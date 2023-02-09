Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
techxplore.com
As Europe goes green, number crunchers map the ripple effects
The EU will soon be able to see more clearly the wider outcomes of its clean-energy drive. It is called "Model Explorer" and its scheduled release in mid-2023 is being keenly anticipated. A new video game for screen-addicted teenagers worldwide? Not quite. Behind the scenes. "Model Explorer" will mark the...
techxplore.com
Sensors built into wearable patches could signal the future
New research involving a Northumbria University Professor has developed a wearable sensor capable of wirelessly transmitting information via acoustic waves through air and water. With enough flexibility to be fitted into a wearable patch, Professor Richard Fu and his research partners—led by Professor Jin Xie at Zhejiang University in China—believe...
techxplore.com
EU prepares response to new US green subsidy plan
Confronted by competition from Washington's vast green tech investment plan, European leaders opened the way Friday towards a relaxation of their own restrictions on state aid. Meeting at their summit in Brussels, the 27 leaders agreed that a response was necessary to counter rising energy bills and the threat of...
techxplore.com
By 2025, the worldwide cost of cyberattacks may triple compared to 2015
In an increasingly digital world, secure internet infrastructures are both a challenge and an obligation. As the number of devices sharing data grows thanks to the rise and democratization of the Internet of Things (IoT), the number of threats that users face is also on the increase. Estimates suggest that if the current rate of growth continues, the value of the damage caused by cyberattacks will amount to around $10.5 trillion a year by 2025, compared with $3 trillion in 2015, an increase of more than 200%.
Comments / 0