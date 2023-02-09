Winning press conference a lot less important in NFL than in college – and Nick Sirianni has proven it | Jones

Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl
Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
Micah Parsons’ response to finishing second in DPOY voting won’t make quarterbacks happy
Micah Parsons is a guy who is easily motivated. He openly sets lofty goals, talks about being one of the game’s greatest, and through his first two NFL seasons the former Harrisburg High and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker has done a pretty, darned good job of establishing himself among the best in the league.
Big Blue View
Adoree’ Jackson: Giants gave Julian Love grief over Nick Sirianni comments
It’s safe to say the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t exactly fans of one another. In the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII, Giants safety Julian Love appeared on the popular NFL network program Good Morning Football, where he didn’t hide his feelings about Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Love proclaimed Sirianni was receiving a “free ride” as Philly’s head coach, in essence implying that the team’s success was due to the work of general manager Howie Roseman’s roster construction and not Sirianni and his staff.
atozsports.com
Eagles: Yet another mic-drop moment for Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are a show you can’t miss. This whole year, they have been the team to beat, while also putting on a show. They have been one of the most explosive teams this season, on both sides of the ball. And, they have personalities. But, there isn’t...
atozsports.com
Eagles all set for Super Bowl after Friday’s news
The Philadelphia Eagles have all their birds in a row before the Super bowl. Yes, it was corny, I know. They are now ready, as good news came back on Friday. This week has been full of some crazy stuff, including media and out-of-wack schedules, but it hasn’t affected the Eagles much so far.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
With input from James Franklin, Pat Narduzzi and even the NFL, minority coaches association gets going
STATE COLLEGE— Joe Headen and Andrew Erby said earlier this week that they were not walking into Friday morning’s first meeting of the PSFCA Minority Coaches Association blind. Headen, the head coach at Susquehanna Township, and Erby, who leads Steel-High, said they reached out to other associations around...
Nick Wright Says the Chiefs Are Going to 'Kill' the Eagles in Super Bowl 57
Watch Nick Wright join The Herd with Colin Cowherd to drop his official pick for Super Bowl 57.
What makes Jalen Hurts tick? We asked his mother
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will try to become the fourth starting QB younger than 25 years old to win a Super Bowl. The Eagles went 16-1 when the 24-year-old Hurts started, losing two games when he was sidelined by an injured shoulder late in the season.
Camera man boldly wears Chiefs hat while covering Sixers game at Wells Fargo Center
A camera man was spotted wearing a Chiefs hat while covering Friday night’s Knicks/Sixers game at Wells Fargo Center. The Chiefs face the Eagles Sunday in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
NFL Honors Winners: Patrick Mahomes Named MVP, Eagles Snubbed
The Lombardi Trophy isn’t the only honor being awarded this weekend. The 12th annual “NFL Honors” award show took place Thursday night, honoring the league’s best before the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The night gave football fans plenty...
State College boys and girls swimmers dominate Mid-Penn Championships
The State College boys and girls swimming teams vividly illustrated this weekend just why they’re the class of the Mid-Penn Conference. Both the boys and girls captured their respective team titles Saturday afternoon in convincing fashion at the Mid-Penn Conference Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School. 33 —...
Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Makes No Apologies Ahead of Super Bowl vs. Chiefs
Nick Sirianni has been one of the more animated head coaches this season with his celebrations on the Philadelphia Eagle sideline. After all, there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the NFC Champions. “I don’t apologize for having fun,” Sirianni said, via the Washington Post....
sportszion.com
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl 2005 prediction trending on social media ahead of SBLVII vs Eagles
The football world is gearing up for a highly anticipated Super Bowl match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, set to take place in three days at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is on a mission to win his second Super Bowl championship, having already tasted success as a 24-year-old back in the 2019 season.
Why Penn State has one of college football’s five best coordinator combos: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah each pick their five top combinations of offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator in major college football. That includes teams contending for national titles, and some teams a tier down who happen to...
