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country. and a Massachusetts restaurant made the list.
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
I’ll Bet This Statistic About Massachusetts Marriages Will Shock You
Here's some wedding news that may surprise you, Berkshire County, especially since it's the opposite for many other parts of the country. Gen Z(you know, the young folks. I'm talking early to mid-20s) in some regions of the U.S. are hitting the ground running. What I mean is, Gen Z...
End of extra SNAP benefits means tough times for Mass. food banks
In early March, the federal government will end extra SNAP payments that have been in place since the pandemic began.
McKnight's
4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit
Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts
Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
foxwilmington.com
Letters Supporting Lindsay Clancy Pour In as Fellow Moms Share Their Postpartum Mental Health Stories Online
Newly unsealed court documents revealed a flood of support from loved ones, colleagues and even strangers for Lindsay Clancy as legal proceedings against the Massachusetts mom charges with killing three children are underway. Clancy’s friend, fellow nurse and colleague Juliet Pollander, who worked the 12-hour nightshift alongside her, spoke to...
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
wgbh.org
'It would destroy me': Neighbors in path of new Sagamore Bridge dread losing their homes
The state’s plan to replace the Cape Cod bridges could send the new Sagamore Bridge directly through the Round Hill subdivision off Sandwich Road. Longtime residents have a lot to say. CAI reporter Jennette Barnes went out to speak with them. I’m knocking on doors in a small subdivision...
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
OnlyInYourState
Bay Staters Just Can’t Get Enough Of The Hulking Sandwiches From This East Coast-Style Sub Shop
Bay Staters love great cuisine, and we are fortunate to have a vast selection of incredible restaurants. Whether it’s pizza or pasta, seafood or Thai food, the quality of our food is top-notch. That accolade can also be extended to sandwiches. For some of the best and the biggest sandwiches in Massachusetts, Al’s South Street Cafe can’t be beat.
spectrumnews1.com
Bocado named most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp. The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the...
Massachusetts Attorney General Settles $6.5 Million Claim Against Home Security Company
Massachusetts' Attorney General has announced a $6.5 million settlement to resolve allegations that a Connecticut-based home security company trapped consumers in long-term, automatically renewed contracts and illegally collected debts. A.G. Andrea Campbell said the settlement includes $4.7 million in debt relief for Massachusetts customers of Safe Home Security and its...
The Return Of Daylight Saving Time In Massachusetts Is Closer Than You Think
January was a cold, gray, and germy month for my family; however, the month of February spawned some much need sunshine. Let's face it, besides for a few snowstorms and two days of pretty frigid temperatures, this winter has been mild to say the least. 60 Degree Temps Are In...
WCVB
Massachusetts family raises questions about GoFundMe process
BOSTON — After a disaster or tragedy, a lot of people open their wallets, perhaps seeking comfort in being generous. And a lot of giving these days is done through websites like GoFundMe. But how do you know your donation actually gets to the person it's intended for? One local family says they learned the hard way that that's not a given, so they asked NewsCenter 5 for help.
