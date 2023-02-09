Effective: 2023-02-13 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Dial 511 or monitor tripcheck.com for the latest road conditions and travel restrictions if you plan to travel across the Coast Range or through the Cascades late Monday into early Tuesday. Travel with an emergency travel kit that includes extra warm clothes and blankets, food, water and a flashlight in case you become stranded. Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 1000 feet with 8 to 16 inches above 2000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Expect very limited visibility during periods of heavier snow, particularly at night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Late Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning will be the period of highest impacts for those traveling across the Coast Range. As skies begin to clear late Monday night into Tuesday morning across the east slopes of the Coast Range, water on surfaces may quickly freeze and result in travel conditions deteriorating rapidly and/or over short distances.

