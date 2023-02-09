ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Remembering the Philly Special: Nick Foles, Doug Pederson and the Super Bowl 52 trick play that got its own statue

By Joe Rivera
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Why Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't calling Super Bowl 57 for Fox

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have been Super Bowl mainstays on Fox since they first called Super Bowl 39 back in 2005, taking the reins from the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden. The duo have called six Super Bowls together, and have become one of the most...
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl

Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII.  Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday.    "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction

Shannon Sharpe has revealed his score prediction for this year's Super Bowl matchup. The Hall of Fame tight end has the Kansas City Chiefs taking down the Philadelphia Eagles with a "walk-off" field goal to give them a 34-31 victory. “I’m going to take Patrick Mahomes to win his 2nd Super Bowl. I ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders, Rivera searching elsewhere this offseason

The third year will bring a third approach by the Washington Commanders to their offseason program of obtaining their next quarterback. Following the 2020 season, the Commanders liked what they had seen from Taylor Heinicke in the playoff game loss to Tampa Bay, so the Commanders signed Heinicke to a two-year contract to be the veteran backup. They also went out and signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the starter.
WASHINGTON, DC
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Commanders, Chase Young, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said they are still deciding on whether to pick up DE Chase Young‘s fifth-year option. “Well, what goes into that is you get an opportunity to sit down, look at his tape with our scouts, talk about the way he played, what do we see in terms of development and growth?” Rivera said, via Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “We’re going to sit down with the doctors, with the trainers. ‘Where is he? How do you feel, is this something that is going to be long-term, hey, no worries — as long as nothing crazy happens, he’s going to be fine, it’s worth the risk?’ You know what I’m saying? We have to go through that process more so than anything else.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

'Entertainment Tonight' Host Kevin Frazier Makes Super Bowl Prediction, Weighs in on Halftime Show (Exclusive)

Kevin Frazier is known for being the co-host of the syndicated news magazine show Entertainment Tonight. But before Frazier became a face in entertainment news, the 58-year-old was covering sports for ESPN and Fox Sports. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Frazier who shared his thoughts on if the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles will win Super Bowl LVII.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy