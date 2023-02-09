Read full article on original website
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Portion of Orangeburg Road closed by washout
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say they are diverting traffic after a portion of Orangeburg Road washed out following this weekend’s rain. Orangeburg Road between Highway 17A and Dorchester Road is closed indefinitely, deputies say. Traffic is being diverted at the DSS office and at Ancrum...
live5news.com
Pedestrian dies in early-morning Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Sunday in a crash involving two vehicles. The crash happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. on College Park Road, about a half-mile west of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. A 2022 Jeep SUV was...
live5news.com
Dog dies in Orangeburg structure fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping an Orangeburg family after a fire at their home Friday afternoon. Crews with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department responded to Fall Street at 5:42 p.m. Arriving firefighters reported seeing light hazy smoke exiting the roof. They made...
abcnews4.com
7 people escape large house fire on Dunwick Drive Sunday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Seven people reportedly escaped a large house fire on Dunwick Drive Sunday morning. CFD says dispatch started receiving calls before 5 a.m. reporting a residential structure fire. Charleston, Saint Johns, James Island Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD were dispatched to the incident.
live5news.com
Charleston Police hold community discussion on safety of traffic stops
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials say they never want what happened to Tyre Nichols to happen to someone in our city. So, on Thursday night there was an open conversation about policing in the Lowcountry from the Charleston Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission. Charleston Police Department...
Berkeley County deputies searching for missing elderly man last seen in Pineville
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an 87-year-old man reported missing. Jessie Jones was last seen in the area of Sandlapper Lane, near SC-45, Thursday night around 8 p.m. “I was made aware of a missing elderly male last night and immediately requested […]
live5news.com
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police made an arrest Saturday in an early-morning hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury, Sgt. Craig Dubose said. Police, the Charleston Fire Department...
Some concerned with Ridgeville development plan
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Some living in Ridgeville are concerned about two proposed developments that they do not believe fit in with the rural character of the town. “I watched Summerville grow since 1968. It didn’t grow, it exploded without zoning, and now it’s sprawl,” said Barbara Richardson, who lives near the proposed development sites. […]
live5news.com
Charleston officials tightening enforcement of downtown signage rules
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston officials are reminding businesses on King Street that there are rules on signage that they must follow. “The whole point is to just be consistent with application of the rules,” said Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation & Sustainability Robert Summerfield said. Enforcement of the...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of ongoing phone scam
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to an ongoing phone call scam. A recorded message claiming to be from Verizon is referring to an account issue or authorized addition of a new device and directs listeners to press “2”. The phone service carrier...
live5news.com
Multi-vehicle crash reported on James Island Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic was diverted after a multi-vehicle crash on the James Island Connector Friday night, according to the Charleston Police Department. Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of SC 30 around 10 p.m. The lanes were closed from Harborview Road to Folly Road. Officers...
live5news.com
Police investigating crash involving pedestrian near Fielding Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say officers are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian Thursday evening. The crash was reported by the Charleston Police Department around 8:20 p.m. at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the police department says the pedestrian...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. to host community fair for nonprofits to learn about grant money
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County has awarded over $1 million to nonprofits for the last three years, and now the county is encouraging even more nonprofits to apply this year. The county’s community development block grant program is intended to address the needs for projects, facilities, housing and...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School District hears feedback during Acceleration Schools event
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District hosted its last community night of the month on Thursday. Families attended Hunley Park Elementary for the district’s third and final community event for its Acceleration Schools. The initiative focuses on equipping students for the next grade level and in the real world.
live5news.com
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the Williamsburg County line. Deputies responded to the scene along Highway 52 after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, Deputy Carli Drayton said. Investigators have not yet released any information about the...
live5news.com
Lockdown at Moncks Corner elementary school lifted
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes have resumed at a Moncks Corner elementary school after a Thursday morning lockdown. Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner says out of caution H.E. Bonner Elementary was placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. During the lockdown, law enforcement was conducting an investigation behind...
