Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the HangriesSteven DoyleDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak StreetTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
fwtx.com
Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference Scheduled Lineup
With just a little over 50 days and a few hours to go, the first ever Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference at the Stockyards has released its roster of artist for the upcoming event. This musical conference, which is set to take place at multiple venues starting March 2...
Trending in Texas: For Dallas brand Hari Mari, flip-flops aren't just for kicks
DALLAS — Texas is open for business! Whether a company is native to the Lone Star State or just got here as fast as it could, we want to know: What makes these businesses tick? Why are so many of them calling Texas home? And how do they plan to continue to expand in the years to come? This is Trending in Texas.
Maren Morris to Headline Hometown of Arlington, Texas at The American Contender Tournament Finals on March 9
ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Joining a full lineup of entertainment at The American Western Weekend March 8-11 at Globe Life Field, Teton Ridge announced today that singer, songwriter Maren Morris will perform live following The American Contender Tournament Finals on Thursday, March 9, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005654/en/ Maren Morris (photo credit Rachel Deeb)
This Dallas restaurant is the best date night spot in Texas & among best in US: report
It's date night season as love is in the air for Valentine's Day around the country and you need to be sure to find some good spots to take your significant other out to for a good time.
Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the Hangries
There is little to make a sandwich wonderful other than fantastic bread, well-thought-out seasonings and spreads, and a filling that should be unsurpassed. When deciding on a list of our favorites it seemed a more daunting task than originally thought. So much more came to mind as the list was settled.
Legend Has It Terrifying Screams Are Heard Nightly On This Texas Bridge
Scary stories. They are taboo. They are terrifying and yet so satisfying. My entire life I have been prone to listening to and reading about spooky stories, urban legends and ghostly sightings. But I can without a doubt honestly say I have never heard the story of 'the screaming bridge' in Arlington. Just thinking about it sends chills down my spine.
Bagel expert weighs in on the 8 best bagels in Dallas right now
Editor's Note: Lila Levy has earned her bagel expertise the hard way: by diligently eating bagels nearly every week. Bagels are in her DNA dating back to her childhood. For this story, she's hit all the local shops to come up with the eight top bagels in Dallas. ----------------------------------- If you're someone who likes bagels, then Dallas is the place to be right now. Thanks to a wave of bagel shops that have opened in the past few years, we get to be fussy about our bagels again, something we haven't been able to do since the untimely demise of Bagelstein's, RIP. A...
One Of The Most Haunted Bridges In Texas Is Just Down The Road From Abilene
Halloween is long gone but if you're like me you can go for something creepy any time of the year. Texas is a state that has no shortage when it comes to haunted history. From abandoned hospitals to old schools, there's a little bit of everything, including haunted bridges. There's...
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?
Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month. The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas
I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
dallasexpress.com
Landmark Local Mansion Has New Owner
Fort Worth’s landmark Baldridge House sold to a new owner for more than $6 million. The 11,725-square-foot Georgian-style mansion sits on nearly 1.5 acres at 5100 Crestline Road in Fort Worth. The more than 100-year-old mansion was declared a Texas Historic Landmark in 1978 and is steeped in a rich history, according to a Texas Historical Commission’s marker on the property.
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand Prairie
Loop 9 BBQ, a new restaurant concept featuring prime brisket and other connoisseur-level barbecued meats, opens to the public March 6, 2023. Loop 9 BBQ will soon be one of the first restaurants to open in Grand Prairie’s growing 172-acre entertainment center, EpicCentral.
KVUE
'Most Southlake, TX home we’ve ever seen' | This $20M Texas mansion includes turf field, basketball court and more
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A North Texas mansion with a hefty price tag is catching the eyes of many online after its Zillow posting went viral. The 31,000-square-foot transitional Mediterranean gated on 3.6 acres features a myriad of amenities, which include but are not limited to: a full-size basketball court, bowling alley, batting cage, movie theater indoor glass-enclosed trampoline and a turf field backyard.
ssnewstelegram.com
All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'
An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
dallasexpress.com
23 Locals Charged with PPP Fraud
Twenty-three people from Texas have been named in a federal indictment for allegations of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has charged these individuals with a money laundering conspiracy. The defendants are alleged “to have conspired...
D’oh! Nuts brings breakfast food to Lewisville
D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. (Courtesy D’oh! Nuts) D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. It is located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop offers a wide variety of fresh doughnuts, sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts also has a location in Plano. 972-998-0020. https://www.facebook.com/gogodohnuts.
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?
People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
cravedfw
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Brings In Stunning Seasonal Plates
The well-known Rare and Well Done experience at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is now even brighter with three delectable off-the-menu features. The award-winning steakhouse has added the following seasonal plates that guests will undoubtedly want to savor before they are gone:. Turtle Gumbo: Perry’s gluten-free filé gumbo made with...
