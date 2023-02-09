Read full article on original website
Deputy’s suspicious death, Jackson YouTuber mourned: Jackson headlines Feb. 4-9
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County deputy’s death has left more questions than answers. MLive reporters this week dug into those suspicious circumstances. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Was deputy’s death an accident or something more sinister?. Bryan Wickham...
WILX-TV
Upcoming trail connects MSU campus to Lake Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in the Greater Lansing area will soon have a few more miles of trail at their disposal. The MSU to Lake Lansing trail project, jump-started by Meridian Township, is currently underway. The project is being executed in three separate phases, with phases one and two slated for completion before 2023.
See the spring 2023 student enrollment counts for Jackson County schools
JACKSON, MI - About half of Jackson County’s public schools saw growth in enrollment from last February to this February while the other half experienced small year-over-year declines. The enrollment figures were provided by schools in Jackson County for the state’s Count Day, which is conducted on the first...
jtv.tv
The Five Forks Bakery Grand Opening 2-10-23 | Photo Gallery
The Five Forks Bakery Grand Opening 2-10-23. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. The ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening event for The Five Forks Bakery’s new location at 1194 N. West Ave., Suite A, Jackson. Sisters, owners, and bakers Mallory and Maddison are excited to grow their baking...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
MLive.com
Here are scores from Jackson-area games for Friday, February 10
JACKSON -- Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, February 10. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Report: Ford, Calhoun Co. discussing battery plant at ‘Marshall Megasite’
Ford Motor Company is reportedly closing in on a deal to build a factory in West Michigan. The Detroit News reported Thursday morning that talks between Ford and Calhoun County leaders are progressing to build a battery plant in the Marshall area.
jtv.tv
Daddy Daughter Dance 2-10-23 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Recreation Department’s Jamie McKibbin Daddy Daughter Dance, American 1 Event Center. 2-10-23. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV. Jackson Recreation Department’s Jamie McKibbin Daddy Daughter Dance, American 1 Event Center. 2-10-23. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV.
WILX-TV
Gupta report to be released by Michigan State University Board of Trustees
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees announced they would release an investigation report into former business school dean Dr. Sanjay Gupta. On Friday, the board agreed to release a report on the investigation into Gupta’s departure. He resigned as the Dean of Michigan State...
WKHM
The Jamie McKibbin Memorial Daddy/Daughter Dance takes place this weekend
Jackson, Mich. — The Jamie McKibbin Memorial Daddy/Daughter Dance takes place this weekend on Friday, February 10th and Saturday, February 11th. The festivities take place from 6pm-8pm both nights at the American 1 Credit Union Event Center, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. The event is in its 23rd year...
WKHM
Bespoke bakery opens brick-and-mortar location in Jackson
Jackson, Mich. — Five Forks Bakery was a home based business but now they have a storefront officially open in Jackson. Owners Mallory Vredeveld and Madison Husted celebrated with a ribbon cutting event with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Friday morning. Vredeveld told WKHM it was a lot of work but this is a dream that has become a reality.
Report: Ford will confirm Marshall-area battery plant Monday
Ford Motor Co. is expected to announce the construction of an electric vehicle battery plant near Marshall on Monday, Crain's Detroit Business is reporting.
WKHM
National ‘swatting’ trend hits local area schools
Jackson, Mich. — A disturbing trend affecting schools nationwide has recently impacted local area schools. ‘Swatting’ is a form of harassment that uses prank calls to send police to a known location for nothing more than to cause a nuisance. And on Tuesday, February 7th, Michigan was bombarded by fake multiple threats of violence toward several school districts, which included Jackson High School.
Look Inside This Abandoned School In Pleasent Lake
It's probably not a place all of us wanted to be while we were growing up. But what about as an adult, and abandoned?. There are tons of old schools and schoolhouses spread all throughout Michigan that sit empty and in wrecks. This school just happens to be one of them.
Fire destroys unoccupied home in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A fire that destroyed a Jackson County home Saturday is still under investigation, officials said. At about 12:20 p.m. Feb. 11, the Grass Lake Township Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Clark Street in the Village of Grass Lake, eastern Jackson County.
jtv.tv
Div. 4 Individual Districts Wrestling at Bronson 2-11-23 | Photo Gallery
Wrestling Division 4 Individual District at Bronson High School, 2-11-2023. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports.
Car fires damage coffee shop in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Biggby Coffee in Jackson County was lightly damaged by a series of car fires Saturday evening, officials said. At about 6 p.m. Feb. 11, crews from the Spring Arbor Township Fire Department responded to a car fire in the parking lot of the Village Crossing strip mall in Spring Arbor.
Sparrow names first woman hospital president
She's the first female president in the hospital's 127-year history.
Police activity on Jackson’s east side focus of meeting being hosted by council members
JACKSON, MI – Two Jackson City Council members from the city’s east side are coming together for a joint neighborhood meeting to address concerns about violence and police activity in the area. Councilmembers Freddie Dancy and Angelita Gunn are hosting the neighborhood meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb....
lansingcitypulse.com
Mason City Council rejects resolution honoring Malcolm X
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8 — The Mason City Council voted 5-2 Monday night to reject a resolution declaring a Malcolm X Observation Day. Councilwoman Rita Vogel, who introduced the resolution, called the rejection part of a pattern of “white supremacy” in Ingham County’s county seat. “Creating a...
