Cape Cod Commission Receives $240,000 for Road Safety
HYANNIS – A $240,000 federal grant has been awarded to the Cape Cod Commission to support roadway planning to improve safety. The commission reports that fifteen people died in motor vehicle crashes on Cape Cod roads in 2022, indicating the need for safer roads. With the money, the commission...
Bourne Police Chief issues statement on incident at Bourne Bridge
BOURNE -These are always the toughest community notifications. And unfortunately, I have had to make too many of these since assuming the position of Chief of Police last year. Tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to the area, unable to locate anyone. The US Army Corps and Coast Guard began searching the Cape Cod Canal and located a 22 year old male from Wareham deceased in the water a short time later. The family has been notified. Words can not express the sorrow we feel for the young man’s family and friends and we pray for them in this dire hour.
Report Says Holtec Workers Exposed to “Unplanned” Radiation Intake
PLYMOUTH – Federal authorities said the company charged with decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station violated a regulation when it failed to use a safety measure that could have prevented workers from being exposed to low doses of radioactive materials. A recently-released inspection report from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
Lobster Fishers Sue to Block Closure Meant to Aid Whales
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of Massachusetts lobster fishers has sued the federal government over an emergency closure of fishing grounds that is designed to protect a vanishing species of whale. The closure, enacted Feb. 1, blocked off about 200 square miles of Massachusetts Bay from lobster fishing...
Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School evacuated after reports of fire in the building
BOURNE – A fire was reported at the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School at 220 Sandwich Road just after 1 PM Friday afternoon. All students were safely evacuated from the school. Firefighters arrived to find a heavy smoke condition and a second alarm was struck. Initial reports were for a possible electrical fire in the wall in the culinary department. Fire officials report the fire was contained to an electric panel. Crews were working to ventilate the smoke and keep it from spreading into other areas of the building.
Provincetown to Host Free COVID Vax Clinic Feb. 13
PROVINCETOWN – A free coronavirus vaccination clinic will be held in Provincetown on Monday, February 13. Initial and booster doses will be provided in partnership with other health organizations on the Outer Cape with Outer Cape Community Solutions from 10 a.m. to noon at Provincetown Town Hall. Residents of all ages will be able to get shots.
4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit
Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
Restaurant worker suffers burns in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A restaurant worker reportedly suffered burns Saturday afternoon. Rescuers were called to the restaurant at the Crown & Anchor motor inn on Commerical Street about 5 PM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in...
Norovirus at seasonal high across Massachusetts
The norovirus, also known as the stomach flu has been on the rise across the country. 22News spoke with doctors about what we're seeing here in western Massachusetts.
NOAA Testing Ropeless Lobster Fishing Gear
HYANNIS – Ropeless lobster fishing gear is being tested by federal officials off the coast of Massachusetts. NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center has partnered with dozens of commercial lobster fishing boats permitted by the government to assess the ropeless gear, which is also referred to as on-demand gear.
Pedestrian struck in Chatham
CHATHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Chatham. It happened sometime after 4 PM Friday on Main Street (Route 28) by Mac’s Seafood. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Chatham Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available. Cape...
Massachusetts Teachers’ Union Fundraises on GoFundMe to Pay $300K in Illegal Strike Fines
The Woburn Teachers Association in Massachusetts, a local affiliate of the National Education Association (NEA), has created a GoFundMe page to solicit cash in order to pay about $300,000 in fines with which it was penalized following an illegal week-long strike beginning January 30. “Any help would be immensely appreciated!!”...
Firefighters respond to smoke in Yarmouth restaurant
SOUTH YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to the Hearth ‘n Kettle Restaurant on Route 28 shortly after 6:30 AM Saturday. Crews arrived to find smoke in the restaurant. After investigation it appeared a faulty heating unit was to blame. No injuries were reported. Cape Wide News was created...
Letters Supporting Lindsay Clancy Pour In as Fellow Moms Share Their Postpartum Mental Health Stories Online
Newly unsealed court documents revealed a flood of support from loved ones, colleagues and even strangers for Lindsay Clancy as legal proceedings against the Massachusetts mom charges with killing three children are underway. Clancy’s friend, fellow nurse and colleague Juliet Pollander, who worked the 12-hour nightshift alongside her, spoke to...
How to get paid for taking care of your physically or mentally disabled friend or family member in Massachusetts
The AFC program (Adult Foster Care Program) is a State funded MassHealth program. The program pays caregivers that are taking care of a friend or family member, living in the same household that is physically or mentally disabled. Services are provided at no cost to the caregiver or MassHealth member. To qualify for the program, the person being cared for must have MassHealth Standard or MassHealth CommonHealth. They must be 16 years of age or older and be unable to live alone due to a medical, physical, cognitive, or mental health condition.
Where does western Massachusetts begin?
The team from the new show The Fabulous 413 went to the Boston Public Library to ask people what they think when they think of western Massachusetts, and where they believe western Mass. begins. What do you think of when you think of where western Mass. begins? Let us know....
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State University
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you require a quick spot to stash your foam from a recent online order or you're an nature lover whose concerned about the environment- if you live in Bridgewater, you now have access to a special collection box that eats only one thing... foam!
Wellfleet Fire announces first Deputy Fire Chief
WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Fire: Wellfleet Fire Chief Richard Pauley is pleased to announce that at the January 31st Selectboard meeting the Board voted unanimously to endorse the Chief’s decision to re-classify the Captain/Fire Prevention Officer’s position to Deputy Fire Chief. This is a significant step forward as for the first time in the history of the Department we now have a full-time Deputy Chief. Congratulations to Deputy Chief Joseph Cappello on this promotion! Very deserved and well earned! As always, this Department very much appreciates the support of the Selectboard, other Town officials and the residents of our community.
Sunday Journal – First Weeks as Sheriff with Donna Buckley
Barnstable County’s new Sheriff, Donna Buckley, joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss her first month in the role. With ending the county’s agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), getting the department’s boat out of the water, and looking to jumpstart new positions for inmate services, she says that there has been a lot on her plate but she’s eager for more.
