Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Related
Sporting News
Is Jakob Poeltl playing tonight? Raptors vs. Jazz time, TV channel and live stream for Friday NBA game
It wasn't as busy of a trade deadline as expected for the Raptors, but they still made a move. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Jakob Poeltl was being traded to Toronto, where he started his NBA career. The trade has now been announced, with the Raptors revealing they have acquired Poeltl from the Spurs in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025.
detroithockeynow.com
Red Wings do needful before embarking on road journey
There were moments – several of them in fact – when things could have gone south for the Detroit Red Wings during Saturday’s 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. A 2-0 lead before the three-minute mark of the first period was a bonus for a team that has often turned the opening stanza of games into horror shows.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl
Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
Detroit Lions could bring back Graham Glasgow in 2023
The NFL free agency period will be here before we know and we will soon know exactly which players will be available for the Detroit Lions to consider. Some players are in a position where they will be unrestricted free agents because their contract is up, while others will hit free agency as cap casualties. One player I expect to be a cap casualty by the time free agency rolls around is Denver Broncos OL, Graham Glasgow. If Glasgow does become available, it would be wise for GM Brad Holmes to strongly consider bringing him home.
MLive.com
Former Tigers outfielder back in States after 4 seasons in Japan
Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Leonys Martin is back in the United States after parts of four seasons in Japan. Martin has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners, the Seattle Times reported this week. Martin, who turns 35 next month, played for the Tigers in 2018 before being...
Is Max Duggan Lions' QB of Future?
Read more on whether Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes should target TCU's Max Duggan in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Sporting News
James Wiseman trade grades: Pistons land former second pick in deal with Warriors, Hawks & Trail Blazers
The Warriors have parted ways with James Wiseman less than three years after selecting him second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Wiseman is being sent to the Pistons in a four-team deal that sends Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, while five second-round draft picks and Kevin Knox go to the Trail Blazers. The Warriors bring back Gary Payton II.
Is Saddiq Bey coming back to the Detroit Pistons?
In the waning minutes of the NBA trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons traded forwards Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox to the Golden State Warriors, getting James Wiseman in return. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic (SUBSCRIPTION) that deal could be in jeopardy, as a key part of it, Gary Payton III, failed his physical with Golden State.
Sporting News
NFL on Fox robot, explained: How Cleatus became the mascot for NFL broadcasts
NFL broadcasting has become a fascinating cottage industry, and there are few things more emblematic of that than Cleatus, the "NFL on Fox's" giant football-loving robot. Cleatus has become a mascot not just for Fox, but for the NFL as a whole. It's one of those things we as a society take for granted. Ever-present, doing generic football warmup things during the Fox broadcast.
Tigers: 5 bold predictions for 2023 MLB season ahead of Spring Training
The Detroit Tigers had a massively disappointing 2022 season. The team nearly avoided 100 losses after beginning the season with playoff aspirations. Now that 2023 is approaching, Detroit hopes for a much better season. The offseason didn’t inspire hope in many Tigers fans. Some of their biggest bullpen pieces as...
Sporting News
Why did teams trade so many second-round picks at the 2023 trade deadline? The Stepien Rule, explained
You may have found yourself asking the same question as everyone else during the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What in the world is going on with all of these second-round picks?. Counting every second-round pick that changed hands is an exhausting task, but it's been estimated by some that 38 second-round picks were traded in the two days leading up to the trade deadline. That's not exactly normal.
Sporting News
Warriors trades help, but were they enough? How Gary Payton II and James Wiseman moves impact 2023 NBA title odds
As teams around the Western Conference made major moves, the Golden State Warriors remain more or less intact heading into the second half of the season. They were rumored to have interest in acquiring several guards/wings including Alex Caruso, who remains with the Chicago Bulls, Matisse Thybulle, who was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, and OG Anunoby, one of the hottest names on the market, who ended up staying put in Toronto.
Barry Sanders’ Top 10 performances with the Detroit Lions
If you were blessed to see Barry Sanders‘ entire career with the Detroit Lions, you had the opportunity to see who we believe is the greatest running back ever to play in the NFL. During his time in Detroit, Sanders wild the crowd time and time again, as the fans at the Pontiac Silverdome rose their feet almost every time he touched the football. Those Sanders had a ton of great games with the Lions, we are going to take a look at what we believe were the 10 best.
Comments / 0