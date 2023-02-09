ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Portion of Orangeburg Road closed by washout

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say they are diverting traffic after a portion of Orangeburg Road washed out following this weekend’s rain. Orangeburg Road between Highway 17A and Dorchester Road is closed indefinitely, deputies say. Traffic is being diverted at the DSS office and at Ancrum...
live5news.com

Pedestrian dies in early-morning Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Sunday in a crash involving two vehicles. The crash happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. on College Park Road, about a half-mile west of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. A 2022 Jeep SUV was...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Dog dies in Orangeburg structure fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping an Orangeburg family after a fire at their home Friday afternoon. Crews with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department responded to Fall Street at 5:42 p.m. Arriving firefighters reported seeing light hazy smoke exiting the roof. They made...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abcnews4.com

7 people escape large house fire on Dunwick Drive Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Seven people reportedly escaped a large house fire on Dunwick Drive Sunday morning. CFD says dispatch started receiving calls before 5 a.m. reporting a residential structure fire. Charleston, Saint Johns, James Island Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD were dispatched to the incident.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police hold community discussion on safety of traffic stops

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials say they never want what happened to Tyre Nichols to happen to someone in our city. So, on Thursday night there was an open conversation about policing in the Lowcountry from the Charleston Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission. Charleston Police Department...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Some concerned with Ridgeville development plan

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Some living in Ridgeville are concerned about two proposed developments that they do not believe fit in with the rural character of the town. “I watched Summerville grow since 1968. It didn’t grow, it exploded without zoning, and now it’s sprawl,” said Barbara Richardson, who lives near the proposed development sites. […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Portion of James Island Connector closed due to crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the James Island Connector on Friday evening. According to CPD, westbound lanes from Harborview Road to Folly Road are closed. Traffic is being diverted onto the Harborview Road exit. This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston officials tightening enforcement of downtown signage rules

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston officials are reminding businesses on King Street that there are rules on signage that they must follow. “The whole point is to just be consistent with application of the rules,” said Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation & Sustainability Robert Summerfield said. Enforcement of the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Multi-vehicle crash reported on James Island Connector

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic was diverted after a multi-vehicle crash on the James Island Connector Friday night, according to the Charleston Police Department. Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of SC 30 around 10 p.m. The lanes were closed from Harborview Road to Folly Road. Officers...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating crash involving pedestrian near Fielding Connector

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say officers are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian Thursday evening. The crash was reported by the Charleston Police Department around 8:20 p.m. at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the police department says the pedestrian...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. School District hears feedback during Acceleration Schools event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District hosted its last community night of the month on Thursday. Families attended Hunley Park Elementary for the district’s third and final community event for its Acceleration Schools. The initiative focuses on equipping students for the next grade level and in the real world.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning. According to Corporal David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2:50am on Interstate 26 East at mile marker 203. A 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling Eastbound on Interstate 26 when it struck a pedestrian. The […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the Williamsburg County line. Deputies responded to the scene along Highway 52 after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, Deputy Carli Drayton said. Investigators have not yet released any information about the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP investigating fatal auto versus pedestrian crash on I-26

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened early Saturday morning on I-26 at mile marker 203. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2007 Toyota was traveling eastbound on I-26 when it struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries. The incident occurred around 2:50 a.m. Editor’s […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lockdown at Moncks Corner elementary school lifted

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes have resumed at a Moncks Corner elementary school after a Thursday morning lockdown. Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner says out of caution H.E. Bonner Elementary was placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. During the lockdown, law enforcement was conducting an investigation behind...
MONCKS CORNER, SC

