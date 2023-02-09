ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Trump, Biden make for poor presidential choices

Both the Democratic and Republican parties are presently in a quandary regarding the 2024 president election. The Democrats are saddled with an 80-year-old President Biden, who I believe is mentally and physically feeble. In addition, Kamala Harris has bombed as vice president. No would-be challenger could defeat Biden in the Democratic primary.
Letter to the editor: We need someone like Trump to speak the truth

A recent letter-writer described an independent as “a liberal embarrassed by his or her party’s policies” (“Trump, like Reagan, was a great president,” Jan. 23, TribLIVE). I have been an independent for years, but I am not a liberal! I changed because, to my shock, there are a few good people in the Democratic Party. I repeat, “a few” good people.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Take care of us first

How many borders of other countries does the United States defend? I’m sure none of us really know. We have defended the border of South Korea from North Korea forever, and at what cost? We have already spent $113 billion defending Ukraine’s border with Russia. What about our...
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
New measure introduced to expel Rep. George Santos from House

Rep. George Santos is facing a new push for his expulsion from Congress over his serial lying. The New York Republican was targeted Thursday by Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., who unveiled a measure to boot Santos from the House. New York Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman also joined...
Editorial: Government and media need to serve the people

The relationship between government and journalism frequently focuses on the adversarial. This is because there is a three-legged stool of public information. The government has the information, the people need the information, and journalists are the conduit for the exchange of that information. The adversarial nature comes about because, sometimes,...
Gary Franks: Black History Month surprise — are Reps. White and Franks cousins?

I did not realize that Rep. George White, R-N.C., the last Black member of Congress in the 19th century, was very likely my cousin. It is my Black History Month surprise. White and I have had a common mission. In his last speech on the House floor which was titled “The Negro’s Farewell to Congress,” he complained about Black people not being allowed to hold certain jobs by law. Today, I argue that some bad white people in powerful positions are doing the same in a de facto manner.
Trump lawyer in Mar-a-Lago search appeared before grand jury

WASHINGTON — Evan Corcoran, one of Donald Trump’s lawyers, appeared before a federal grand jury last month as part of the special counsel investigation into whether classified information and other government records were mishandled at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate, according to people familiar with the matter.
