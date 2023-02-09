Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
4-star DB Aaron Scott knows Ohio State is ‘ready when he is’ as a valuable in-state target: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Aaron Scott understands that he’s among Ohio State’s most important targets for a crucial 2024 recruiting class and there are a few reasons why that’s the case. The simple reason is that he’s a four-star Ohio prospect rated as the nation’s No. 123 player,...
C.J. Stroud Has Unfortunate Admission About Ohio State Fans
CJ Stroud will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Ohio State Buckeyes history. In his two years in Columbus, Stroud threw for over 8,000 yards and 85 touchdowns. Fans will surely remark him as a beloved Buckeye, but he says the fan base had an unusual way of reaching out to him last season. ...
Eleven Warriors
KJ Bolden Remains at the No. 1 Spot While Three New Prospects Make Their First Appearance on Ohio State's Recruiting Board
There’s not much change at the top of the board in the second edition of the 2024 Heat Check, but there’s plenty at the bottom. As always, the criteria when used to select the top 12 for Eleven Warriors’ Ohio State recruiting board editorial is based on many factors, including roster needs for the Buckeyes in future seasons, the caliber of the player and how likely that player is to come to Columbus on National Signing Day.
New Ohio State Football Target Palepale Planning First Trip to Columbus
Fast-rising Pennsylvania native along the defensive front has verbal commitment timeline in mind
landgrantholyland.com
Column: The next few weeks have to go nearly perfect for Ohio State
Women’s basketball is a fast growing sport. This season, multiple teams are selling out arenas for the first time in years, and the quality of the Big Ten has potentially eight teams going to the jewel of the basketball season: The NCAA Tournament. For folks new to NCAA women’s...
ESPN Predicts 2 Big Ten Teams Will Make College Football Playoff
Earlier this year, two Big Ten programs punched their tickets to the College Football Playoff. ESPN analyst Bill Connelly believes both Ohio State and Michigan will run it back this coming season with another trip to the postseason. Connelly predicts that the Buckeyes and Wolverines will join ...
Ohio State F Brice Sensabaugh Off Bench Again? Coach Chris Holtmann Explains Why
The Ohio State Buckeyes played 24 minutes Thursday against the Northwestern Wildcats without their leading scorer in forward Brice Sensabaugh.
Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player
The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a commitment from former Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Davison Igninosun out of the transfer portal. And just as head coach Ryan Day prefers, that signing filled a big need for the Buckeyes and turned out to be one of the best transfer portal additions in the entire country. Davison Read more... The post Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Says He And Gene Smith Had “An Understanding Months Ago” About the Direction of the Ohio State Men's Basketball Program
Gene Smith gave Chris Holtmann a vote of confidence last week. Despite a disastrous stretch for the Ohio State men's basketball program, the Buckeye athletic director told the Columbus Dispatch that Holtmann is "our coach of the future" and thinks he's doing "an outstanding job." Smith made those comments as...
buckeyesports.com
Women’s Cross Country: Santos Breaks Program Record
Ohio State women’s distance runner Daniella Santos broke a program record at the Music City Challenge Friday. Finishing runner-up in the race at Vanderbilt, Santos trimmed nearly 10 seconds off the record with a time of 16:04.71. The junior shattered her personal-best time in the event, as did senior...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann on Brice Sensabaugh's Reduced Role Against Northwestern:
Ohio State's season-scoring leader came off the bench for the second straight game on Thursday. Brice Sensabaugh didn't enter the contest until the 12:28 mark of the first half and wound up playing just 16 minutes in the 69-63 loss to Northwestern at the Schottenstein Center. Sensabaugh hadn't logged fewer minutes in a game since Nov. 30 and shot just 1-for-8 from the floor to finish with four points – tying his lowest-scoring game of the season.
NBC4 Columbus
State lawmakers consider bill to change criteria for marijuana OVIs
State lawmakers consider bill to change criteria for marijuana OVIs. State lawmakers consider bill to change criteria …. State lawmakers consider bill to change criteria for marijuana OVIs. Evening weather forecast: 2.9.23. Read the full forecast here: https://nbc4i.co/3HMfRNv. Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies …. Former Ohio State receiver...
NBC4 Columbus
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23.
spectrumnews1.com
From court to the big screen, former Buckeye is gaining new heights in Hollywood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's a success story of an Ohio man you don't hear every day. The former Ohio State basketball and track star is gaining new heights in his acting career in Hollywood. Otis Winston has appeared in the films: Greenland, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Plane.
Police: 2 stabbed at warming center near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were stabbed at a church that was being used as a warming center near the Ohio State University Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to East 16th Avenue around 6:20 p.m., which is just east of North High...
Times Gazette
Tournament brackets are set
The brackets are set for the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball tournaments. Below is a list of the date, time, location and opponent for all Highland County teams. Records listed were at the time of the tournament drawings:. GIRLS. In Division II, No. 17 seed Hillsboro (3-16) visits...
Columbus City Schools sued for public records
(The Center Square) – A Columbus-based policy group sued the largest school district in Ohio after it refused to release public records related to another lawsuit over union dues. As part of The Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit filed on behalf of 10 public employees across the state against the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the group sued the Columbus City Schools for public records the Institute says are subject to the Ohio’s Public Records Act. ...
Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
Columbus Division of Fire mourning loss of 3 firefighters in less than 2 weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In less than two weeks, the Columbus Division of Fire lost three members, all for different reasons. “Unfortunately, I think we have a lot more people out there pretending to be fine than aren't,” said Columbus Fire Fighters Union IAFF Local 67 President Steve Stein. "It's been a tough couple of weeks. It's a real reminder we have a very special job and a very special bond."
Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio is in the middle of the largest corruption trial in state history, […] The post Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
