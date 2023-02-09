Remembering the Philly Special: Nick Foles, Doug Pederson and the Super Bowl 52 trick play that got its own statue

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said they are still deciding on whether to pick up DE Chase Young‘s fifth-year option. “Well, what goes into that is you get an opportunity to sit down, look at his tape with our scouts, talk about the way he played, what do we see in terms of development and growth?” Rivera said, via Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “We’re going to sit down with the doctors, with the trainers. ‘Where is he? How do you feel, is this something that is going to be long-term, hey, no worries — as long as nothing crazy happens, he’s going to be fine, it’s worth the risk?’ You know what I’m saying? We have to go through that process more so than anything else.”

