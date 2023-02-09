ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina blasts ‘vampire’ report

Russell Westbrook has faced a new wave of criticism after the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal, and his wife is once again fed up with the negativity. Westbrook’s wife, Nina Westbrook, took to social media on Thursday to blast some of the reports that have surfaced since... The post Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina blasts ‘vampire’ report appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
atozsports.com

DeMarcus Ware is a Hall of Famer: Who’s next for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to having players elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And yet, when DeMarcus Ware got the knock to be a part of the inductee class for 2023 on Thursday, he became a first in franchise history. Ware is the first Cowboy ever...

