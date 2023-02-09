Editor's Note: Lila Levy has earned her bagel expertise the hard way: by diligently eating bagels nearly every week. Bagels are in her DNA dating back to her childhood. For this story, she's hit all the local shops to come up with the eight top bagels in Dallas. ----------------------------------- If you're someone who likes bagels, then Dallas is the place to be right now. Thanks to a wave of bagel shops that have opened in the past few years, we get to be fussy about our bagels again, something we haven't been able to do since the untimely demise of Bagelstein's, RIP. A...

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO