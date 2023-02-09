Remembering the Philly Special: Nick Foles, Doug Pederson and the Super Bowl 52 trick play that got its own statue

Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Makes Surprise Pick for Super Bowl Winner
After an early exit from the NFL playoffs, Dak Prescott wants to stay in the good graces of Dallas Cowboys fans in any way possible. If that means picking against some friends in the Super Bowl, so be it. During the NFL Honors awards ceremony, Prescott was asked to pick...
Sporting News
Why Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't calling Super Bowl 57 for Fox
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have been Super Bowl mainstays on Fox since they first called Super Bowl 39 back in 2005, taking the reins from the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden. The duo have called six Super Bowls together, and have become one of the most...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl
Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII. Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday. "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
Sporting News
Where is Patrick Mahomes from? Hometown, college & more to know about Chiefs star's roots
Everything's bigger in Texas. Patrick Mahomes has cemented his status as one of the most dominant players in the NFL today. With an opportunity to earn his second championship ring when he and the Chiefs face off against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, there's little doubt about that. Long...
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson contract: Von Miller, Mark Andrews believe Ravens QB is worth more than Aaron Rodgers
Quarterback Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens is currently up in the air, with his current contract expiring. In 2022, Jackson played under the fifth-year option since the two parties did not agree to a long-term deal in the offseason. Jackson's future is a major topic heading into the...
Sporting News
Erin Andrews net worth & salary: How much money does Fox sideline reporter make in 2023?
If a big game is happening on Fox, it's almost a guarantee Erin Andrews is going to be present and roaming the sidelines. Super Bowl 57 will be no exception, with Andrews and Tom Rinaldi providing on-field commentary for Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Andrews will be working her fourth...
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Nick Wright Says the Chiefs Are Going to 'Kill' the Eagles in Super Bowl 57
Watch Nick Wright join The Herd with Colin Cowherd to drop his official pick for Super Bowl 57.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Dak Prescott is upset the Cowboys parted ways with Kellen Moore
Dak Prescott was less than thrilled when the Dallas Cowboys moved on from Kellen Moore. Up until this very offseason, Dak Prescott had only known Kellen Moore to be part of the same Dallas Cowboys family. Moore was let go shortly after the latest unmitigated disaster of a Dallas playoff...
Gronk to Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'Please Call Me!'
As the Cowboys look for a new kicker, Rob Gronkowski made sure to throw his hat in the ring.
Look: Shannon Sharpe Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction
Shannon Sharpe has revealed his score prediction for this year's Super Bowl matchup. The Hall of Fame tight end has the Kansas City Chiefs taking down the Philadelphia Eagles with a "walk-off" field goal to give them a 34-31 victory. “I’m going to take Patrick Mahomes to win his 2nd Super Bowl. I ...
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs owner doubts QB's ankle will be '100 percent' for Super Bowl vs. Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be just over three weeks removed from suffering a high ankle sprain when he suits up for his third Super Bowl appearance Sunday vs. the Eagles. His ankle has been healing quickly after he suffered the injury in the divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Eagles’ Jason Kelce in Wawa’s 1st Super Bowl commercial: ‘It’s not a sub, it’s a frickin’ hoagie’
If Wawa was going to get in on the Super Bowl, what better time than the present?. Its first Super Bowl spot, which airs as a pregame ad before kickoff Sunday, is of course an Eagles booster.
Commanders, Rivera searching elsewhere this offseason
The third year will bring a third approach by the Washington Commanders to their offseason program of obtaining their next quarterback. Following the 2020 season, the Commanders liked what they had seen from Taylor Heinicke in the playoff game loss to Tampa Bay, so the Commanders signed Heinicke to a two-year contract to be the veteran backup. They also went out and signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the starter.
Eagles fans: Happy with Nick Sirianni? Well, then, thank this guy for telling Howie Roseman to hire him
Yeah, that first press conference was a disaster. And when the Eagles stumbled out of the gate last season in Nick Sirianni’s debut, the doubters wondered: What have we done? After all, before they let Carson Wentz run him out of town, the previous guy delivered a championship and was memorialized with a statue.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Commanders, Chase Young, Cowboys, Eagles
Commanders HC Ron Rivera said they are still deciding on whether to pick up DE Chase Young‘s fifth-year option. “Well, what goes into that is you get an opportunity to sit down, look at his tape with our scouts, talk about the way he played, what do we see in terms of development and growth?” Rivera said, via Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “We’re going to sit down with the doctors, with the trainers. ‘Where is he? How do you feel, is this something that is going to be long-term, hey, no worries — as long as nothing crazy happens, he’s going to be fine, it’s worth the risk?’ You know what I’m saying? We have to go through that process more so than anything else.”
Popculture
'Entertainment Tonight' Host Kevin Frazier Makes Super Bowl Prediction, Weighs in on Halftime Show (Exclusive)
Kevin Frazier is known for being the co-host of the syndicated news magazine show Entertainment Tonight. But before Frazier became a face in entertainment news, the 58-year-old was covering sports for ESPN and Fox Sports. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Frazier who shared his thoughts on if the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles will win Super Bowl LVII.
