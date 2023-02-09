Read full article on original website
More Vineyard Wind, Sewer Work to Impact Barnstable Traffic
BARNSTABLE – As construction continues on the Vineyard Wind and sewer expansion projects, Strawberry Hill Road–along with other stretches in Barnstable–will have more closures from Monday, February 13 through Friday, February 17. Strawberry Hill Road will be shut to through traffic between Route 28 and Wequaquet Lane...
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State University
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you require a quick spot to stash your foam from a recent online order or you're an nature lover whose concerned about the environment- if you live in Bridgewater, you now have access to a special collection box that eats only one thing... foam!
‘Congestion pricing’ and other traffic mitigation options are back on the table. And this time they could actually pass.
The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022. Legislators say a proposed mobility pricing commission could offer solutions. Boston’s traffic congestion was recently ranked fourth worst in the world, and second worst in the United States. The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022.
Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School evacuated after reports of fire in the building
BOURNE – A fire was reported at the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School at 220 Sandwich Road just after 1 PM Friday afternoon. All students were safely evacuated from the school. Firefighters arrived to find a heavy smoke condition and a second alarm was struck. Initial reports were for a possible electrical fire in the wall in the culinary department. Fire officials report the fire was contained to an electric panel. Crews were working to ventilate the smoke and keep it from spreading into other areas of the building.
Firefighters respond to smoke in Yarmouth restaurant
SOUTH YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to the Hearth ‘n Kettle Restaurant on Route 28 shortly after 6:30 AM Saturday. Crews arrived to find smoke in the restaurant. After investigation it appeared a faulty heating unit was to blame. No injuries were reported. Cape Wide News was created...
MetroWest Shopping Center Sells for $11 Million
A Quincy developer has paid $11 million for a Roche Bros.-anchored shopping center in Westborough. Grossman Development Group said Wednesday it has bought Bay State Commons as part of its Boston-area commercial real estate portfolio. Its other properties include Hingham Square and a Price Rite-anchored shopping center in Seekonk, among others.
Mariner safe after running into distress in Hyannis
HYANNIS – A man in a small vessel ran into trouble in Hyannis Harbor Saturday afternoon. The victim was reportedly having difficulty returning to shore off Bay Shore Drive sometime after 4 PM. The Hyannis Marine unit was able to retrieve the victim and bring him to the docks to be evaluated for possible hypotermia. Further details were not immediately available.
Mass. town residents see no change in coyote activity since sharpshooters were brought in
NAHANT, Mass. — It's been two months since officials in Nahant, Massachusetts, announced a plan to kill off habituated coyotes using trained sharpshooters. But pet owners say they are still not seeing much of a difference. For months, coyotes have terrorized the seaside town, killing countless pets. It became...
Popular Lakeville Tulip Farm Moving to 20-Acre Farm in Berkley for 2023
The 5-acre tulip field in Lakeville that attracted hundreds of families since 2020 is about to get a whole lot bigger. Golden Hour Tulips has moved to Berkley and will offer 20 sprawling acres of gorgeous tulips, sunflowers, and dahlias for picking. How Golden Hour Tulips Began. Golden Hour Tulips...
Sunday Journal – Big Progress for Barnstable Sewer Expansion
With an estimated completion date for Phase 1 of the Barnstable Sewer Expansion Project of mid to late Spring, Department of Public Works Communications Manager Kelly Colgate says they’re making big strides in tackling the region’s water quality issue. She joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the ongoing project, the timeline for the different phases, as well as how changes to Title 5 septic regulations could impact the town’s wastewater plans.
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open 2 new Massachusetts locations
These are 2 of 8 PetMedic locations anticipated to open this year. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in Burlington and Peabody, Massachusetts in April 2023. This will create more access to urgent veterinary care on Boston’s North Shore. "I have been a clinician in...
Report Says Holtec Workers Exposed to “Unplanned” Radiation Intake
PLYMOUTH – Federal authorities said the company charged with decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station violated a regulation when it failed to use a safety measure that could have prevented workers from being exposed to low doses of radioactive materials. A recently-released inspection report from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
Pedestrian struck in Chatham
CHATHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Chatham. It happened sometime after 4 PM Friday on Main Street (Route 28) by Mac’s Seafood. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Chatham Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available. Cape...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month
Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
Bourne Police Chief issues statement on incident at Bourne Bridge
BOURNE -These are always the toughest community notifications. And unfortunately, I have had to make too many of these since assuming the position of Chief of Police last year. Tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to the area, unable to locate anyone. The US Army Corps and Coast Guard began searching the Cape Cod Canal and located a 22 year old male from Wareham deceased in the water a short time later. The family has been notified. Words can not express the sorrow we feel for the young man’s family and friends and we pray for them in this dire hour.
Wellfleet Fire announces first Deputy Fire Chief
WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Fire: Wellfleet Fire Chief Richard Pauley is pleased to announce that at the January 31st Selectboard meeting the Board voted unanimously to endorse the Chief’s decision to re-classify the Captain/Fire Prevention Officer’s position to Deputy Fire Chief. This is a significant step forward as for the first time in the history of the Department we now have a full-time Deputy Chief. Congratulations to Deputy Chief Joseph Cappello on this promotion! Very deserved and well earned! As always, this Department very much appreciates the support of the Selectboard, other Town officials and the residents of our community.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Docks sitting by the bay. Looks like nothin’s gonna change. In Quincy anyway …
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Courtesy of one of Quincy Quarry’s cadre of Citizen Photojournalists comes images of yet again perhaps something shady along Quincy’s waterfront. The...
