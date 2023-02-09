ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Savannah Irish festival returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Irish celebrations underway in the Hostess City. The Savannah Irish Festival made its return after being cancelled the past three years. It’s the kickoff for several Irish events leading up to the St. Patrick’s Day parade in March. 14 Irish societies make up the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Day banner competition winner announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend Georgia will celebrate its founding as a colony, right here in Savannah. Friday, thousands of students were supposed to be marching through downtown in recognition of Georgia Day. The threat of rain forced the Historical Society to cancel the parade Friday morning. But still...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah

Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah. Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. Murdaugh Trial: Week 3 draws to a close. Three weeks...
SAVANNAH, GA
PSki17

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Longtime educator in Savannah running for city council

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime educator in the city of Savannah is throwing his hat into the political ring. Patrick Rossiter, who spent 39 years as an educator, coach and school principal announced Friday morning that he is running for the Alderman at Large Post 2 for city council.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Irish season in Savannah begins with the return of popular event

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A favorite event to help kick off Savannah’s Irish season is returning after a two-year absence. The Savannah Irish Festival will be held Saturday for the first time since 2020. The festival at Savannah Station will display the Irish culture and have a little bit...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh Trial: Week 3 draws to a close

Three weeks of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are now in the books as the prosecution attempts to connect Murdaugh to the killings of his wife and son. Three weeks of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are now in the books as the prosecution attempts to connect Murdaugh to the killings of his wife and son.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Tybee Island Police names new Assistant Chief

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island has announced a new Assistant Police Chief. Bertram M. Whitley, III joined the Tybee Island Police Department in 2012 and most recently served as a lieutenant working in investigations. Whitley replaces former assistant chief Tiffany Wall Hayes. Hayes got sworn...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Lumber on sale from landmark school house in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County’s landmark school house will soon get a new life but they hope to preserve some of its history, one board at a time. The century-old building will eventually house The Strickland Cultural Arts Center but that means lots of renovation, especially in the auditorium.
CLAXTON, GA
wtoc.com

Rescan your channels: WTOC antenna project complete

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is excited to share that our new megawatt antenna project is complete. This means we have an improved signal for viewers across the Coastal Empire and the Low Country. If you receive WTOC on your antenna, then you will now need to rescan your channels.
SAVANNAH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
ATLANTA, GA

