ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Not Tesla Autopilot But Drunk Driving Caused Fatal 2021 Car Crash, Federal Probe Finds

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbf7I_0khWWlMN00

Tesla Inc. TSLA is likely to be exonerated of charges over the electric vehicle maker’s Autopilot driver assistance system causing fatal car cash in 2021.

What Happened: The crash involving a 2019 Tesla Model S P100D electric vehicle in Spring, Harris County, Texas, on April 17, 2021, killed the driver following damage to the front of the high-voltage lithium-ion battery case that started a fire. This led to the death of the driver and the passenger on board.

A National Transportation Safety Board probe has found that the crash was probably caused by the driver’s excessive speed and failure to control his car due to alcohol intoxication in combination with the effects of two sedating antihistamines. This resulted in a roadway departure, tree impact and the post-crash fire, the agency added.

The NTSB recommended that EV manufacturers provide information on how to extinguish fires in their emergency response guides in a standardized format and also provide vehicle-specific information.

An update to the investigation issued in October showed that both driver and passenger seats were occupied at the time of the crash.

Price Action: Tesla shares were rising 3.18%, to $207.70, in premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cops Joke About Pot Arrest, Call Jail 'Bed & Breakfast,' Concealing Cannabis In Body Cavity & More In Weed Chronicles

Police Publicly Joke About Arresting Man And Seizing His Mercedes Over A Cannabis Pen. Recreational marijuana has been legalized across 21 states plus Washington D.C., yet in states where it isn't, people are being arrested for both simple possession and consumption of the plant. While some argue that people should know if they're breaking the law, how can one defend police who not only arrested the man but then mocked him on social media?
Benzinga

Interest Rate Watchers Prepare For Valentine's Day CPI Report

Interest rate watchers are preparing for the effects of the government’s consumer price index (CPI) report on long- and short-term bond yields. Inflation increases or decreases for January, as measured by the CPI, are being released on Feb. 14.  The January jobs report was strong enough that some analysts suggest that the Federal Reserve is more likely to raise rates. An inflation rate rise for that month would add pressure for such a move and surprise a few investors. Here’s a look at that market based on the different yield charts across the spectrum of time frames. It’s impossible to predict what might...
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: How To Retail Cannabis, Meet California Brand 'Gelato' With A Down-To-Earth Approach For Organic Growth

Getting lost in a swirl of information on how to run a cannabis business is to be expected. Whether you run a Deli, pharmacy or cannabis shop, there are factors to consider such as customer service and understanding their needs as well as educating staff, creating community and streamlining supply chains. These may sound simple but they're actually among the most difficult to accomplish on daily basis. Gaining some distance from the hype of capital markers and talking to some of the industry veterans in retail cannabis can provide some of the clarity that time and hands-on experience provide. “We started cultivating out of our garage and we built it from there,” George...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Tesla Stock's Gravity-Defying Run Stalls, Ford's Battery Plant Rumors, Canoo And Faraday Future Line Up Funds And More : Biggest EV Stories Of The Week

Electric vehicle stocks ended uniformly lower in the week ended Feb. 10, although market leader Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) bucked the downtrend, courtesy of the strong gains notched in the first four sessions of the week. The economy continues to be a sore spot, stifling any hopes of a potential fightback. Now, here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week: Tesla’s Stock Run, Modest Price Hikes And More: Ahead of Friday’s retreat on Friday, Tesla shares were on an eight-session winning streak as buyers returned. The stock even breached the $200 psychological resistance, almost doubling from...
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzinga

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Are Getting Hammered Thursday: So What's Up?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD are trading lower by 5.55% to the $0.082-level and lower by 7.12% to the $0.000012-level Thursday afternoon. Weakness in the meme cryptos may be due to a sympathy move lower with apex-crypto Bitcoin and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum and in potential reaction to Robinhood Markets Inc fourth-quarter earnings, in which it reported a 24% decrease in crypto transaction-based revenues.
Benzinga

Auto Parts Theft Takes Surprising Turn As Stolen Porsche Headlights Are Used For Growing Weed

By Lucía Tedesco via El Planteo LED headlights are really powerful and energy efficient being extremely effective for indoor cultivation. It seems that auto parts theft in Brazil is commonplace. But Pothead points out the theft of headlights from the luxury brand Porsche (OTCPK: DRPRF) (OTCPK: POAHY) to be used in cannabis crops because they are ideal for maximizing illumination and speeding up the harvest. Lights are one of the most expensive tools to do an interior, and the fact that it is easy to remove the optics of a vehicle has made several thieves see a business opportunity. The prices at which they are sold in...
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Nickel And Mining It: General Motors Could Soon Own A Stake In This Tesla Metals Supplier

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has dominated the EV sub-sector of the automotive industry for years. Among the items that may have helped Tesla most are its vertical integration and maintaining control over the supply of materials. One of its key suppliers is the subject of an investment from a rival. What Happened: Shares of Tesla have risen over 80% year-to-date in 2023. Part of the momentum in shares came from the company’s earnings report and guidance for vehicle growth. In order to hit vehicle growth, Tesla needs to maintain supply of metals and minerals used for EV batteries. As the market...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Dogecoin Holds Stronger Than Bitcoin, Ethereum Heading Into The Weekend: What To Watch

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were sliding slightly during Friday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with the general market, which saw the S&P 500 struggling to hold near to Thursday’s closing price. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was showing relative strength, popping up slightly in an attempt to regain the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as support. All three cryptos suffered bearish price action during Thursday’s 24-hour trading session, with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin plunging over 5%, 6% and 9%, respectively, as fears the rising U.S. dollar could be signaling a recession gripped investors. Consumer price index data for January is set to...
Benzinga

Bristol Myers-2seventy Partnered Abecma Cuts Risk Of Disease Progression, Death By 51% In Pretreated Myeloma Patients

Bristol-Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) and 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ: TSVT) announced the first publication and presentation of results from the KarMMa-3 Phase 3 study evaluating Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) in The New England Journal of Medicine. The study compared Abecma with standard combination regimens in adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma after two to four prior lines of therapy. At a median follow-up of 18.6 months, Abecma demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with standard regimens, with a median PFS of 13.3 months vs. 4.4 months, representing a 51% reduction in risk of disease progression or death. The overall response rate...
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Lyft Shares Are Crashing

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Lyft said fourth-quarter revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $1.18 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.16 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.  Lyft said active riders were up 8.7% year-over-year in the quarter to 20.36 million. Revenue per active ride jumped 11.5% year-over-year to $57.72. In the last quarter, the growth rate was 13.7%. "In Q4 we achieved the highest revenues in our company's history, and we outperformed guidance on Adjusted EBITDA excluding the action we took to strengthen our insurance reserves," said Elaine Paul, CFO of Lyft. "Our Q1 guidance is the result of seasonality and lower prices, including less Prime Time. Additionally, our different insurance renewal timing puts differently timed pressure on our P&L." Lyft sees first-quarter revenue of approximately $975 million versus estimates of $1.09 billion. LYFT Price Action: Lyft has a 52-week high of $45.65 and a 52-week low of $9.66. The stock was down 22.9% at $12.49 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro. Photo: courtesy of Lyft. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga

Five FX Market Themes to Watch in 2023

Central bank activity, ESG practices and emerging markets are among the macro themes that could impact the FX market this year. Inflation and the Fed’s response will continue to remain in focus in 2023. As we move further into 2023, yet continue to reflect on 2022, it is clear...
Benzinga

Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. Although in 2022, the billionaire came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns a 152-year-old family farm named White Oak Pastures in Bluffton, Georgia, said he has concerns about Gates controlling farmland. His thoughts came in the form of an open letter to Gates posted on his Facebook page, as first reported by PJ Media. “Just like I don’t want a child abuser controlling even one child, I don’t want him to control...
BLUFFTON, GA
Benzinga

Did You Know The Uber CEO Is An Undercover Uber Driver? He Drives This EV And Has A 5-Star Rating

If you've ever used Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to get around in northern California, there's a chance Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was behind the wheel of the vehicle that picked you up. What To Know: Khosrowshahi took the helm of Uber in 2017 to clean up the mess left behind by founder Travis Kalanick. To better understand the business, he got behind the wheel of his Tesla, put on a mask and began wheeling around the streets of San Francisco.  "When I joined, I hadn't talked to that many drivers, I hadn't driven myself," Khosrowshahi said Wednesday (Jan. 18) in an interview at the World Economic Forum aired on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Benzinga

5 REITs Hitting Higher Highs In February

Five real estate investment trusts (REITs) are successfully kicking off the year 2023, with each reaching higher four- and six-month highs.  While there are no guarantees that the bullish vibe will continue, it’s a sweet start for the year for people who invested in the REITs.  Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a mortgage REIT (mREIT) now trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6 and at just 71% of its book value. Apollo pays a dividend of 11.6%. The mREIT is selling off from its early February highs but remains above both its 50-day moving average ( the blue line)...
Benzinga

Pentagon Shoots Unidentified Flying Object In Alaska, Per Biden's Orders: Report

President Joe Biden ordered the Pentagon to shoot an unidentified object over Alaska on Friday. The New York Times, citing U.S. officials, reported there were “no affirmative indications of military threat” to people on the ground from the object. It remains to be seen whether there was any surveillance equipment attached to the object that was taken down. The incident occurs less than one week after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese spy balloon that was hovering over U.S. waters. The Biden Administration has been criticized by some Republicans for not immediately shooting the balloon down when it was above land. Washington has linked the...
ALASKA STATE
Benzinga

Eiger BioPharma's Single Dose Of Peginterferon Lambda Cuts Risk Of COVID-19-Related Hospitalizations, Deaths

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc EIGR announced the publication of data from the investigator-sponsored Phase 3 TOGETHER study in patients with COVID-19 in the New England Journal of Medicine. The data exhibited that among predominantly vaccinated participants with COVID-19, a single-dose treatment with Eiger's investigational agent, peginterferon lambda, resulted in significantly decreased...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says He'd Approve Implanting Neuralink Chip Into One Of His Kids 'If They Broke Their Neck'

Elon Musk-led Neuralink's "Show & Tell" event took place on Nov. 30, 2022. During the event, Musk said the company's goal was to create a "whole brain interface," and in less than six months, Neuralink will have its first device in a human.  We are now confident that the Neuralink device is ready for humans, so timing is a function of working through the FDA approval process — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022 Speaking at the event, Musk said that he would be comfortable implanting a chip developed by Neuralink into one of his children's brains if the need arose. He answered a question about safety issues...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
196K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy