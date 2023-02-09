Read full article on original website
Related
Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him
For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe Confirmed As Finalists For The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2022
The winner will be officially announced and his trophy presented on February 27 at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony.
NBC Sports
Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal: Watch Club World Cup Final, updates, score, videos
Real Madrid face Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup final in Morocco on Saturday, as the reigning European champions are the heavy favorites to be crowned as the top team on the planet. Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Al Ahly 4-1 in their semifinal to set up the final against Asian...
Soccer-Atalanta beat Lazio 2-0 to break into Serie A top-four
ROME, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Atalanta secured a 2-0 win at Lazio with goals by Davide Zappacosta and Rasmus Hojlund in Serie A on Saturday as they overtook the hosts to break into the top four.
Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo reveals what it was like to manage Cristiano Ronaldo and takes sly dig at Man Utd
ANDREA PIRLO has revealed exactly what it was like to manage Cristiano Ronaldo. Portuguese superstar Ronaldo, 38, played under Pirlo, 43, at Juventus. And in the one season Pirlo was in charge at Juve in 2020-21, Ron netted a remarkable 36 goals in 44 games. So, unsurprisingly, the Italian football...
Cracks appearing in leader Arsenal’s EPL title bid
The first cracks are appearing in Arsenal’s English Premier League title bid, right before the team’s biggest match of the season. A 1-1 draw at home to Brentford on Saturday came a week after a lackluster 1-0 loss at Everton. Hardly the run of results the leader will...
Comments / 0