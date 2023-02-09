Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local OfficeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Police Cruiser Designed By Students Is RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
capecoddaily.com
Bourne Police Chief issues statement on incident at Bourne Bridge
BOURNE -These are always the toughest community notifications. And unfortunately, I have had to make too many of these since assuming the position of Chief of Police last year. Tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to […] The post Bourne Police Chief issues statement on incident at Bourne Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Bourne Police warn of rash of vehicle break-ins
BOURNE – We have had an increase in B&E’s to vehicles, specifically those that were left unlocked in the Monument Beach area. Please make sure you are locking your vehicles and contact 508-759-4451 with any suspicious activity 24/7. If your vehicle was entered, even if you are not...
capecod.com
Wellfleet Police investigate report of young girl being approached by male
WELLFLEET – On Saturday February 11th at approximately 12:00 PM, the Wellfleet Police Department was contacted by a family who stated their teenage daughter was walking in the area of Chequessett Neck Road when a van with an older male operator stopped to offer her a toy. The female refused the toy and the male operator drove away. There was no physical contact made by the male operator and no request to get in the vehicle. The female party was able to give her parents a description of the vehicle as a dark colored van with stickers on the window.
Providence police respond to shooting on North Main Street
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police responded to a shooting Saturday night on North Main Street. Major David Lapatin said the shooting resulted in “serious injury,” but further details have not yet been released. Police were seen searching through a white BMW that was parked near the scene.
capecod.com
More Vineyard Wind, Sewer Work to Impact Barnstable Traffic
BARNSTABLE – As construction continues on the Vineyard Wind and sewer expansion projects, Strawberry Hill Road–along with other stretches in Barnstable–will have more closures from Monday, February 13 through Friday, February 17. Strawberry Hill Road will be shut to through traffic between Route 28 and Wequaquet Lane...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police investigating bridge strike on Rt. 18 New Bedford
“At approximately, 12:15pm Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford Police responded to reports of an accident on Rt. 18. Upon arrival, officials found that a construction tractor-trailer transporting heavy machinery had struck the bridge on Rt. 18 obstructing traffic for anyone wishing to travel East on Rt. 6 and cross the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts officials investigating fatal Plymouth fire following life alert activation
“An early-morning fire claimed one occupant’s life and injured two others, said Plymouth Fire Chief Neil J. Foley, Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. “On behalf of the Plymouth Fire Department, I want to express our...
fallriverreporter.com
32-year-old South Coast man has been found deceased after jumping off of Bourne Bridge
A South Coast man has died after jumping off of a bridge on Saturday. According to Chief Brandon Esip, tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to the area, unable to locate anyone.
capecod.com
Sunday Journal – Big Progress for Barnstable Sewer Expansion
With an estimated completion date for Phase 1 of the Barnstable Sewer Expansion Project of mid to late Spring, Department of Public Works Communications Manager Kelly Colgate says they’re making big strides in tackling the region’s water quality issue. She joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the ongoing project, the timeline for the different phases, as well as how changes to Title 5 septic regulations could impact the town’s wastewater plans.
Bullets Found at New Bedford Middle School
NEW BEDFORD — Two bullets were found on the grounds of Keith Middle School in New Bedford late last month, resulting in a search involving police and local K-9 units. WBSM News received an anonymous tip that law enforcement officials had searched the area on Jan. 26 after the bullets were discovered.
fallriverreporter.com
Police looking for public’s help to locate missing 16-year-old girl from southeastern Massachusetts
Police in southeastern Massachusetts are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. According to authorities, Faith Bryson left her home in Cotuit on January 30th with friends. She was last seen on February 1st by a family member. Faith is known to frequent the Hyannis area of Barnstable and the town...
fallriverreporter.com
MassDOT announces date of demolition of Route 79; here is everything you need to know
Fall River – The MassDOT has announced when Route 79 in Fall River will be demolished for good and what that will mean for drivers trying to get around. The permanent closure of the high-speed expressway of Route 79 northbound and southbound from Veterans’ Memorial Bridge to the Fall River Heritage State Park is scheduled to occur on February 27. Upon closure, the project team will begin demolition of bridges, retaining walls, and removal of the raised roadway and supporting soil.
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
capecod.com
Report Says Holtec Workers Exposed to “Unplanned” Radiation Intake
PLYMOUTH – Federal authorities said the company charged with decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station violated a regulation when it failed to use a safety measure that could have prevented workers from being exposed to low doses of radioactive materials. A recently-released inspection report from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
fallriverreporter.com
Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized
A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
newbedfordguide.com
Acushnet, Rochester Fire Departments respond to rollover accident, 1 med-flighted by helicopter
“The Rochester Fire Department responded mutual aid to the Town of Acushnet for a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon. The passenger was transported to R.I. Trauma Center by Boston Med Flight helicopter and the driver was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital Trauma Center both with serious injuries. Rochester Fire...
nbcboston.com
Claims of Auditory Hallucinations Raise New Questions in Duxbury Murder Case
Prosecutors say that Lindsay Clancy never mentioned ever hearing voices, until just days ago when she called her husband from her hospital room. "She killed the kids because she heard a voice and had, quote, 'a moment of psychosis,'" Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague of Plymouth County said of the phone call at Clancy's arraignment.
capecoddaily.com
BARNSTABLE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COTUIT CRASH
COTUIT, Massachusetts – In a statement from Lt. Mark Mellyn of the Barnstable Police Department, “On Feb. 3rd at approximately 2330hrs. Richard Aliberti was involved in a single vehicle crash on Main St-Cotuit in the area of Schooner Ln. Aliberti was pronounced deceased after being transported to CCH by Cotuit FD. The Barnstable Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the crash.” No further details regarding Friday evening’s crash were available at the time of this report. The post BARNSTABLE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COTUIT CRASH first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
