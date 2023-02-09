ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecoddaily.com

Bourne Police Chief issues statement on incident at Bourne Bridge

BOURNE -These are always the toughest community notifications. And unfortunately, I have had to make too many of these since assuming the position of Chief of Police last year. Tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to […] The post Bourne Police Chief issues statement on incident at Bourne Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Bourne Police warn of rash of vehicle break-ins

BOURNE – We have had an increase in B&E’s to vehicles, specifically those that were left unlocked in the Monument Beach area. Please make sure you are locking your vehicles and contact 508-759-4451 with any suspicious activity 24/7. If your vehicle was entered, even if you are not...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Wellfleet Police investigate report of young girl being approached by male

WELLFLEET – On Saturday February 11th at approximately 12:00 PM, the Wellfleet Police Department was contacted by a family who stated their teenage daughter was walking in the area of Chequessett Neck Road when a van with an older male operator stopped to offer her a toy. The female refused the toy and the male operator drove away. There was no physical contact made by the male operator and no request to get in the vehicle. The female party was able to give her parents a description of the vehicle as a dark colored van with stickers on the window.
WELLFLEET, MA
capecod.com

More Vineyard Wind, Sewer Work to Impact Barnstable Traffic

BARNSTABLE – As construction continues on the Vineyard Wind and sewer expansion projects, Strawberry Hill Road–along with other stretches in Barnstable–will have more closures from Monday, February 13 through Friday, February 17. Strawberry Hill Road will be shut to through traffic between Route 28 and Wequaquet Lane...
BARNSTABLE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police investigating bridge strike on Rt. 18 New Bedford

“At approximately, 12:15pm Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford Police responded to reports of an accident on Rt. 18. Upon arrival, officials found that a construction tractor-trailer transporting heavy machinery had struck the bridge on Rt. 18 obstructing traffic for anyone wishing to travel East on Rt. 6 and cross the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

32-year-old South Coast man has been found deceased after jumping off of Bourne Bridge

A South Coast man has died after jumping off of a bridge on Saturday. According to Chief Brandon Esip, tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to the area, unable to locate anyone.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Sunday Journal – Big Progress for Barnstable Sewer Expansion

With an estimated completion date for Phase 1 of the Barnstable Sewer Expansion Project of mid to late Spring, Department of Public Works Communications Manager Kelly Colgate says they’re making big strides in tackling the region’s water quality issue. She joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the ongoing project, the timeline for the different phases, as well as how changes to Title 5 septic regulations could impact the town’s wastewater plans.
BARNSTABLE, MA
FUN 107

Bullets Found at New Bedford Middle School

NEW BEDFORD — Two bullets were found on the grounds of Keith Middle School in New Bedford late last month, resulting in a search involving police and local K-9 units. WBSM News received an anonymous tip that law enforcement officials had searched the area on Jan. 26 after the bullets were discovered.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

MassDOT announces date of demolition of Route 79; here is everything you need to know

Fall River – The MassDOT has announced when Route 79 in Fall River will be demolished for good and what that will mean for drivers trying to get around. The permanent closure of the high-speed expressway of Route 79 northbound and southbound from Veterans’ Memorial Bridge to the Fall River Heritage State Park is scheduled to occur on February 27. Upon closure, the project team will begin demolition of bridges, retaining walls, and removal of the raised roadway and supporting soil.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Report Says Holtec Workers Exposed to “Unplanned” Radiation Intake

PLYMOUTH – Federal authorities said the company charged with decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station violated a regulation when it failed to use a safety measure that could have prevented workers from being exposed to low doses of radioactive materials. A recently-released inspection report from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized

A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Claims of Auditory Hallucinations Raise New Questions in Duxbury Murder Case

Prosecutors say that Lindsay Clancy never mentioned ever hearing voices, until just days ago when she called her husband from her hospital room. "She killed the kids because she heard a voice and had, quote, 'a moment of psychosis,'" Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague of Plymouth County said of the phone call at Clancy's arraignment.
DUXBURY, MA
capecoddaily.com

BARNSTABLE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COTUIT CRASH

COTUIT, Massachusetts – In a statement from Lt. Mark Mellyn of the Barnstable Police Department, “On Feb. 3rd at approximately 2330hrs. Richard Aliberti was involved in a single vehicle crash on Main St-Cotuit in the area of Schooner Ln. Aliberti was pronounced deceased after being transported to CCH by Cotuit FD. The Barnstable Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the crash.” No further details regarding Friday evening’s crash were available at the time of this report. The post BARNSTABLE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COTUIT CRASH first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
BARNSTABLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy