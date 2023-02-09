ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

Quincy’s Reif and George win MHSAA D3 wrestling district championships

(WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles had three wrestlers advance to the M.H.S.A.A. Division Three Individual Regionals on Saturday in the districts at Williamston. District championships were won by Jacob Reif at 132 and Davin George at 190. Hamilton Speith was fourth at 215 pounds. The three Orioles advanced to...
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

Thirteen from Bronson and 9 from UC advance to MHSAA Individual Regionals

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings advanced 13 and the Union City Chargers advanced nine wrestlers into the M.H.S.A.A Individual Regionals Saturday at the Districts held in Bronson. The host Vikings had four district champs. They were Carson Norton (157), Jacob Britten (175), Owen Kimmons (120) and Perry Lake (126). Others who advanced were Gabe Erwin (3rd at 144), Drew Seekman (2nd at 150), Mason Lindsey (2nd at 157), Jacob Dixon (2nd at 190), Everado Lozada (4th at 285), Aiden Fill (3rd at 113), Logan Long (3rd at 126), Layne Knisely (2nd at 138) and Mathew Blankenship (2nd at 215). The Chargers had district five champs. They were Logan Mears (113), Landyn Crance (132), Aidan Taylor (138), Colton Russell (150) and Grady Iobe (215). Others who advanced were Mason Hawthorne (2nd at 113), Maddox Miller (3rd at 157), Garrett Halder (4th at 215) and Hunter Gillies (2nd at 285).
BRONSON, MI
wtvbam.com

Coldwater’s Miller advances to Individual Regionals at 138 pounds

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Tre Miller was the only Coldwater wrestler to advance out of the M.H.S.A.A Division Two Individual Districts on Saturday at Harper Creek. Miller finished fourth at 138 pounds after he was beaten by Braedyn Baryo of Stevensville Lakeshore 9-8 in the third place match. Miller advanced to the regional tournament at Jackson Northwest.
COLDWATER, MI
MLive.com

Kalamazoo Hackett overcomes coaching scare to defeat Schoolcraft in boys hoops

SCHOOLCRAFT, MI – Rivalry bragging rights, a conference championship and district tournament seeding were all on the line in Friday’s boys basketball game between Kalamazoo Hackett and Schoolcraft. And it would have been totally understandable for Hackett’s collective consciousness to be wandering away from what was happening on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Ruth Ann Cutchall

Ruth Ann Cutchall, 79, of Tekonsha, Michigan passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Centrica Care Hospice Residence in Battle Creek. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 12pm-3 at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in...
TEKONSHA, MI
WILX-TV

Upcoming trail connects MSU campus to Lake Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in the Greater Lansing area will soon have a few more miles of trail at their disposal. The MSU to Lake Lansing trail project, jump-started by Meridian Township, is currently underway. The project is being executed in three separate phases, with phases one and two slated for completion before 2023.
EAST LANSING, MI
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
JACKSON, MI
OnlyInYourState

You Have To Visit This Incredible Dinosaur Park In Michigan

No evidence has been found to show dinosaurs roamed the Great Lake State. But that hasn’t stopped a university from creating an impressive dinosaur park in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Your favorite dinosaur enthusiast (or dinophile) will love exploring this fun and educational park. At the park, you’ll see creatures from...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Opening of new WMU student center delayed until July 2023

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The new student center on the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo won’t be open until late July 2023. WMU officials had planned to open it in August 2022, and that was delayed to January 2023 before the latest announcement. The $60 million...
KALAMAZOO, MI

