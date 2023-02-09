ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Springsteen Played a 3-Hour Show in Dallas on Friday, and it Could Have Been Longer

What strikes you first about a Bruce Springsteen show in 2023 is that Springsteen & The E Street Band have been doing this together for 50 years. And while most bands who have hit that 50-year mark settle for tours that rely on album anniversaries or playing the old hits, Springsteen and company played Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Friday night in full support of the band's latest album, Letter to You.
Dallas Will Allow Rental Property Owners To Do Their Own Inspections

Dallas’ Code Compliance Services launched a new program this week to allow single- and multifamily rental property owners to perform their own annual inspections. The goal is to free up code compliance staff so they can go after rental properties with persistent code violations. To qualify for the program,...
