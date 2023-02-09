ARLINGTON, Texas – 1369 Entertainment is excited to return once again to the historic Arlington Music Hall for its 2023 season. After an incredible 2022 season of shows that included Suzy Bogguss, Henry Cho, Linda Davis, Ty Herndon, Chad Prather, and others, 2023 promises to be our most exciting year yet! Country hitmakers Lee Roy Parnell, John Berry, The Frontmen (Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Richie McDonald formerly of Lonestar, and Tim Rushlow formerly of Little Texas), and Confederate Railroad, as well as comedians Cam Bertrand and Myles Weber, are guaranteed to entertain every fan. Bluegrass award-winning duo, Darin & Brooke Aldridge as well as several tribute shows including Rise Against The Machine, Texas Clearwater Revival, Seger System, and Moses Snow as Elvis are scheduled to appear. 1369 Entertainment continues to add more shows to the schedule and will announce more shows in the coming weeks.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO