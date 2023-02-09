Read full article on original website
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new spot in GeorgiaKristen WaltersPooler, GA
Georgia's first Black Baptist church plays a seminal role in the history of Black people in AmericaEllen EastwoodSavannah, GA
Two Cracked Eggs Cafe, Savannah, GA. Delicious BreakfastCrazy For CouponingSavannah, GA
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for seasonExplore Beaufort SCOkatie, SC
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive InExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
wtoc.com
Savannah Irish festival returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Irish celebrations underway in the Hostess City. The Savannah Irish Festival made its return after being cancelled the past three years. It’s the kickoff for several Irish events leading up to the St. Patrick’s Day parade in March. 14 Irish societies make up the...
Putting it all together: Savannah Country Day overwhelms Savannah Beach
Savannah Beach got no credit and no consideration from Savannah Country Day, which slammed the door 54-31 in Georgia girls basketball action on February 10.
wtoc.com
Georgia Day banner competition winner announced
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend Georgia will celebrate its founding as a colony, right here in Savannah. Friday, thousands of students were supposed to be marching through downtown in recognition of Georgia Day. The threat of rain forced the Historical Society to cancel the parade Friday morning. But still...
Ralph Stokes first Black man elected president of Georgia golf association
Ralph Stokes of Marietta, a vice president with PGA Tour Superstore, was elected president of the Georgia State Golf Association on Saturday to become the first Black man to head the organization that oversees the state’s amateur game.
WSAV-TV
BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah
Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah. Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. Murdaugh Trial: Week 3 draws to a close. Three weeks...
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
WJCL
Longtime educator in Savannah running for city council
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime educator in the city of Savannah is throwing his hat into the political ring. Patrick Rossiter, who spent 39 years as an educator, coach and school principal announced Friday morning that he is running for the Alderman at Large Post 2 for city council.
WJCL
Irish season in Savannah begins with the return of popular event
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A favorite event to help kick off Savannah’s Irish season is returning after a two-year absence. The Savannah Irish Festival will be held Saturday for the first time since 2020. The festival at Savannah Station will display the Irish culture and have a little bit...
Joe Boddiford elected chairman of Georgia Peanut Commission
TIFTON — Joe Boddiford, a peanut farmer from Sylvania, was elected chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission during the organization’s February monthly board meeting. This is Boddiford’s second consecutive term serving as chairman. He previously served as chairman in 2000. “I look forward to working with Georgia...
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh Trial: Week 3 draws to a close
Three weeks of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are now in the books as the prosecution attempts to connect Murdaugh to the killings of his wife and son. Three weeks of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are now in the books as the prosecution attempts to connect Murdaugh to the killings of his wife and son.
wtoc.com
Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
fox5atlanta.com
Power outages reported across Georgia, what to do if you don't have electricity
Is your power out? Several agencies across Georgia announced thousands of residents were without power Saturday night. As of 8:24 p.m., Georgia Power reported 1,082 customers were without power and could expect it to be restored by 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. You can view Georgia Power's full power outage map here.
wtoc.com
Say " I do” on Valentine’s Day at the Davenport House Museum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Are you looking for an affordable way to get married?. Did you know you can get married on Valentine’s Day at the Davenport House Museum’s courtyard garden?. If not, now you do. Couples can say I do on Tuesday, February 14 from 5 p.m....
Georgia's first Black Baptist church plays a seminal role in the history of Black people in America
The First African Baptist Church in Savannah wasn't built until around 1850, but its roots began in 1773, when George Leile, an enslaved man, was licensed by the Baptists to preach to enslaved workers on plantations along the Savannah River.
wtoc.com
Tybee Island Police names new Assistant Chief
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island has announced a new Assistant Police Chief. Bertram M. Whitley, III joined the Tybee Island Police Department in 2012 and most recently served as a lieutenant working in investigations. Whitley replaces former assistant chief Tiffany Wall Hayes. Hayes got sworn...
wtoc.com
Lumber on sale from landmark school house in Claxton
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County’s landmark school house will soon get a new life but they hope to preserve some of its history, one board at a time. The century-old building will eventually house The Strickland Cultural Arts Center but that means lots of renovation, especially in the auditorium.
wtoc.com
Rescan your channels: WTOC antenna project complete
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is excited to share that our new megawatt antenna project is complete. This means we have an improved signal for viewers across the Coastal Empire and the Low Country. If you receive WTOC on your antenna, then you will now need to rescan your channels.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
Nine Georgia Locations on Nation’s Worst Bottlenecks List for Truckers
The Gist: The American Transportation Research Institute has released its 12th annual list of the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America. Nine locations in Georgia are included in the top 100, with two of them being in the top 10. The Bottlenecks: The nine Georgia bottlenecks are:. No. 4...
