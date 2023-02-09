Effective: 2023-02-13 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Dial 511 or monitor tripcheck.com for the latest road conditions and travel restrictions if you plan to travel across the Cascades Monday into Tuesday. Travel with an emergency travel kit that includes extra warm clothes and blankets, food, water and a flashlight in case you become stranded. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Expect very limited visibility during periods of heavier snow, particularly at night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of intense snowfall and falling temperatures will result in an extended period of winter travel conditions across the Cascades. Midday Monday through early Tuesday will be the period of highest impacts to travel.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO