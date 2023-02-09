WELLFLEET – On Saturday February 11th at approximately 12:00 PM, the Wellfleet Police Department was contacted by a family who stated their teenage daughter was walking in the area of Chequessett Neck Road when a van with an older male operator stopped to offer her a toy. The female refused the toy and the male operator drove away. There was no physical contact made by the male operator and no request to get in the vehicle. The female party was able to give her parents a description of the vehicle as a dark colored van with stickers on the window.

WELLFLEET, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO