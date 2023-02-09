What strikes you first about a Bruce Springsteen show in 2023 is that Springsteen & The E Street Band have been doing this together for 50 years. And while most bands who have hit that 50-year mark settle for tours that rely on album anniversaries or playing the old hits, Springsteen and company played Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Friday night in full support of the band's latest album, Letter to You.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO