State College, PA

WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl

Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RadarOnline

Brett Favre Takes On Shannon Sharpe: Legendary Packers QB SUES Ex-NFL Player & Others For 'Defamatory' Allegations Over $77 Million Welfare Fraud Scheme

Hall of Famer Brett Favre is refusing to let former NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee go without facing consequences for their "defamatory" claims about his involvement in the Mississippi welfare scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.The former Packers quarterback said Sharpe and McAfee spewed false information about his alleged role in the misappropriation of roughly $77 million, which Favre repeatedly denied, leading him to file a lawsuit on Thursday against the outspoken media personalities as well as Mississippi Auditor Shad White.Both are accused of trying "to further their careers by making baseless defamatory allegations" about Favre, his spokesperson told the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers Legendary RB Jerome Bettis Turned Down Trade To An NFC Team Following 2003 Season

The story of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back, Jerome Bettis wanting to retire following the 2004 season is an awesome one to look back on. Ben Roethlisberger, finishing up his rookie year, asked the ball carrier to come back for one more season and told him a Super Bowl was on the horizon. Not only did the quarterback take the organization to the playoffs, but saved Bettis with the shoestring tackle heard around the NFL in the Divisional Round against the Indianapolis Colts. A Super Bowl championship would follow weeks later and Bettis went out in style.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX

You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Eagles news: Andy Reid is rooting for Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win

At some point, every man realizes that he can never deny his true nature. We knew it would happen. Andy Reid is pulling for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII!. What’s that? Oh no! We don’t mean THAT Andy Reid, Philly’s former head coach and the current leader of the Kansas CXity Chiefs. We’re referencing the sports memorabilia collector.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Steelers legend turned down a trade just before his career ended

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rich tradition of all-time great players in their franchise. One of the most respected over the last two decades has been Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis who spent 10 seasons in Pittsburgh (1996-2005). There was an interesting nugget that came out about Bettis...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

10 Worst Quarterback Performances in Super Bowl History

The Super Bowl is the brightest stage in NFL football. Given the bright lights, it’s the perfect opportunity for various NFL players to cement their legacies or to make their rise to stardom. Given that the play of the Super Bowl quarterback is crucial to leading teams to a title, there’s no question the worst Super Bowl quarterbacks face a unique form of pain and regret if they fail to perform at their best. No one wants to be part of a “worst quarterbacks NFL Super Bowl” blunder reel. Yet, a few unlucky souls will always be mentioned in this category on the eve of Super Bowl LVII. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 worst quarterback performances in Super Bowl history.
MINNESOTA STATE
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

