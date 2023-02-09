Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Quincy’s Reif and George win MHSAA D3 wrestling district championships
(WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles had three wrestlers advance to the M.H.S.A.A. Division Three Individual Regionals on Saturday in the districts at Williamston. District championships were won by Jacob Reif at 132 and Davin George at 190. Hamilton Speith was fourth at 215 pounds. The three Orioles advanced to...
wtvbam.com
Thirteen from Bronson and 9 from UC advance to MHSAA Individual Regionals
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings advanced 13 and the Union City Chargers advanced nine wrestlers into the M.H.S.A.A Individual Regionals Saturday at the Districts held in Bronson. The host Vikings had four district champs. They were Carson Norton (157), Jacob Britten (175), Owen Kimmons (120) and Perry Lake (126). Others who advanced were Gabe Erwin (3rd at 144), Drew Seekman (2nd at 150), Mason Lindsey (2nd at 157), Jacob Dixon (2nd at 190), Everado Lozada (4th at 285), Aiden Fill (3rd at 113), Logan Long (3rd at 126), Layne Knisely (2nd at 138) and Mathew Blankenship (2nd at 215). The Chargers had district five champs. They were Logan Mears (113), Landyn Crance (132), Aidan Taylor (138), Colton Russell (150) and Grady Iobe (215). Others who advanced were Mason Hawthorne (2nd at 113), Maddox Miller (3rd at 157), Garrett Halder (4th at 215) and Hunter Gillies (2nd at 285).
wtvbam.com
Coldwater’s Miller advances to Individual Regionals at 138 pounds
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Tre Miller was the only Coldwater wrestler to advance out of the M.H.S.A.A Division Two Individual Districts on Saturday at Harper Creek. Miller finished fourth at 138 pounds after he was beaten by Braedyn Baryo of Stevensville Lakeshore 9-8 in the third place match. Miller advanced to the regional tournament at Jackson Northwest.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Hackett overcomes coaching scare to defeat Schoolcraft in boys hoops
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI – Rivalry bragging rights, a conference championship and district tournament seeding were all on the line in Friday’s boys basketball game between Kalamazoo Hackett and Schoolcraft. And it would have been totally understandable for Hackett’s collective consciousness to be wandering away from what was happening on...
wtvbam.com
Friday night boys hoops: Bronson prevails at UC, Quincy loses to Big 8 co-leaders
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Bronson spoiled Union City’s Snocoming game with a 60-41 victory at the McNett Fieldhouse. The Vikings roared out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Kamron Brackett led all scorers with 17 points and 6 steals, while Aden...
5th Quarter: Drama continues in CAAC Blue, the unbeaten remain perfect, Eklund reaches 1,000 career points
We're nearing the end of the high school basketball regular season, and with that comes much higher stakes.
WATCH: Tempers Flare, Fights Break Out In MSU-UM Hockey Match
The Spartans and Wolverines showed their disdain for one another on the ice tonight...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jackson boys get win over Adrian
The Jackson boys basketball team picked up a 72-63 win over Adrian on Friday. Terrell White led the Vikings with 24 points. Savon Campbell had 21.
MLive.com
Here are scores from Jackson-area games for Friday, February 10
JACKSON -- Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, February 10. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
wtvbam.com
CHS Boys swim/dive team win eight events in meet victory over K Central
KALAMAZOO, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater varsity boys swim and dive team continued SMAC competition Thursday with a 104-65 victory at Kalamazoo Central. Coldwater started with a win in the 200 Medley relay and never looked back, winning 8 of the 12 events. Taylor Eberts won the 200 and...
Decades of an unresolved issue are catching up with Michigan State
One major problem has festered in Tom Izzo's program for far too long...
Michigan Football's 2024 Schedule Just Got A Lot More Interesting
The Michigan Wolverines will welcome the Texas Longhorns to Ann Arbor in 2024.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Ruth Ann Cutchall
Ruth Ann Cutchall, 79, of Tekonsha, Michigan passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Centrica Care Hospice Residence in Battle Creek. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 12pm-3 at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in...
wtvbam.com
CHS Gymnastics team hosting 13th annual “Stick it for a Cure” cancer fundraising meet
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School Girls Gymnastics team will be hosting their 13th annual “Stick It for a Cure” benefit meet on Saturday to raise awareness and funding for cancer patients and survivors in Branch County. All proceeds from the event will benefit the...
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
WILX-TV
Upcoming trail connects MSU campus to Lake Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in the Greater Lansing area will soon have a few more miles of trail at their disposal. The MSU to Lake Lansing trail project, jump-started by Meridian Township, is currently underway. The project is being executed in three separate phases, with phases one and two slated for completion before 2023.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
OnlyInYourState
You Have To Visit This Incredible Dinosaur Park In Michigan
No evidence has been found to show dinosaurs roamed the Great Lake State. But that hasn’t stopped a university from creating an impressive dinosaur park in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Your favorite dinosaur enthusiast (or dinophile) will love exploring this fun and educational park. At the park, you’ll see creatures from...
wtvbam.com
Opening of new WMU student center delayed until July 2023
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The new student center on the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo won’t be open until late July 2023. WMU officials had planned to open it in August 2022, and that was delayed to January 2023 before the latest announcement. The $60 million...
