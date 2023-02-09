Read full article on original website
Related
Joao Felix admits he was 'surprised' when Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by Portugal
Felix revealed how Ronaldo - who came off the bench in the Switzerland and Morocco games - was a great support to the team, despite being dropped.
Man Utd ace told me he would be a star when he was just 12… it turned out he was right
ABOUT a decade ago, I got a message from a young kid on Instagram. It read something like: “Hi there, Troy, my name’s Jadon, I’m 12 years old, I’m in the Watford academy, look out for me!”. I didn’t notice this at the time but many...
Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe Confirmed As Finalists For The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2022
The winner will be officially announced and his trophy presented on February 27 at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony.
Wout Weghorst’s new nickname given by Man Utd team-mate Lisandro Martinez revealed and it’s inspired by Lionel Messi
WOUT WEGHORST'S new nickname given to him by Lisandro Martinez has been revealed. And it was remarkably inspired by the great Lionel Messi. The PSG star slammed Weghorst following Argentina's victory over Holland at the World Cup. Despite Messi's team progressing to the semi-finals, tempers flared at the end of...
Madrid faces Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal for club world title
Having surprisingly made it this far, Al-Hilal has already won before taking on Real Madrid in the final of the Club World Cup. The club from Saudi Arabia stunned Brazil’s Flamengo in the semifinals and stands in the way of Madrid collecting a record-extending eighth title in the competition.
Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him
For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
sportszion.com
Soccer transfer rumor: Man City star Erling Haaland wants exit from club following alleged FFP rule violations
Erling Haaland taking the Premier League into storms after his arrival from Borussia Dortmund and the half man half machine already bagged 31 goals in 28 appearances for the Cityzen. The Norwegian Vikings have scored four hattricks and we are not even passed February is staggering even by the standard...
Man Utd are worrying me, it feels like they’ve got a manager who knows what he’s doing and coming back, fears Carragher
JAMIE CARRAGHER has admitted he is worried about Manchester United's revival under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils are looking competitive again after years in the wilderness and sit only seven points off top spot in the Premier League. It's been nearly a decade since United last won the title,...
‘He’d be a great asset’ – Dele Alli backed to make Premier League return despite horror spell in Turkey with Besiktas
DELE ALLI has been backed to return to the Premier League one day. The Tottenham cult hero joined Besiktas from Everton last summer after a brief stint with the Merseyside club. He was frozen out by the Turkish side following Senol Gunes' arrival as manager, but recently produced a goal-scoring,...
Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo reveals what it was like to manage Cristiano Ronaldo and takes sly dig at Man Utd
ANDREA PIRLO has revealed exactly what it was like to manage Cristiano Ronaldo. Portuguese superstar Ronaldo, 38, played under Pirlo, 43, at Juventus. And in the one season Pirlo was in charge at Juve in 2020-21, Ron netted a remarkable 36 goals in 44 games. So, unsurprisingly, the Italian football...
sportszion.com
Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia reversed his criticisms over Cristiano Ronaldo claiming Portuguese superstar reached “great stage of harmony with his teammates”
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia is full of praise for the Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo after previously criticizing the legend following their defeat to Al Ittihad which knocked them off the Arab Super Cup. On a shining Arabian night, Cristiano took the record book tearing apart once again after scoring...
Comments / 0