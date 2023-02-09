ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

WILX-TV

Upcoming trail connects MSU campus to Lake Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in the Greater Lansing area will soon have a few more miles of trail at their disposal. The MSU to Lake Lansing trail project, jump-started by Meridian Township, is currently underway. The project is being executed in three separate phases, with phases one and two slated for completion before 2023.
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

The Five Forks Bakery Grand Opening 2-10-23 | Photo Gallery

The Five Forks Bakery Grand Opening 2-10-23. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. The ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening event for The Five Forks Bakery’s new location at 1194 N. West Ave., Suite A, Jackson. Sisters, owners, and bakers Mallory and Maddison are excited to grow their baking...
JACKSON, MI
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Daddy Daughter Dance 2-10-23 | Photo Gallery

Jackson Recreation Department’s Jamie McKibbin Daddy Daughter Dance, American 1 Event Center. 2-10-23. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV. Jackson Recreation Department’s Jamie McKibbin Daddy Daughter Dance, American 1 Event Center. 2-10-23. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV.
WKHM

Bespoke bakery opens brick-and-mortar location in Jackson

Jackson, Mich. — Five Forks Bakery was a home based business but now they have a storefront officially open in Jackson. Owners Mallory Vredeveld and Madison Husted celebrated with a ribbon cutting event with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Friday morning. Vredeveld told WKHM it was a lot of work but this is a dream that has become a reality.
JACKSON, MI
WKHM

National ‘swatting’ trend hits local area schools

Jackson, Mich. — A disturbing trend affecting schools nationwide has recently impacted local area schools. ‘Swatting’ is a form of harassment that uses prank calls to send police to a known location for nothing more than to cause a nuisance. And on Tuesday, February 7th, Michigan was bombarded by fake multiple threats of violence toward several school districts, which included Jackson High School.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Fire destroys unoccupied home in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A fire that destroyed a Jackson County home Saturday is still under investigation, officials said. At about 12:20 p.m. Feb. 11, the Grass Lake Township Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Clark Street in the Village of Grass Lake, eastern Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Mason City Council rejects resolution honoring Malcolm X

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8 — The Mason City Council voted 5-2 Monday night to reject a resolution declaring a Malcolm X Observation Day. Councilwoman Rita Vogel, who introduced the resolution, called the rejection part of a pattern of “white supremacy” in Ingham County’s county seat. “Creating a...
MASON, MI

