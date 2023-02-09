Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Winnebago Board Reviews Five Year Road Plan
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors routinely look ahead several years on various projects including that of secondary roads. With increase in costs and limitations in funding, Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders may be seeing a shift in emphasis. The county has taken significant steps in completing a number of...
kiow.com
Winnebago County Explores Road Paving Project
The Winnebago Secondary Roads Department is looking into several paving projects that will make roads safer and last longer. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders explained that some of these roads will be getting a micro surfacing application. One of these projects has already been assigned to a contractor for work.
kiow.com
Forest City Schools Plan for Summer Projects
The Forest City Community School Board of Education is already thinking about summer construction projects surrounding the district. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says a number of projects are under consideration. In addition to the track surface reconstruction project, the district also plans to conduct a high school...
kiow.com
Forest City Teachers and School Board Reach Agreement
The Forest City Board of Education has a tentative agreement approval with the Forest City Education Association as negotiation wrap up. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says everything will be finalized at the March board meeting.
kicdam.com
Four Spencer Hospital Nurses Recognized
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Four nurses at Spencer Hospital have been honored by the “Great Iowa Nurses” this year. Only 78 individuals statewide got the distinction. Local honories are Roxanne Warburton, an OB nurse in the birth center; Lindsey Kelleher, a Med/Surg nurse; Clinical Educator Kylee Zinn; and Jessica Dirks in the Informatics department.
kiow.com
Belmond Police Numbers are Reducing
The Belmond Police Department is beginning to lose officers due to a number of reasons. KIOW’s Tony Andrews explained that the Belmond City Council is aware of the situation.
KCRG.com
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A teacher who used to work in Spencer, Iowa has agreed to have her license suspended after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to online documents, on Nov. 30, 2021, Iowa’s Board of Educational Examiners received a complaint against Katherine Kardell...
Large discount retail chain opens new Minnesota store
A large discount retail store recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the discount retailer Big Lots! celebrated the grand opening event for its newest Minnesota store location in Albert Lea, according to local reports.
KCCI.com
Did a Fort Dodge Catholic school wait too long to report threat?
FORT DODGE, Iowa — KCCI is investigating a complaint about a possible delayed reporting of a gun threat at a Fort Dodge Catholic school. A 16-year-old was arrested at St. Edmond. The school threat happened Jan. 24. “Our students, their safety has to be the most important thing for...
kicdam.com
Grand Avenue Fire Undetermined Cause
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The state Fire Marshall’s office has completed its investigation into Spencer’s most recent downtown fire. Inspector Andrew Griere has sorted through the mess and determined the blaze did indeed start in an upstairs apartment where it was first spotted, but says it’s impossible to determine what started it.
kiow.com
Kossuth Board Discusses Theft of Public Money
The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors were asked to consider the State Auditor’s bill for an act relating to the penalty for public employees and public officials taking money from a public employer. The board was asked to support the measure. State Auditor Rob Sand had submitted a measure...
nwestiowa.com
Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia
ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kiow.com
John W. Swartz
John W. Swartz, 76, of Kanawha, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Hancock County Health Systems. Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.
kiow.com
James W. Schultz
James W. Schultz, Sr., 87, of Garner died Friday, February 10, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospital in Mason City. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.
yourfortdodge.com
Tight Vote in Fort Dodge Special Election Favors Secor
By a vote of 460 to 413, Megan Secor was the top vote getter in Tuesday’s Fort Dodge City Council Special Election. Wayne Mason received 413 and there were 2 write-in candidates. She will be assuming Neven Conrad’s council term that ends in a few months. The next election for the At Large seat will be held in November of this year.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
kiow.com
Soccer Consolidates in Wright County
One of the fastest growing sports in the United States will bring together the three schools in Wright County. Soccer has become a staple sport in the Midwest, especially in high school and college. In Wright County, Belmond-Klemme Community Schools put together a program to adapt to the changing needs of the communities it serves. The program saw success in its first year and now other schools in the county want in according to Belmond-Klemme Community Schools Superintendent Dan Frazier.
Algona Upper Des Moines
Fire in Burt ends tragically
BURT—On Feb. 2, 2023, at 1:30 a.m., the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire at 404 Walnut Street in Burt. The caller was returning to Burt from night shift employment and saw the two-story home engulfed in flames.
KCCI.com
7 arrested amid illegal drugs, weapons investigation in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Seven people, including six teenagers, are facing charges in Fort Dodge following the execution of a search warrant by the Fort Dodge Police Department and Webster County Sheriff's Office Special Emergency Response Team. Police say the warrant was in relation to multiple investigations in the...
mystar106.com
❄Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday❄
…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible, especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to the morning commute expected.
