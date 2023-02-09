ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New injector makes gas injection system for internal combustion engines more efficient

Zero-emission hydrogen engines, like all internal combustion engines, require a mixture formation system, i.e. a system for metering the fuel, in this case hydrogen gas. The most promising approach is a low-pressure direct injection system (LP-DI), meaning an injection directly into the combustion chamber. If injection is only allowed to...
As Europe goes green, number crunchers map the ripple effects

The EU will soon be able to see more clearly the wider outcomes of its clean-energy drive. It is called "Model Explorer" and its scheduled release in mid-2023 is being keenly anticipated. A new video game for screen-addicted teenagers worldwide? Not quite. Behind the scenes. "Model Explorer" will mark the...
Why a shift to basing vehicle registration fees on emissions matters for Australia

The ACT is changing how it calculates car registration fees. Instead of being based on a car's weight, the fee the owner pays will be based on the greenhouse gas emissions it produces. Up to now, owners of cleaner but typically heavier electric vehicles have paid more for registration than...

