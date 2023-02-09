Read full article on original website
Scientists Made a Mind-Bending Discovery About How AI Actually Works
Researchers are starting to unravel one of the biggest mysteries behind the AI language models that power text and image generation tools like DALL-E and ChatGPT. For a while now, machine learning experts and scientists have noticed something strange about large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s GPT-3 and Google’s LaMDA: they are inexplicably good at carrying out tasks that they haven’t been specifically trained to perform. It’s a perplexing question, and just one example of how it can be difficult, if not impossible in most cases, to explain how an AI model arrives at its outputs in fine-grained detail.
BBC
Quantum breakthrough could revolutionise computing
Scientists have come a step closer to making multi-tasking 'quantum' computers, far more powerful than even today's most advanced supercomputers. Quantum computers make use of the weird qualities of sub-atomic particles. So-called quantum particles can be in two places at the same time and also strangely connected even though they...
Scientists shocked to find ring around planet that ‘shouldn’t be’ in our solar system
A ring that scientists had thought couldn’t exist has been found around a planet in our Solar System.The ring is similar to those that famously wrap around other nearby planets, such as Saturn. But it was found on a much smaller world: the newly discovered dwarf planet Quaoar.What’s more, the ring is much further away than scientists thought it could possibly be. The new ring is twice as far from Quaoar as researchers had thought was allowed by physics.As such, it requires a rewrite of our understanding of the formation of planetary rings and the physics that govern them. That...
This dwarf planet has a ring instead of a moon, and scientists don't know why
Recent telescope data revealed that a small planet in the far reaches of our solar system has a dense ring round it, and scientists are baffled as to why.
AOL Corp
The sun just did something weird, and 3 other space stories you may have missed this week
Space is very big and quite often, very weird. Last week, an image captured by NASA's Reconnaissance Orbiter looked just like a bear, and "The Green Comet" reached its closest point to Earth in 50,000 years. This week we’ve got a whole new set of developments. Here’s what you may have missed.
Digital Trends
ChatGPT has taken Microsoft Bing from meme to mainstream with a packed waitlist
There was a mad rush to sign up for Microsoft’s new ChatGPT-powered Bing search, perhaps signaling a turnaround for the search engine that seemed forever destined to be in second place, given Google’s overwhelming dominance. Over a million people requested early access to Bing’s ChatGPT-powered search. You...
Phys.org
Atom-thin walls could smash size, memory barriers in next-gen devices
For all of the unparalleled, parallel-processing, still-indistinguishable-from-magic wizardry packed into the three pounds of an adult human brain, it obeys the same rule as the other living tissue it controls: Oxygen is a must. So it was with a touch of irony that Evgeny Tsymbal offered his explanation for a...
Tiny black holes can compress Mount Everest into an atom size
One of the most intriguing predictions of Einstein’s general theory of relativity is the existence of black holes: astronomical objects with gravitational fields so strong that not even light can escape them. When a sufficiently massive star runs out of fuel, it explodes, and the remaining core collapses, leading...
BBC
Google's Bard AI bot mistake wipes $100bn off shares
Google is searching for ways to reassure people that it is still out in front in the race for the best artificial intelligence technology. And so far, the internet giant seems to be coming up with the wrong answer. An advert designed to show off its new AI bot, showed...
CNET
NASA Spots 'Fascinating Magic Trick of Nature' in Saturn's Rings
There's something unusual happening in a new Hubble Space Telescope image of scenic ringed planet Saturn. The view is spectacular all on its own, but zoom in on the left side of its rings and look for a couple of dark, shadowy spots. Those are "spokes." The enigmatic spokes appear...
Phys.org
A Russian satellite has broken into pieces, littering debris in space
A Russian KOSMOS 2499 satellite broke up last month—for a second time—according to the Space Force's 18th Space Defense Squadron. In a recent tweet, the Space Force said they are currently tracking 85 individual pieces of debris at an altitude of 1,169 km (726 miles). The breakup occurred on January 4, 2023, but the reason for the disintegration remains unknown.
Science News
How fingerprints form was a mystery — until now
Scientists have finally figured out how those arches, loops and whorls formed on your fingertips. While in the womb, fingerprint-defining ridges expand outward in waves starting from three different points on each fingertip. The raised skin arises in a striped pattern thanks to interactions between three molecules that follow what’s known as a Turing pattern, researchers report February 9 in Cell. How those ridges spread from their starting sites — and merge — determines the overarching fingerprint shape.
Vox
A key to consciousness could lie in “perceptual diversity”
Oshan Jarow is a Future Perfect fellow, where he focuses on economics, consciousness studies, and varieties of progress. Before joining Vox, he co-founded the Library of Economic Possibility, where he led policy research and digital media strategy. For something as intimate to our lives as perception — how we experience...
Phys.org
NASA's Curiosity rover finds surprise clues to Mars's watery past
Among other discoveries made by the Curiosity rover, rippled rock textures suggest lakes existed in a region of ancient Mars that scientists expected to be drier. When NASA's Curiosity rover arrived at the "sulfate-bearing unit" last fall, scientists thought they'd seen the last evidence that lakes once covered this region of Mars. That's because the rock layers here formed in drier settings than regions explored earlier in the mission. The area's sulfates—salty minerals—are thought to have been left behind when water was drying to a trickle.
CNET
A Stealthy Galaxy Is Hiding in This Hubble Image. Can You Spot It?
Computers have given scientists a big assist when it comes to finding and classifying space objects in telescope images. But some galaxies are so elusive, it requires human power to find them. That was the case with Donatiello II, a dwarf galaxy spotted by Italian amateur astronomer Giuseppe Donatiello. The...
Futurism
James Webb Reveals Mysteriously Powerful "Engine" of Two Merging Galaxies
Twelve years ago, researchers noticed that two colliding galaxies some 500 million light-years away were emitting a copious amount of infrared light. While the precise origin of the illumination was impossible to pinpoint at the time, they were convinced the infrared illumination may have come from a "powerful energy source." Somewhere in that galactic merger known as IIZw096, was what the researchers called the "engine" of the collision.
dornob.com
The Future is Back: Real-Life, High-Tech Hoverboard Design
