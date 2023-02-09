Read full article on original website
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak StreetTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Cutbacks in Texas with Even More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?
People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp offering Hawaiian-style dishes in Richardson
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson on Nov. 25 at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson at the end of November at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127, next to the former space of I Love You A Latte coffee shop. Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a coconut shrimp plate and Spam Musubi, which is a slice of marinated Spam in the eatery's seasoned rice that is wrapped into a sushi-like handroll. The Richardson location—the second for the company outside of its Watauga, Texas, restaurant—has an open-kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. 972-504-5676. www.alohachickenandshrimp.com.
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHT
Actress and philanthropist Bevy Smith will make her way to Dallas March 4, 2023 to emcee Big Thought's BIG NIGHT fundraiser at The Factory in Deep Ellum. The Bevelations author and star of hit TV show Harlem will grace the stage, to honor numerous creative visionaries and community leaders for their commitment to BIG ideas and their Big Thought Impact. The evening will feature a VIP cocktail reception, youth-led entertainment, seated dinner, and live auction with a paddle raise.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth permanently suspends its relationship with Beard’s Towing
Fort Worth has ended its relationship with Fort Worth’s Beard’s Towing. The city previously suspended its relationship with the company on March 31, 2022, pending dual state and local investigations into alleged fraudulent activity. Fort Worth City Council discussed the company’s legal situation in executive session Tuesday.
cowboysindians.com
Maren Morris Headlines In Hometown Of Arlington, Texas, To Kick Off The American Western Weekend This March
Get in on the nonstop Western action at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, starting with Maren Morris’ concert at The American Contender Tournament Finals. Maren Morris is traveling back to her roots as her she joins the entertainment lineup at The American Western Weekend kicking off on March 8 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Grammy-nominated country superstar will be closing out The American Contender Tournament Finals on Thursday, March 9 with her visionary modern style and catchy hits.
dallasexpress.com
Landmark Local Mansion Has New Owner
Fort Worth’s landmark Baldridge House sold to a new owner for more than $6 million. The 11,725-square-foot Georgian-style mansion sits on nearly 1.5 acres at 5100 Crestline Road in Fort Worth. The more than 100-year-old mansion was declared a Texas Historic Landmark in 1978 and is steeped in a rich history, according to a Texas Historical Commission’s marker on the property.
Dallas Observer
Bruce Springsteen Played a 3-Hour Show in Dallas on Friday, and it Could Have Been Longer
What strikes you first about a Bruce Springsteen show in 2023 is that Springsteen & The E Street Band have been doing this together for 50 years. And while most bands who have hit that 50-year mark settle for tours that rely on album anniversaries or playing the old hits, Springsteen and company played Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Friday night in full support of the band's latest album, Letter to You.
cravedfw
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Brings In Stunning Seasonal Plates
The well-known Rare and Well Done experience at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is now even brighter with three delectable off-the-menu features. The award-winning steakhouse has added the following seasonal plates that guests will undoubtedly want to savor before they are gone:. Turtle Gumbo: Perry’s gluten-free filé gumbo made with...
Hey Sugar Candy Store pops open sodas and sweets in Dallas' Bishop Arts
Dallas' Bishop Arts District is due for something sweet: A shop called Hey Sugar Candy Store will open in a century-old location at 409 W. 8th St., in one of two side-by-side nearly-identical former homes that have been renovated and repurposed for retail. According to Hey Sugar owner Kristin Brittan, the store will open at the beginning of March. Brittan founded Hey Sugar back in 2013, with her first store in Roanoke, which has become a big family and tourist destination, with not only sweets galore but an entertainment component, including TVs airing Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and kiddie rides...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Exhibit Tells Story of a Family's History Buried in an East Texas Cemetery
Downtown Dallas keeps moving but inside AT&T headquarters on South Akard Street is an invitation to slow down. An experience awaits, a story of America's buried past, a story about the journey Rodney Hawkins took to find his ancestors in Old Gillion Cemetery in East Texas, restore it and the family history it revealed.
KVUE
'Most Southlake, TX home we’ve ever seen' | This $20M Texas mansion includes turf field, basketball court and more
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A North Texas mansion with a hefty price tag is catching the eyes of many online after its Zillow posting went viral. The 31,000-square-foot transitional Mediterranean gated on 3.6 acres features a myriad of amenities, which include but are not limited to: a full-size basketball court, bowling alley, batting cage, movie theater indoor glass-enclosed trampoline and a turf field backyard.
Voted best pizza around Fort Worth
It's National Pizza Day and our readers have spoken.
Building Design & Construction
Dallas to get a 19-story, 351-unit residential high-rise
In Dallas, work has begun on a new multifamily high-rise called The Oliver. The 19-story, 351-unit apartment building will be located within The Central, a 27-acre mixed-use development near the Knox/Henderson neighborhood north of downtown Dallas. StreetLights Residential, a developer of luxury multifamily and mixed-use communities, and Mitsui Fudosan America...
ssnewstelegram.com
All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'
An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
Luxury Real Estate Agents Tell Dallas Builders Association There’s a ‘Serious Inventory Issue’
Expert Realtors representing Lake Highlands, the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, and Lakewood talked shop Thursday about building and design trends — and a staggering lack of inventory — in a post-pandemic market. A star-studded panel including luxury real estate agents shared thoughts on what buyers want and what...
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas
I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
fox4news.com
New construction on Fort Worth's University Drive will bring traffic delays
FORT WORTH, Texas - Construction starts Monday on a Fort Worth road project designed to improve safety on a busy university boulevard. The project will add a median, bike lanes and a traffic signal, but it means drivers should be prepared for some traffic delays during construction. One of the...
koxe.com
Hector Vasquez, 49, of Fort Worth
Hector Vasquez, 49, of Fort Worth, Texas raised in Comanche, Texas passed away February 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. A visitation with the family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, Texas at 5:00 PM, Sunday, February 12, 2023 with the Rosary to follow at 6:00 PM. Mass...
fortworthreport.org
1369 Entertainment announces 2023 concert schedule at the Arlington Music Hall
ARLINGTON, Texas – 1369 Entertainment is excited to return once again to the historic Arlington Music Hall for its 2023 season. After an incredible 2022 season of shows that included Suzy Bogguss, Henry Cho, Linda Davis, Ty Herndon, Chad Prather, and others, 2023 promises to be our most exciting year yet! Country hitmakers Lee Roy Parnell, John Berry, The Frontmen (Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Richie McDonald formerly of Lonestar, and Tim Rushlow formerly of Little Texas), and Confederate Railroad, as well as comedians Cam Bertrand and Myles Weber, are guaranteed to entertain every fan. Bluegrass award-winning duo, Darin & Brooke Aldridge as well as several tribute shows including Rise Against The Machine, Texas Clearwater Revival, Seger System, and Moses Snow as Elvis are scheduled to appear. 1369 Entertainment continues to add more shows to the schedule and will announce more shows in the coming weeks.
Legend Has It Terrifying Screams Are Heard Nightly On This Texas Bridge
Scary stories. They are taboo. They are terrifying and yet so satisfying. My entire life I have been prone to listening to and reading about spooky stories, urban legends and ghostly sightings. But I can without a doubt honestly say I have never heard the story of 'the screaming bridge' in Arlington. Just thinking about it sends chills down my spine.
