richlandsource.com
What's the future of the former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- The financial future of the former Holiday Inn in Mansfield -- a downtown staple for nearly four decades and a key part of the emerging Imagination District -- is in serious jeopardy. A group of local (public and private) leaders are trying to figure out how to help...
richlandsource.com
Galion students show kindness during week-long activities
GALION -- Galion City School District’s Primary School is devoting an entire week to underscore the value of kindness through engaging activities across the district. Kindness Week teaches students how small acts of kindness can make a big difference in their lives and the lives of others.
ashlandsource.com
Downtown Ashland to get new public parking lot for $6, after pricey repair to retaining wall, sewer line
ASHLAND — The city is getting a new public parking lot with up to 35 spots. In six years. Ashland City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to enter into a lease agreement for easement rights to a parking lot located between Schine Theatre and Farm and Home Hardware along Center Street.
richlandsource.com
Ontario, Lex shine at sectional swim meet
MANSFIELD — Ontario’s Trumpower siblings put on a show Saturday at Frank Bartholow Natatorium. Brie, a senior, and freshman brother Grantham each won two individual events and swam on a pair of winning relay teams at the Division II sectional swim meet. GALLERY: Division II Sectional Swimming Meet.
richlandsource.com
Ohio State Mansfield Theatre showing Poof and other short works
MANSFIELD — The Ohio State University at Mansfield Theatre is showing Poof by Lynn Nottage and other short works, for, by, and about strong women. The production is sponsored by the Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. of Mansfield, OH and the Ohio State Mansfield Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
richlandsource.com
City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is suing a litany of companies it claims is responsible for alleged contamination in the soil and water at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The 49-page complaint, listing more than 30 defendants, was filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by outside attorneys engaged by the city in January.
whbc.com
North Canton FD Investigating Blaze in ‘Unoccupied’ Apartment Unit
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has joined the City of North Canton Fire Department, investigating a fire. That fire in an unoccupied unit of a three-story apartment building in the city Wednesday morning. The fire in the bedroom of the...
richlandsource.com
Lexington students, Spanish Immersion pupil tops in MOESC Tri-County spelling bee
MANSFIELD – Two Lexington students finished atop a field of 29 at the 2023 Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Tri-County Spelling Bee on Thursday night in Mansfield. An impressive group of top spellers from Crawford, Morrow, and Richland counties were invited to compete to be the Tri-County Spelling Bee Champion. The competition included spellers from 11 local school districts in grades 4-8.
unioncountydailydigital.com
OSHP Investigating Injury Crash In Northern Union County
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash involving two commercial tractor-trailers. The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 AM on State Route 31 near mile post 12. A 2018 Volvo operated by Cameron Johnson, 30 of Cleveland was traveling south...
cleveland19.com
Sandusky still waiting for Norfolk Southern to complete train derailment repairs
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - East Palestine is not the only Ohio town to have a train derailment on Norfolk Southern tracks in recent months. A train carrying paraffin wax derailed in Sandusky in October. It happened near the Columbus Avenue underpass near downtown. The City of Sandusky said they are...
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday
A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
richlandsource.com
On The Rocks Tapas Bar hosting Valentine's dinners in Shelby
SHELBY -- Staci Booker had never been to a steakhouse that cooked a steak the way she wanted, until she visited a restaurant in Ashland, Kentucky with a friend. “We were super tired and both in the mood for steak, so I just searched for a steakhouse close to our hotel,” Booker said. “We loved this place because they let you cook your own steak on this volcanic stone, and we walked out thinking it was the best thing ever and it needed to come to Shelby.”
richlandsource.com
Lexington clinches share of OCC crown after thumping Wooster
WOOSTER -- Lexington clinched a share of the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball championship on Friday night with a convincing 73-50 victory at Wooster. The Minutemen improved to 17-2 overall, 12-1 in the OCC by controlling the Generals from the first quarter.
wqkt.com
Man arrested after crashing into ambulance at Wooster intersection
Police in Wooster arrested a 45-year-old man this week after his pickup truck struck an ambulance. It happened Tuesday night when the man failed to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of North Bever Street and East Wayne Avenue. The ambulance was transporting a 74-year old patient at the time, fortunately no one was injured. Police believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.
cleveland19.com
97-year-old missing from Huron County found safe
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willard Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for 97-year-old Luther Moomaw Jr. Police say Moomaw drove away from his home at 9 a.m. Friday morning and has not returned. Moomaw suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Police describe...
cleveland19.com
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
13abc.com
Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A new twist to check fraud is here and it’s something that one family spotted quickly before things got worse. You might remember that check washing scam we told you about a few months ago. Crooks get a hold of your check, change the amount and cash it for themselves.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 70, Ashland 61
Mansfield Senior beat Ashland 70-61 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at Arrow Arena. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Finally, attention to the diversity and importance of Ohio’s Indigenous history and people: editorial
Three recent events highlight the opportunity Ohio now has to deepen understanding of the sophistication and creativity of some of its most ancient human cultures and of Indigenous history, both as it was two thousand years ago, and today. The first was the United States’ formal nomination last March of...
3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will shutter 150 more stores across the country.
