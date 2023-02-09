ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
techxplore.com

New 'invisible finger' technology poses potential phone-hacking threats, researchers say

When a team of researchers from the University of Florida unveiled new technology that allows someone to hack into a nearby touchscreen-enabled device using what they call an "invisible finger," those in the field of cybersecurity took notice. The discovery, publicly recognized by the Institute of Electrical and Computer Engineering...
techxplore.com

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

Dr. ChatGPT will see you soon. The artificial intelligence system scored passing or near passing results on the US medical licensing exam, according to a study published on Thursday. "Reaching the passing score for this notoriously difficult expert exam, and doing so without any human reinforcement, marks a notable milestone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy