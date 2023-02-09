Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl
Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
Jimmy Johnson Embarrasses Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones by Shutting Down His Delusional Eagles Take
Ahead of Super Bowl 57, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made headlines by claiming the Philadelphia Eagles sold their future away for a championship this year, while the Cowboys are building toward the future. Of course, as I pointed out earlier this week, Jones is dead wrong about that assessment.
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Who wins Lombardi Trophy?
Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be full of history. It will be the first time that two Black quarterbacks will face off against each other in the game for the first time, with Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts going against the new MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Brett Favre Takes On Shannon Sharpe: Legendary Packers QB SUES Ex-NFL Player & Others For 'Defamatory' Allegations Over $77 Million Welfare Fraud Scheme
Hall of Famer Brett Favre is refusing to let former NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee go without facing consequences for their "defamatory" claims about his involvement in the Mississippi welfare scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.The former Packers quarterback said Sharpe and McAfee spewed false information about his alleged role in the misappropriation of roughly $77 million, which Favre repeatedly denied, leading him to file a lawsuit on Thursday against the outspoken media personalities as well as Mississippi Auditor Shad White.Both are accused of trying "to further their careers by making baseless defamatory allegations" about Favre, his spokesperson told the...
Micah Parsons’ response to finishing second in DPOY voting won’t make quarterbacks happy
Micah Parsons is a guy who is easily motivated. He openly sets lofty goals, talks about being one of the game’s greatest, and through his first two NFL seasons the former Harrisburg High and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker has done a pretty, darned good job of establishing himself among the best in the league.
Steelers Legendary RB Jerome Bettis Turned Down Trade To An NFC Team Following 2003 Season
The story of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back, Jerome Bettis wanting to retire following the 2004 season is an awesome one to look back on. Ben Roethlisberger, finishing up his rookie year, asked the ball carrier to come back for one more season and told him a Super Bowl was on the horizon. Not only did the quarterback take the organization to the playoffs, but saved Bettis with the shoestring tackle heard around the NFL in the Divisional Round against the Indianapolis Colts. A Super Bowl championship would follow weeks later and Bettis went out in style.
Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX
You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
Eagles news: Andy Reid is rooting for Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win
At some point, every man realizes that he can never deny his true nature. We knew it would happen. Andy Reid is pulling for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII!. What’s that? Oh no! We don’t mean THAT Andy Reid, Philly’s former head coach and the current leader of the Kansas CXity Chiefs. We’re referencing the sports memorabilia collector.
Steelers legend turned down a trade just before his career ended
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rich tradition of all-time great players in their franchise. One of the most respected over the last two decades has been Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis who spent 10 seasons in Pittsburgh (1996-2005). There was an interesting nugget that came out about Bettis...
Patrick Mahomes Wins 2nd NFL MVP; Gaining on Patriots GOAT Tom Brady?
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was crowned Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins 2022 AP NFL MVP award
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has done it again. After winning his first AP NFL Most Valuable Player Award back in 2018, Mahomes has now won his second career MVP award at the NFL Honors ceremony. It further adds to his reputation as one of the most accomplished young quarterbacks in the NFL.
Super Bowl trivia: Questions for all 56 NFL championship games sure to stump even the savviest football fans
The increased popularity of football has contributed to the Super Bowl becoming the spectacle that it is today. Memorable, iconic moments have also played a role in the Big Game's enormous ratings. Some of those moments have been forgotten over time. Others continue to be replayed in endless loops on TV, Twitter and YouTube.
10 Worst Quarterback Performances in Super Bowl History
The Super Bowl is the brightest stage in NFL football. Given the bright lights, it’s the perfect opportunity for various NFL players to cement their legacies or to make their rise to stardom. Given that the play of the Super Bowl quarterback is crucial to leading teams to a title, there’s no question the worst Super Bowl quarterbacks face a unique form of pain and regret if they fail to perform at their best. No one wants to be part of a “worst quarterbacks NFL Super Bowl” blunder reel. Yet, a few unlucky souls will always be mentioned in this category on the eve of Super Bowl LVII. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 worst quarterback performances in Super Bowl history.
How many times have the Eagles been to the Super Bowl?
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in a matchup that will feature the NFL’s top seeds. Sunday will mark the fourth appearance for the Eagles in the Super Bowl. The franchise previously played in Super Bowl XV, Super Bowl XXXIX and Super Bowl LII.
Gov. Shapiro lobbies political friends, even Steelers fans, to support Eagles
Gov. Josh Shapiro isn’t taking any chances with the Philadelphia Eagles not having the state’s full support so he’s rallying his political friends, even the ones from Pittsburgh. In a Twitter video posted Sunday morning, Shapiro “calls” state Sen. Vincent Hughes and his wife, entertainer Sheryl Lee...
