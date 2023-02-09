RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Some living in Ridgeville are concerned about two proposed developments that they do not believe fit in with the rural character of the town. “I watched Summerville grow since 1968. It didn’t grow, it exploded without zoning, and now it’s sprawl,” said Barbara Richardson, who lives near the proposed development sites. […]

RIDGEVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO