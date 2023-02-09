Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State basketball: Gene Smith’s extension to Chris Holtmann looks foolish
The Ohio State basketball team is having the worst season they’ve had in 20 years. Not since the final year of Jim O’Brien’s tenure have the Buckeyes been under .500 this late in the year. Chris Holtmann is certainly hearing the calls from fans for him to be fired.
Eleven Warriors
KJ Bolden Remains at the No. 1 Spot While Three New Prospects Make Their First Appearance on Ohio State's Recruiting Board
There’s not much change at the top of the board in the second edition of the 2024 Heat Check, but there’s plenty at the bottom. As always, the criteria when used to select the top 12 for Eleven Warriors’ Ohio State recruiting board editorial is based on many factors, including roster needs for the Buckeyes in future seasons, the caliber of the player and how likely that player is to come to Columbus on National Signing Day.
C.J. Stroud Has Unfortunate Admission About Ohio State Fans
CJ Stroud will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Ohio State Buckeyes history. In his two years in Columbus, Stroud threw for over 8,000 yards and 85 touchdowns. Fans will surely remark him as a beloved Buckeye, but he says the fan base had an unusual way of reaching out to him last season. ...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Says He And Gene Smith Had “An Understanding Months Ago” About the Direction of the Ohio State Men's Basketball Program
Gene Smith gave Chris Holtmann a vote of confidence last week. Despite a disastrous stretch for the Ohio State men's basketball program, the Buckeye athletic director told the Columbus Dispatch that Holtmann is "our coach of the future" and thinks he's doing "an outstanding job." Smith made those comments as...
WOUB
Jarrett Dunbar was able to get his dream job in sports communications twice thanks to the skills he learned at WOUB
ATHENS, OH – While growing up in Whitehall, Ohio, Jarrett Dunbar vividly remembers watching ESPN’s Sportscenter for the very first time. “I was 13 years old, and I knew I wanted to do that for a career. I was slow and short, so I knew I wasn’t going to play basketball professionally. But I liked to talk and had an outgoing personality,” said Dunbar. “So, a teacher told me to think about sports journalism.”
Times Gazette
Tournament brackets are set
The brackets are set for the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball tournaments. Below is a list of the date, time, location and opponent for all Highland County teams. Records listed were at the time of the tournament drawings:. GIRLS. In Division II, No. 17 seed Hillsboro (3-16) visits...
columbusunderground.com
Wasted Space: OSU’s Mostly Empty East Side Hospital Campus
While The Ohio State University has certainly been growing rapidly at the Wexner Medical Center main campus, the branch hospital located on the East Side of Columbus has remained relatively untouched since it was first acquired by the college in 1999. Combined with the nearby Outpatient Care East building, OSU...
Police: 2 stabbed at warming center near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were stabbed at a church that was being used as a warming center near the Ohio State University Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to East 16th Avenue around 6:20 p.m., which is just east of North High...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez
Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
Columbus City Schools sued for public records
(The Center Square) – A Columbus-based policy group sued the largest school district in Ohio after it refused to release public records related to another lawsuit over union dues. As part of The Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit filed on behalf of 10 public employees across the state against the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the group sued the Columbus City Schools for public records the Institute says are subject to the Ohio’s Public Records Act. ...
Columbus Division of Fire mourning loss of 3 firefighters in less than 2 weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In less than two weeks, the Columbus Division of Fire lost three members, all for different reasons. “Unfortunately, I think we have a lot more people out there pretending to be fine than aren't,” said Columbus Fire Fighters Union IAFF Local 67 President Steve Stein. "It's been a tough couple of weeks. It's a real reminder we have a very special job and a very special bond."
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
WHIZ
Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
Del Taco opening fourth Ohio location
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The nation’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, Del Taco, is opening a fourth location in Ohio. The quick-service restaurant is welcoming guests at 1207 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Marion, joining Del Taco locations in Whitehall, Bellefontaine and Circleville. The Marion restaurant will also serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and […]
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus Weather: High winds expected with potentially damaging gusts possible
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a potential for damaging wind gusts most of Thursday. Gusts may reach 50 mph or more, enough to cause damage and power outages. Plus, Thursday temperatures will be near record-setting (the record high temp for Feb 9 in Columbus is 66F set in 2001).
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains […]
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: CM Chicken Delivers in the Search for Delicious Chicken
It’s chicken time. Again. In the never-ending search for delicious chicken, it’s grown painfully evident that there is a fairly obvious stone left unturned: CM Chicken made its Columbus debut back in 2021. The place is not exactly hidden, its first Ohio location set up shop at the busy intersection of Kenny and Henderson. CM Chicken has since branched out to the likes of Pickerington with promises of more stops in Central Ohio.
The Buckeye Ranch and Nationwide Children’s Hospital about to break ground on new first-of-its-kind facility in Ohio
GROVE CITY, Ohio — The Buckeye Ranch has announced plans for a new, 48-bed residential treatment facility in Grove City. In partnership with Nationwide Children's hospital, it will be a place for young patients to focus on their mental health journey once they leave the hospital and before they return home.
columbusnavigator.com
The 6 Best Spots For Soul Food In Columbus
Because soul food isn’t just a cuisine, it’s a nutritional requirement. When was the last time you had a hot, home cooked meal? For some, that’s an everyday thing, but for more people than you think, it’s a rarity. Some of us have to accept a supper of ready-made pizzas and microwavable chicken tenders every night. It’s really not that bad of a life once you get used to it (*sobs uncontrollably*).
Comments / 0