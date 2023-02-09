ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
William

Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him

For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
NBC Sports

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal: Watch Club World Cup Final, updates, score, videos

Real Madrid face Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup final in Morocco on Saturday, as the reigning European champions are the heavy favorites to be crowned as the top team on the planet. Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Al Ahly 4-1 in their semifinal to set up the final against Asian...
The Associated Press

Cracks appearing in leader Arsenal’s EPL title bid

The first cracks are appearing in Arsenal’s English Premier League title bid, right before the team’s biggest match of the season. A 1-1 draw at home to Brentford on Saturday came a week after a lackluster 1-0 loss at Everton. Hardly the run of results the leader will...

